The Melting Pot Spokane WA

Popular Items

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)
Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)
NA Shark Nibble

Fondue Party Boxes

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$42.95

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s sure to satisfy that cheese fondue craving with your favorite people.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$42.95

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Nothing’s better than chocolate fondue and your favorite people.

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

$75.95

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. This duo makes the perfect spread to enjoy with your favorite people for a fondue night in.

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$75.95

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s always a hit for get-togethers with friends and family.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$75.95

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Be the hit of your next get together with friends and family.

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

$145.95

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. It’s the best mix of sweet and savory spreads for get-togethers with friends and family.

To Go Beverage

NA Peach Berry Limeade

$7.00

Raspberry, Peach, Lime, Sprite

NA Shark Nibble

$7.00

Pineapple, Orange Juice, Coconut Purée, Blue Raspberry, Muddled Strawberries, Pineapple and Gummy Shark Garnish

NA Blackberry Sage Lemonade

$7.00

Lemonade, Blackberry, Sage GF

NA Bee's Tea

$7.00

Orange Juice, Honey, Lemon, Lavender Syrup, Iced Tea GF

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$5.00

(0 cal)

Sprite

$5.00

(121 cal)

Root Beer

$5.00

(83 cal)

Mr. Pibb

$5.00

(contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100 To Go Gift Card

$100.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50 To Go Gift Card

$50.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25 To Go Gift Card

$25.00

Want to share the fondue? The Melting Pot gift cards are available for purchase online! Place your order online and pick up in-store with your to go order! Gift cards are valid in the US only. The physical gift card must be present at the restaurant to be redeemed. Gift cards are not valid for online orders.

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$24.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$15.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$10.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$12.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Rose Petals

$12.00

Cookbook

$34.00

Now you can take The Melting Pot fondue experience with you, and Dip into Something Different at home. The Melting Pot's first cookbook, Dip into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours, allows you to create your own fondue at home. This exciting new book's 160 pages are filled with step-by-step instructions for making perfect fondue, finding the perfect fondue pots for chocolate or cheese, throwing unforgettable fondue parties, and hundreds of recipes for cooking styles, lavish cheese fondues, tempting chocolate and dessert fondues, and decadent drinks.

To Go Wine (For Pick-Up Only)

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Btl

$75.00

Coppola Sofia Brut Rose Btl

$30.00

Ste Michelle Mimi Chard Btl

$40.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$40.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Btl

$42.00

14 Hands Cab Bottle

$39.00

Portillo Malbec Bottle

$40.00

If You See Kay Red Blend Btl

$42.00

Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah

$46.00

To Go Beer (For Pick-Up Only)

Blue Moon Growler 64oz

Blue Moon Growler 64oz

$20.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$6.50

Iron Goat Brewski's Blonde

$6.50

NoLi Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout

$6.50

NoLi Big Juicy IPA

$6.50

NoLi Jet Juiced IPA

$6.50

To Go Cocktails (For Pick-Up Only)

Huckleberry Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00
Love Martini

Love Martini

$13.00
Sunshine Sangria

Sunshine Sangria

$13.00

Whiskey Business

$14.00

White Gummy Bear Martini

$13.00
Restaurant info

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue!

