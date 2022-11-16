Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot San Antonio TX

1,960 Reviews

$$$

14855 Blanco Road

Suite 110

San Antonio, TX 78216

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese & Chocolate for 4
Spinach Artichoke SM
Fondue Night in for 2

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$49.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

Family Night In for 4

Family Night In for 4

$99.00

We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.

Cheese & Chocolate for 2

Cheese & Chocolate for 2

$39.00

This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.

Cheese & Chocolate for 4

Cheese & Chocolate for 4

$78.00

Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.

Cheese & Chocolate for 6

Cheese & Chocolate for 6

$115.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.

Cheese & Chocolate for 12

Cheese & Chocolate for 12

$199.00

Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 12 or more. Celebrate with your own fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers.

To Go Cheese

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$22.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Quattro Formaggio SM

$22.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$22.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$18.00

(275 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.50

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

California

California

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Vegan MP House

$6.00

(91-165 cal)

To Go Chocolate

Bananas Foster SM

Bananas Foster SM

$22.00

The buttery flavor of white chocolate is melted with bananas & dulce de leche, and flambéed. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (345 cal per serving)

Caramel Toffee Crunch SM

$22.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF (387 cal per serving)

Chocolate S'mores SM

$22.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Cookies 'n Cream Marshm Dream SM

$22.00

Decadent flavor of dark chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles.

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$22.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$22.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

The Original SM

$22.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Vegan Chocolate SM

$18.00

(360 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$10.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.25

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.25

(0 cal)

Sprite

$3.25

(121 cal)

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

(10 cal)

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

(121 cal)

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$16.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.00

(65 cal per berry)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$5.95

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Teddy Bear

$8.95

Rose Petals & Candles

$19.95
Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$5.95

(0 cal)

Cookbook

$29.95

Now you can take The Melting Pot fondue experience with you, and Dip into Something Different at home. The Melting Pot's first cookbook, Dip into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours, allows you to create your own fondue at home. This exciting new book's 160 pages are filled with step-by-step instructions for making perfect fondue, finding the perfect fondue pots for chocolate or cheese, throwing unforgettable fondue parties, and hundreds of recipes for cooking styles, lavish cheese fondues, tempting chocolate and dessert fondues, and decadent drinks.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

14855 Blanco Road, Suite 110, San Antonio, TX 78216

Directions

