The Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant - Houston

Order Again

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$50.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$24.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$11.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$24.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$24.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$24.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$11.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$2.00

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$2.00

(0 cal)

Sprite

$2.00

(121 cal)

Lemonade

$3.50

(121 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$12.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$7.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$5.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$5.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

