The Merrow 916 West Beach Street

review star

No reviews yet

916 West Beach Street

Long Beach, NY 11561

Small Bites & Shareables

Spiced Shrimp & Chorizo Soup

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Crispy Duck Wings

$16.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Honey & Garlic Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Chargrilled Octopus

$18.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$16.00Out of stock

Scallop Ceviche Toastada

$17.00

Ai Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Salads

Kale Salad

$16.00

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Pear & Endive Salad

$16.00

Big Bites

Lemon & Artichoke Orecchiette Pasta

$24.00

Whole Roasted Branzino

$29.00

Pan Roasted Scallops

$32.00

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Merrow Burger

$19.00

Steak Frites

$35.00

Lamb Lollipops

$29.00

Sides

Heirloom Carrots

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$6.00

House Cut Fries

$7.00

Truffle Feta Fries

$8.00

Triple cooked Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Rhubarb Crumble

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
