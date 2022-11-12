Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Pensacola FL

1,220 Reviews

$$$

418 E Gregory St

Suite 500

Pensacola, FL 32502

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

Fondue Party Boxes

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$39.95

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s sure to satisfy that cheese fondue craving with your favorite people.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$39.95

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Nothing’s better than chocolate fondue and your favorite people.

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

$72.95

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. This duo makes the perfect spread to enjoy with your favorite people for a fondue night in.

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$72.95

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s always a hit for get-togethers with friends and family.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$72.95

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Be the hit of your next get together with friends and family.

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

$140.95

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. It’s the best mix of sweet and savory spreads for get-togethers with friends and family.

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$15.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$9.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.50

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

Mule Mug

$9.99

Champagne Flute Single

$5.00

Rose Petals & Candles

$19.95

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio Btl

$33.00Out of stock

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$38.00

14 Hands Cab Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Greystone Merlot Bottle

$21.95

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir

$21.95

KJ Vintner's Reserve Chard Btl

$38.00

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Gulf Coast Karma Driven IPA

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Funky Buddah Floridian

$5.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Website

Location

418 E Gregory St, Suite 500, Pensacola, FL 32502

Directions

The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

