The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids

1,619 Reviews

$$$

2090 Celebration Dr NE

Suite 130

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Order Again

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheddar SM
The Original SM
Flaming Turtle SM

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$50.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$23.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$23.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Quattro Formaggio SM

$19.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$23.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Bacon & Jalapeno SM

$23.00

Fiesta SM

$23.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$20.00

(275 cal per serving)

To Go Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Bacon Parmesan Ranch

$7.00

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$23.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$23.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$23.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM

$20.00

Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.

Chocolate S'mores SM

$20.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Chocolate Almond Bliss SM

$19.00

Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$4.00

Sd Macarons

$4.00

Sd Cream Puffs

$4.00

Sweet Additions

$10.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

Vegan Chocolate SM

$20.00

(360 cal per serving)

To Go Beverage

NA Bee's Tea

$6.00

Orange Juice, Honey, Lemon, Lavender Syrup, Iced Tea GF

NA Blackberry Sage Lemonade

$5.95

Lemonade, Blackberry, Sage GF

NA Peach Berry Limeade

$5.95

Raspberry, Peach, Lime, Sprite

NA Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$5.95

Coop's Cherry Luau

$6.00

Shaken Chocolate Milk

$6.00

Crisp Boss Punch

$6.00

Kooky Coconut Lemonade

$6.00

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$14.95

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$7.95

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Mule Mug

$15.00

Wine Glass Stemless

$10.00

Touch of Romance

$12.95

Enhanced Touch of Romance

$17.95

To Go Wine

Coppola Sofia Brut Rose 187ml

$11.00

LaMarca Prosecco 187ml

$10.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti Btl

$22.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$22.00

Souverain Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Gallo Rose Sunseeker Bottle

$22.00

Cavit Sweet Red Btl

$22.00

The Monterey Pinot Noir Bottle

$22.00

Greystone Merlot Bottle

$22.00

To Go Beer

High Noon Seltzer^

$3.00

Collective Gin & Soda Can

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Atwater Vanilla Java Porter

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale IPA

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Dragon Mead Final Absolution

$3.00

Founders All Day IPA

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

New Holland Dragon's Milk Ale

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.00

Saugatuck Oval Beach Blonde Ale

$3.00

Short's Local's Light

$3.00

Short's The Soft Parade Berry Ale

$3.00

Stella

$3.00

Vander Mill Hard Apple Hard Cider

$3.00

Vander Mill Seasonal Hard Cider

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue. Beer, wine, spirit-free specialties, and canned seltzers/cocktails available also!

Website

Location

2090 Celebration Dr NE, Suite 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Directions

