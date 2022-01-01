Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Kansas City MO

450 Ward Parkway

Kansas City, MO 64112

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$54.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$24.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$24.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Quattro Formaggio SM

$24.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$24.00

(275 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$11.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$24.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$24.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$24.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Caramel Toffee Crunch SM

$21.90

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF (387 cal per serving)

Chocolate S'mores SM

$24.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Sweet Additions

$10.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$4.00

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$4.00

(0 cal)

Sprite

$4.00

(121 cal)

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

NA Blackberry Sage Lemonade

$7.00

Lemonade, Blackberry, Sage GF

Pellegrino 500ml

$4.00

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$16.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.95

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.95

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

To Go Wine

Cupcake Moscato Bottle

$36.00

Cavit Moscato Bottle

$25.00

Souverain Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Hogue Riesling Bottle

$25.00

Sacred Hill Sauvig Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Maison Nicolas Merlot Bottle

$25.00

Concha y Toro Frontera Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Gascon Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Cucina Mista Rosso Semi-Sweet Bottle

$30.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Bottle

$54.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

450 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

