Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Menu Restaurant

504 Reviews

$

3784 Ingraham St

San Diego, CA 92109

Egg Dishes

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Fried Steak & 2 Eggs

$14.55+

Egg Breakfast

$8.75+

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$12.99

Eggs w/ Bacon or Sausage

$10.75+

Eggs w/ Baked Ham or Corned Beef Hash

$11.75+

Eggs w/ Baked Ham, Bacon & Sausage

$12.75+

Mediterranean Scramble

$13.25+

Mexican Omelette

$13.50+

Omelette

$7.50+

Scramble

$7.50+

Steak & 2 Eggs

$16.25+

Vegetarian Egg White Omelette

$13.99+

Pancakes & Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.99+

Cinnamon Harvest-Grain Pancakes

$5.99+

Belgian Waffle

$8.75

Cinnamon Harvest-Grain Waffle

$8.50

French Toast

$8.25

Granola-Crusted French Toast

$8.99

Combos

1 Belgian Waffle, 2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage

$13.25+

1 Pancake, 1 Egg with Bacon or Sausage

$9.99+

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage

$10.99+

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs with Country Potatoes and Meat Combo

$13.99+

French Toast, 2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage

$13.25+

Granola-Crusted French Toast, 2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage

$13.35

Mexican Favorites

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.45

Breakfast Tacos

$13.25

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.99

Huevos Con Soyrizo

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Machaca Con Huevos

$14.50

Torta - California Veggie

$10.99

Torta - Chorizo

$11.50

Torta - Soyrizo

$11.50

Kids Menu

French Toast Fingers

$5.25

Happy Pancake

$5.25

1 Scrambled Egg & Fresh Fruit

$6.25

Oatmeal, Granola & Avocado Toast

Acai Bowl (with berries, bananas & granola)

$8.75

Avocado Toast

$12.35

Granola, Yogurt & Berries

$6.50

Oatmeal - Bowl

$5.50

Sides A La Carte

Avocado

$3.00

1 Biscuit (No Gravy)

$2.00

1 Biscuit with Gravy

$2.50

2 Biscuits (No Gravy)

$4.00

2 Biscuits with Gravy

$6.25

Bread - Bagel

$2.99

Bread - Croissant

$2.99

Bread - English Muffin

$2.99

Bread - Toast

$2.99

Bread - Tortillas

$1.00

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Eggs - Additional

$2.50+

Fruit - Bowl

$5.99

Fruit - Cup

$3.99

Meat - Bacon - Jalapeno 4 pcs

$5.99

Meat - Bacon - Regular 2 pcs

$3.99

Meat - Bacon Regular 4 pcs

$5.25

Meat - Chorizo

$2.00

Meat - Ham

$4.85

Meat - Sausage 1 pcs

$3.99

Meat - Sausage 2 pcs

$5.25

Meat - Sausage Turkey 2 pcs

$5.99

Meat - Sausage Turkey 4 pcs

$6.99

Meat - Soyrizo

$2.00

Meat Combo - (Ham, Bacon & Sausage)

$5.20

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Potatoes

$3.25

Refried Beans

$2.00

Sauce - Gravy

$2.99

Sauce - Hollandaise Sauce

$2.99

Sauce - Ranchero Sauce

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tomatoes - Sliced

$2.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.35

Soda - Coke

$3.35

Soda - Diet Coke

$3.35

Soda - Sprite

$3.35

Arnold Palmer

$3.35

Juices

Apple

$2.55+

Cranberry

$2.55+

Grapefruit

$2.55+

Lemonade

$3.35+

Orange

$2.55+

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.35

Vanilla Iced Latte

$4.95

Mocha Iced Latte

$4.95
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Locals' Favorite Breakfast Joint. Our Daily Special... is Breakfast! All Day. Every Day.

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109

