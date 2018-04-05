Restaurant header imageView gallery

zzzz-The Melting Pot Larkspur CA

4,348 Reviews

$$$

125 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd

Larkspur, CA 94939

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Mule Mug

$12.95

Cookbook

$30.00

Now you can take The Melting Pot fondue experience with you, and Dip into Something Different at home. The Melting Pot's first cookbook, Dip into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours, allows you to create your own fondue at home. This exciting new book's 160 pages are filled with step-by-step instructions for making perfect fondue, finding the perfect fondue pots for chocolate or cheese, throwing unforgettable fondue parties, and hundreds of recipes for cooking styles, lavish cheese fondues, tempting chocolate and dessert fondues, and decadent drinks.

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs Brut 375 ml

$27.00

Coppola Sofia Blanc de Blancs Bottle

$28.00

Mumm Napa Cuvee M Sparkling Bottle

$21.00

Mumm Napa Brut Rose Bottle

$28.00

Banfi Rosa Regale 375ml Bottle

$10.00

Gloria Ferrer Brut Sonoma Bottle

$31.00

Korbel Brut Bottle

$15.00

Roederer Estate Brut Bottle

$35.00

Louis Roederer Cristal Brut Bottle

$322.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Rose Bottle

$88.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Btl

$70.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut 187ml Bottle

$23.00

Perrier Jouet Brut Grand Brut Bottle

$86.00

Perrier Jouet Brut Fleur de Champagne Belle Epoque Bottle

$180.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose Bottle

$98.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Btl

$76.00

LaMarca Prosecco Btl

$18.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti Btl

$10.00

Avissi Prosecco Bottle

$10.00

J Vineyards & Winery Brut Rose

$52.00

J Vineyards & Winery Cuvee 20

$31.00

Coppola Sofia Brut Rose 187ml

$5.00

Martin Codax Albarino Bottle

$23.00

Dry Creek Vineyard Chenin Blanc Bottle

$20.00

Grgich Hills Estate Grown Fume Blanc Bottle

$46.00

Gundlach Bundschu Estate Vineyard Gewurztraminer Bottle

$29.00

Hugel Classic Gewurztraminer Bottle

$30.00

Laurenz und Sophie Singing Gruner Veltliner Bottle

$26.00

Bridlewood Chard Bottle

$18.00

Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle

$69.00

Cakebread Chardonnay 375 ml

$43.00

Cakebread Sauv Blanc Bottle

$46.00

Coppola Chardonnay Bottle

$15.00

Frei Brother Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

KJ Vintner's Reserve Chard Btl

$15.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio Bottle

$14.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio Btl

$24.00

J Vineyards & Winery Pinot Gris Bottle

$23.00

King Estate Pinot Gris Bottle

$25.00

MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Gris Bottle

$24.00

Jekel Riesling Bottle

$19.00

Ste Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica Riesling Bottle

$28.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$18.00

Pacific Rim Riesling Bottle

$14.00

Schmitt Sohne Riesling Spatlese Bottle

$15.00

Ste Michelle Rose Btl

$15.00

JNSQ Rose Btl

$15.00

Beringer White Zinfandel Btl

$10.00

Honig Sauv Blanc

$25.00

Justin Sauv Balnc Bottle

$25.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Btl

$15.00

Silverado Vineyards Miller Ranch Sauv Blanc 375 ml

$13.00

Whitehaven Malborough Sauv Blanc Bottle

$29.00

Rodney Strong Charlotte Sauv Blanc

$17.00

Trivento Reserve Torrontes Bottle

$10.00

d'Alba Pio Cesare Barbera Bottle

$23.00

14 Hands Cab Bottle

$19.00

Noble Vines 337 Cabernet Bottle

$18.00

BR Cohn Olive Hill Estates Vineyards Cab Sauv Bottle

$78.00

Bliss Family Vineyards Cab Sauv Bottle

$10.00

Chateau St Jean Cinq Cepages Cabernet Bottle

$67.00

Concannon Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

Far Niente Cab Sauv Bottle

$189.00

Gallo Family Vineyards Estate Cab Sauv Bottle

$60.00

Grgich Hills Old Vine Cab Sauv Bottle

$150.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

J Lohr Seven Oaks Cab Bottle

$24.00

The Girls Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

Justin Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Thomas William Straight Cab Cab Sauv Bottle

$64.00

Staglin Family Vineyard Cab Sauv Bottle

$240.00

Liberty School Cab Bottle

$21.00

Louis Martini Lot No 1 Cab Sauv Bottle

$120.00

Louis Martini Cab Bottle

$31.00

Silver Oak Napa Cabernet Bottle

$109.00

Tribute Cab Bottle

$15.00

Dana Estates Vaso Cab Sauv Bottle

$115.00

Veramonte Cab Sauv Bottle

$24.00

Santa Rita 120 Carmenere Bottle

$14.00

Henry Fessy Beaujolais Bottle

$17.00

Chateauneuf du Pape Domaine de Cristia Grenache Bottle

$43.00

Portillo Malbec Bottle

$10.00

Dona Paula Malbec Bottle

$16.00

Duckhorn Merlot Bottle

$31.00

Greystone Merlot Bottle

$12.00

Gundlach Bundschu Merlot Bottle

$40.00

Kenwood Vineyards Yulupa Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Northstar Merlot Bottle

