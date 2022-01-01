The Melting Pot Duluth GA
1,552 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Location
3610 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Merkado - Atlanta - 3505 Gwinnett Pl. Dr. #101
No Reviews
3505 Gwinnett Pl. Dr. #101 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurant
Sauce Wing Company - 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
No Reviews
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Duluth
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant