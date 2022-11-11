Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot El Paso TX

1,130 Reviews

$$

8889 Gateway Blvd

Suite 2320

El Paso, TX 79925

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$45.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

4 Course Fondue Night In for 2

$55.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, three entree skewers per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$22.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$22.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Quattro Formaggio SM

$22.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)

Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM

$22.00

Fiesta SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Top Shelf Fiesta SM

$24.00

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Handhelds & Soup

Chimichurri Steak & Bean Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Five Cheese Panini

$15.00

Parmesan-Crusted Bread, Cheddar, Swiss, Butterkäse, Fontina

C.B.T. Panini

C.B.T. Panini

$15.00

Crispy Chicken*, Smoked Bacon*, Tomato, Spinach, Parmesan-Crusted Bread, MP Mayo

Prosciutto, Artichoke & Spinach Panini

$15.00

Parmesan-Crusted Bread, Butterkäse and Fontina Cheeses, Tomato

Chicken & Waffle Skewers

$10.00

Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey

To Go Small Bites

Bacon & Brussels

Bacon & Brussels

$8.00Out of stock

Oven-Roasted, Creole Mustard, Garlic Dijon Butter GF request no crispy brussels leaves

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

Chicken & Waffle Skewers

$10.00

Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey

Crispy Potstickers

Crispy Potstickers

$10.00

Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze

Crispy Stuffed Mushrooms

Crispy Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Green Goddess, Aged Cheddar, Creole Mustard

Quesadilla

$10.00

Butterkase and Fontina Cheeses, Cilantro-Lime Crema, Fresh Salsa, Scallions

Rosemary Fries

Rosemary Fries

$5.00

Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt

Seven Cheese Mac

Seven Cheese Mac

$7.00

Mascarpone, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda, Havarti, Cheddar, Emmenthaler

Thai Vegetable Potstickers

$12.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$22.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$22.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$22.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$15.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM

$22.00

Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.

Bananas Foster SM

Bananas Foster SM

$22.00

The buttery flavor of white chocolate is melted with bananas & dulce de leche, and flambéed. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (345 cal per serving)

Vegan Chocolate SM

$22.00

(360 cal per serving)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.95

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.95

(0 cal)

Sprite

$3.95

(121 cal)

Lemonade

$3.95

(121 cal)

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

(10 cal)

Ginger Ale

$3.95

NA Watermelon Cooler

$5.50

Cucumber, Watermelon, White Cranberry Juice, Lime, Sprite GF

NA Blackberry Sage Lemonade

$5.50

Lemonade, Blackberry, Sage GF

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$10.99

NA Bee's Tea

$5.50

Orange Juice, Honey, Lemon, Lavender Syrup, Iced Tea GF

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$10.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$10.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$10.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

3 Bottle Bundle

$38.00

To Go Beer

4 Beer Bundle

To Go Cocktails

Love Martini for 2

$20.00

Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice, and Fresh Strawberries for 2

Lemon Berry Mojito

$12.00

Coconut Mule

$12.00

Freshly Picked Margarita for 2

$30.00

Avion Silver Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Lime, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit Juices for 2

TMP G&T

TMP G&T

$11.00

TMP's Grand Sangria

$11.00
Sunshine Sangria

Sunshine Sangria

$11.00

Rose Sangria

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

8889 Gateway Blvd, Suite 2320, El Paso, TX 79925

Directions

Gallery
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

CRAZY CRAB - 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530
orange starNo Reviews
8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530 El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway - 6946 Gateway East
orange starNo Reviews
6946 Gateway East El Paso, TX 79915
View restaurantnext
Cabo Joes-Gateway - 7942 Gateway Blvd
orange star4.9 • 135
7942 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79915
View restaurantnext
Starlight Cafe - 6650 Continental Drive
orange starNo Reviews
6650 Continental Drive El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 602-El Paso East
orange starNo Reviews
7970 Gateway East El Paso, TX 79907
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Joe's Pit BBQ - 10150 Montana Ave
orange starNo Reviews
10150 Montana Ave El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 118 - El Paso
orange star4.7 • 495
6450 N Desert Blvd El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston