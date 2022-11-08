Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Wilmington DE

590 Reviews

$$$

1601 Concord Pike

Ste 43-47

Wilmington, DE 19803

Fondue Night in for 2
Sweet Additions
Chocolate S'mores SM

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$55.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$22.00

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Loaded Baked Potato SM

Loaded Baked Potato SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (344 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$22.00

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$22.00

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$12.95

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

Bacon & Brie SM

$22.00

To Go Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

To Go Chocolate

Bananas Foster SM

Bananas Foster SM

$22.00

The buttery flavor of white chocolate is melted with bananas & dulce de leche, and flambéed. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (345 cal per serving)

Chocolate S'mores SM

$22.00

The smooth, creamy flavor of milk chocolate is swirled with marshmallow crème, flambéed, and topped with graham cracker. GF: without graham cracker bits

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$22.00

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$22.00

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

The Original SM

$22.00

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$12.00

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.25

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.25

(0 cal)

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

(121 cal)

Root Beer

$3.25

(83 cal)

Sprite

$3.25

(121 cal)

Water

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$20.00

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$10.00

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.00

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.00

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

1601 Concord Pike, Ste 43-47, Wilmington, DE 19803

Directions

