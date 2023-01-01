The Melting Pot Tallahassee FL
1,040 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Location
2727 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurant
Tour of Italy Italian Kitchen, LLC - www.tourofitalykitchen.com - 850-727-8794 - 850-765-7198
No Reviews
3813 N Monroe St #21 Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tallahassee
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurant