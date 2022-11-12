- Home
- /
- Lima
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Met - Restaurant
The Met Restaurant
132 Reviews
$$
306 N Main St
Lima, OH 45801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups & Salads
Met Salad
Fresh spring mix with shredded Italian parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes and parmesan peppercorn dressing.
Harvest Salad
A mixture of spring mix and spinach make this salad a fall delight. Apple slices, toasted pepitas and candied walnuts all come together with an apple cider vinaigrette dressing.
Shaved Brussel Sprouts
Parmesan peppercorn dressing and topped with red onion, tomato and candied pecans.
Mediterranean Salad
Spring mix with grains, fire roasted vegetables, hummus and feta cheese.
Spinach Salad
Thick cured bacon, red onion, hard boiled egg and topped with parmesan tuile. Hot bacon dressing
Nooner
Cup of our house made soup and a side Met salad makes a great lunch!
Bowl of Soup
Enjoy a delicious Met made bowl of soup. Choose from Loaded Potato, French Onion or our Soup of the Day.
Cup of Soup
Enjoy a delicious cup of Met made soup. Choose from Loaded Potato, French Onion or our Soup of the Day.
Quart Of Soup
Freshly made quarts of soup. Choose from Loaded Potato, French Onion or our Soup of the Day.
Share Plates
SHARE Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with homemade fried tortilla chips.
SHARE Fresh Crab Dip
Simmered in white wine sauce with housemade fried tortilla chips
SHARE Sin Greatly Fries
10 hour slow smoked pit pork over met fries with cheese, house ranch, pico and fresh jalapenos.
SHARE Roasted Red Pepper
Luke's special blend of roasted red peppers, tahiti sauce, molasses and other herbs. served hot topped with walnuts. comes with toasted pita bread for dipping
SHARE Pigs in a Blanket
Not your mama's style pig's in a blanket! A hardy piece of sausage wrapped in pastry dough and seasoned to perfection.
SHARE Cheese Curds
Hand breaded with a hint of sriracha and fried to a golden brown. Limited time only. Served with Met house made chipotle sauce.
SHARE Lakehouse Shrimp
Created at Uncle Jimbo's Lakehouse after a few gin and tonics. Shrimp with house made dry bbq blend, garlic butter, a little more butter and a fresh baquette to dip the goodness.
Sandwiches
Met Tavern Burger
Our top seller is blended in house (no frozen patties here) Certified Angus Beef® patty, house cheeses and other secret ingredients.
Loaded Tavern Burger
Just a chip off the ole’ block and bulked up to the point of almost being ridiculous. Certified Angus Beef® patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, a fried egg, jalapeños and peanut butter.
The Pit
Our kitchen crew spends hours working on this pulled pork sandwich with fried jalapeños and Met slaw to give you just the right amount of savory, sweet and heat.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket sandwich with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pickles and crispy onions.
Larry's French Dip
House smoked sirloin, red peppers, onions, gouda cheese, on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus.
Korean BBQ chicken sandwich
Beer battered fried chicken tossed in Met made teriyaki BBQ, with our jalapeno slaw and sweet chili aioli.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Grilled chicken, craisins, celery, garden fresh herbs, the Met secret sauce on a fresh baked croissant.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
A flour tortilla with chicken, hummus, chopped spinach, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, grilled with sriacha.
Vegan Wrap
A flour tortilla with hummus, mixed grains, chopped spinach, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, grilled with sriracha.
Chicken Shawarma
Mediterranean seasoned chicken, house made taziki, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and feta cheese served on pita bread.
Flatbreads
Large Plates
Met Tacos
4 flour tortillas, 1 each with Sirloin, Chicken, Pulled Pork and Brisket, topped with pico, sour cream, cheese and shredded lettuce. Choose any 2 tacos for 1/2 size.
Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tortillas with eight sautéed jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, red onions, garnished with sour cream and a Met side salad.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, freshly grated cheese, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and peppercorn ranch dressing with a side of pico, sour cream and tortilla chips.
Gnocchi
Potato pasta seared gently, simmered with California Chardonnay and finished in a Met Kitchen exclusive creamy Alfredo pesto sauce. Sure to delight.
Butternut Squash Gnocchi
Roasted butternut squash and wild mushrooms combined with a creamy mascarpone sauce topped with candied walnuts.
Met Mad Meatloaf
Rob's Chi-style Italian sausage and Certified Angus Beef blended together to make this "mad" good meatloaf. served with smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. comfort food at it's finest.
Pork Chop
A 10oz. bone in pork chop coated with peach preserve reduction. Topped with Crown Royal Apple soaked walnuts, farm fresh apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Served atop smashed potatoes and brussel sprouts.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast cooked in wild mushroom marsala wine sauce on a bed of Met smashed potatoes.
Salmon Filet of The Week
Flown in fresh each week, this tender and juicy ocean salmon will make your mouth water with each bite. Ask your server how we are preparing it this week.
Kids Meals
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
Hand cut grilled chicken breasts lightly seasoned. Served with fries.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Five cheese blend grilled between two soft tacos. Served with french fries.
Kids Hamburger
A smaller version of The Met Tavern Burger. Served with fries.
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken strips fried to perfection. Served with french fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Gotta love a grilled cheese sandwich! Served with fries.
Sides
Met Fries
Hot and crunchy with a hint of Met style spice.
Side Met Salad
Fresh spring mix with shredded Italian parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes and parmesan peppercorn dressing.
side shaved brussel salad
Parmesan peppercorn dressing, red onions, parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes and candies pecans.
side mediterranean salad
Spring mix, mixed grains, roasted red peppers, Met made hummus, cucumber, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, onion, feta cheese with a side of pita and served with feta vinaigrette dressing.
side spinach salad
Thick sliced bacon, red onions, hard boiled egg, parmesan tuile and Met house made hot bacon dressing.
Brussel Bites
Chopped brussel bites browned to perfection with a hint of bacon.
Veggie of the Day
Smashed Potatoes
Smashed potatoes Met style. Made with love and a little garlic.
Risotto
Rich and creamy Met house made risotto. Ask us what flavor we are making today.
Baguette
Freshly toasted to go with soup, salad or whatever you would like.
side of quinoa
A five grain blend.
Desserts
Bread pudding No ice Cream
Our famous bread pudding made with Lima's own Mello Creme Donuts. Topped with Met made caramel bourbon sauce.
Creme Brulee
Our vanilla bean flecked custard covered in sugar and caramelized for that signature sugar crack.
Cheesecake of the Day
Give us a call to see what is today's featured flavor.
Brownie
Eli has it going on with this chocolate lovers dream brownie, big enough to share but you'll want it all to yourself.
Cookie
House made chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
Fried Pumpkin Spice Bites
Fried pumpkin spice bites served with Mer made cream cheese sauce to dip.
6oz Kegged Cocktails
6oz Kegged Titos Handmade Vodka Mule
Our classic mule made with TIto's handmade Vodka,
6oz Kegged Red Sangria
Our house, RED Sangria. We will ask for ID when picking up. Total of 3 alcoholic beverages per meal.
Santa's Little Helper
Apple Mule
6 oz. TItos Lemondrop
When you are in the mood for a refreshing lemon cocktail. Made with house made Met simple syrup.
6 oz. Fall Sangira
Same great taste as our number one Sangria but with a hint of cinnamon and spice.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Where food and beverage is approachable and satisfying.
306 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801