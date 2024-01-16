- Home
The Melting Pot Destin FL
11394 US-98 W
Miramar Beach, FL 32550
To Go Fondue Party Boxes
- Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)$99.00
A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. This duo makes the perfect spread to enjoy with your favorite people for a fondue night in.
- Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)$189.00
A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. It’s the best mix of sweet and savory spreads for get-togethers with friends and family.
- Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)$55.00
Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s sure to satisfy that cheese fondue craving with your favorite people.
- Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)$99.00
Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s always a hit for get-togethers with friends and family.
- Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)$55.00
Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Nothing’s better than chocolate fondue and your favorite people.
- Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)$99.00
Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Be the hit of your next get together with friends and family.
To Go Cheese
- Wisconsin Cheddar SM$28.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
- Classic Alpine SM$28.00
Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)
- Spinach Artichoke SM$28.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)
- Vegan Cheese SM$28.00
(275 cal per serving)
- Charcuterie Board$15.00
Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.
To Go Salad
- MP House Salad$8.00
Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons
- Caesar$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)
- California$8.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)
To Go Chocolate
- The Original SM$28.00
The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)
- Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$28.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)
- Flaming Turtle SM$28.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)
- Sweet Additions$14.00
Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)
To Go Retail and Gift Cards
- 6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$18.00
(65 cal per berry)
- 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries$10.00
(65 cal per berry)
- Garlic & Wine Seasoning$8.00
(0 cal)
- Chocolate Fondue Wafers$8.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
- MP Sauces 4 Pack
A 4 pack of Melting Pot sauces To Go! Curry, Ginger Plum, Teriyaki, and Green Goddess
- To Go Berries & Bubbly$24.95
Enhance your celebration at home with our Berries & Bubbly package which includes six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Melting Pot logoed drinkware for two (varies by location).
- To Go Celebrating You$39.95
Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers.
- To Go Celebrating You Too$39.95
Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers, and a bouquet of balloons.
- To Go Ultimate Celebration$49.95
Enhance any To Go package with a few of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, two Melting Pot drinkware items (varies by location), and six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries.
- Melting Pot Retail Favs - 3 Pack$35.00
Some of our Melting Pot favorites in one package!
- Melting Pot Retail Favs - 4 Pack$50.00
Some of our Melting Pot favorites in one package!
- To Go Bubbly & Berries Package$50.00
Six gourmet chocolate fondue dipped strawberries and a bottle of bubbly.
- To Go Valentine's Bubbly & Dipped Cookies$49.00
|Sunday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:45 pm - 8:45 pm
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
11394 US-98 W, Miramar Beach, FL 32550