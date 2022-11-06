Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Red Bank NJ

1,402 Reviews

$$$

2 Bridge Avenue

Suite 612

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Night In for 4
Garlic & Wine Seasoning
Seven Cheese Mac

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$49.90

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

3 Course Date Night In for 2

3 Course Date Night In for 2

$54.95

Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share. Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.

Family Night In for 4

Family Night In for 4

$89.95

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

Fondue Party for 10

Fondue Party for 10

$189.00

3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$21.95

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$21.95

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$21.95

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Quattro Formaggio SM

$21.95

Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$21.95

(275 cal per serving)

Chorizo Premium

$3.00

Vegan Polpettes Premium

$5.00

Summer Sausage

$3.00

Crispy Chicken Premium

$7.00

Prosciutto

$3.00

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Shareables

Crispy Stuffed Mushrooms

Crispy Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00

Green Goddess, Aged Cheddar, Creole Mustard

Seven Cheese Mac

Seven Cheese Mac

$8.00

Mascarpone, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda, Havarti, Cheddar, Emmenthaler

Rosemary Fries

Rosemary Fries

$6.50

Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Served with peppercorn ranch

Bacon & Brussels

Bacon & Brussels

$8.00

Oven-Roasted, Creole Mustard, Garlic Dijon Butter GF request no crispy brussels leaves

Crispy Potstickers

Crispy Potstickers

$6.95

Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$21.95

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$21.95

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$21.95

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Warm Churro Loops

$4.00

Sd Cream Puffs

$4.00

Sd Macarons

$4.00

Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$4.00

To Go Beverage

Coke

$1.95

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$1.95

(0 cal)

Sprite

$1.95

(121 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$16.95

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.95

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00+

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

Roses 3

$19.95
To Go Berries & Bubbly

To Go Berries & Bubbly

$24.95

Enhance your celebration at home with our Berries & Bubbly package which includes six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Melting Pot logoed drinkware for two (varies by location).

To Go Celebrating You

To Go Celebrating You

$39.95

Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers.

To Go Celebrating You Too

To Go Celebrating You Too

$39.95

Enhance any To Go package with some of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, chocolate fondue wafers, and a bouquet of balloons.

To Go Ultimate Celebration

To Go Ultimate Celebration

$49.95

Enhance any To Go package with a few of our favorite items! This package includes one dozen roses, two Melting Pot drinkware items (varies by location), and six Signature Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

14 Hands Cab Bottle

$29.00

Greystone Merlot Bottle

$29.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio Btl

$29.00

A to Z Chard Btl

$29.00

The Monterey Pinot Noir Bottle

$29.00

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

4 Beer Bundle

$11.95
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 612, Red Bank, NJ 07701