$51.00

Rutherford Hill Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Swanson Merlot Bottle

$23.00

Tangley Oaks Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Produttori del Barbaresco Bottle

$63.00

Stags Leap Petite Sirah Btl

$58.00

Fleur du Cap Bergkelder Selection Pinotage Bottle

$16.00

Archery Summit Premier Cuvee Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir Bottle

$33.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$29.00

Estancia Pinot Noir Bottle

$15.00

Flowers Pinot Noir Bottle

$65.00

King Estate Pinot Noir 375ml

$39.00

MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot

$20.00

Row Eleven Ricardo d Selection Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

19 Crimes Red Btl

$15.00

Betola The Cat Bottle

$12.00

The Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$68.00

Col Solare Red Blend 375 ml

$10.00

Dreaming Tree Crush Red Bottle

$23.00

Franciscan Estate Magnificat Meritage Bottle

$58.00

Beaulieu Vineyard Tapestry Reserve Red Blend Bottle

$86.00

Benziger Family Winery Tribute Red Blend Bottle

$82.00

Cashmere Red Bottle

$23.00

Coppola Claret Cabernet Bottle

$29.00

Avalon Red Blend Bottle

$25.00

Swanson Alexis Red Blend Bottle

$59.00

Veramonte Primus Red Blend Bottle

$29.00

Ferrari Carano Siena Red Bottle

$22.00

d'Arenberg The Laughing Magpie Shiraz Bottle

$26.00

Classico Allegrini Valpolicella

$23.00

Mazzei Badiola Baby Super Tuscan Bottle

$12.00

Thomas WilliamCultivator Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Pio Del Ramo Tinto Crianza Bottle

$17.00

Da Vinci Brunello di Montalcino Bottle

$70.00

Banfi Classico Chianti Bottle

$24.00

Da Vinci Chianti Bottle

$25.00

Terrabianca Campaccio Toscana Rosso Bottle

$30.00

Villa Claudia Chianti Bottle

$20.00

Delas Les Lunas Hermitage Bottle

$25.00

d'Arenberg The Stump Jump Shiraz Bottle

$18.00

Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz Bottle

$34.00

Andrew Murray Tous Les Jours Syrah Bottle

$18.00

Cline Cellars Syrah Bottle

$18.00

Campo Viejo Reserva Rioja Bottle

$22.00

Reserva Bodegas Beronia Rioja Bottle

$22.00

Cosentino Cigar Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$22.00

Dry Creek Vineyard Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$43.00

Edmeades Zinfandel Bottle

$20.00

Frank Family Vineyards Zinfandel Bottle

$55.00

Michael David Seven Deadly Zins

$23.00

Seghesio Zinfandel Bottle

$40.00

Zen of Zin Zin

$22.00

Graham's Ruby Port Bottle

$20.00

Sandeman Tawny Porto 20 Years Old Bottle

$55.00

Inniskillin Ice Wine Vidal 375ml

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer RR Ranches Chard Bottle

$21.00

Molly Dooker The Violinist Verdelho Bottle

$18.00

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

Angry Orchard

$2.50

Anchor Steam

$2.50

Beck's N/A

$2.50

Blue Moon

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Deschutes Black Butte

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber

$2.50

Fort Bragg Old Rasputin

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Guinness

$2.50

Lagunitas Imperial Stout

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$2.50

Lagunitas Pilsner

$2.50

Pacifico

$2.50

RedBridge

$2.50

Sam Adams

$2.50

Stella

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

125 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939

Directions

Gallery
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Andy's Core Madera Market
orange starNo Reviews
195 Tamal Vista Boulevard Corte Madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext
Boca Pizzeria - Corte Madera
orange starNo Reviews
1544 redwood highway Corte madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ko at Larkspur - 1819 Larkspur Landing Cir
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Marin
orange star4.8 • 429
310 Bon Air Center Greenbrae, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange starNo Reviews
302 Bon Air Center Kentfield, CA 94904
View restaurantnext
Fieldwork Brewing - Corte Madera
orange starNo Reviews
107 Corte Madera Town Center Corte Madera, CA 94925
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Larkspur

Rustic Bakery - Magnolia
orange star4.5 • 3,305
1139 Magnolia Avenue Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Rustic Bakery - MCM
orange star4.5 • 3,305
2017 Larkspur Landing Circle Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Roma Antica Larkspur - 286 Magnolia Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,698
286 Magnolia Ave Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees Larkspur
orange star4.5 • 402
240 Magnolia Ave Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Marin Country Mart
orange star4.5 • 18
2257 Larkspur Landing Cir Larkspur, CA 94939
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Larkspur
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston