The Melting Pot Nashville TN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Location
166 2nd Ave N, Suite A, Nashville, TN 37201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant