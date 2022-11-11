Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Towson MD

2,409 Reviews

$$$

418 York Road

Suite 420

Towson, MD 21204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fondue Night in for 2
3 Signature Dipped Strawberries
Classic Alpine SM

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$49.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$23.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$23.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$23.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$10.95

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.25

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$6.25

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.25

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$23.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$23.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$23.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$9.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.50

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.50

(0 cal)

Sprite

$3.50

(121 cal)

Lemonade

$3.50

(121 cal)

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$16.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$7.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

418 York Road, Suite 420, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Gallery
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image
The Melting Pot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Charles Village Pub & Patio Towson
orange star3.9 • 778
19 West Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's - Towson
orange starNo Reviews
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Barley's Backyard Uptown
orange star3.0 • 45
408 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson
orange star4.5 • 2,469
16 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Towson
orange star4.5 • 465
822 Dulaney Valley Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Towson

Gino's Burgers & Chicken - Towson
orange star4.5 • 4,591
8600 Lasalle Road Towson, MD 21286
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson
orange star4.5 • 2,469
16 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Point in Towson
orange star4.1 • 531
523 York Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Towson
orange star4.5 • 465
822 Dulaney Valley Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Towson
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston