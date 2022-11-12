The Met imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

The Met Restaurant

132 Reviews

$$

306 N Main St

Lima, OH 45801

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad
Met Tavern Burger
Chicken Quesadilla

Soups & Salads

Met Salad

Met Salad

$9.49+

Fresh spring mix with shredded Italian parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes and parmesan peppercorn dressing.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.49+

A mixture of spring mix and spinach make this salad a fall delight. Apple slices, toasted pepitas and candied walnuts all come together with an apple cider vinaigrette dressing.

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

Shaved Brussel Sprouts

$11.49+

Parmesan peppercorn dressing and topped with red onion, tomato and candied pecans.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.99+

Spring mix with grains, fire roasted vegetables, hummus and feta cheese.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.49+

Thick cured bacon, red onion, hard boiled egg and topped with parmesan tuile. Hot bacon dressing

Nooner

Nooner

$7.99

Cup of our house made soup and a side Met salad makes a great lunch!

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.49

Enjoy a delicious Met made bowl of soup. Choose from Loaded Potato, French Onion or our Soup of the Day.

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.49

Enjoy a delicious cup of Met made soup. Choose from Loaded Potato, French Onion or our Soup of the Day.

Quart Of Soup

$14.99

Freshly made quarts of soup. Choose from Loaded Potato, French Onion or our Soup of the Day.

Share Plates

Not your mama's style pigs in a blanket! A hardy piece of sausage wrapped in pastry dough and seasoned to perfection.
SHARE Spinach & Artichoke Dip

SHARE Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Served with homemade fried tortilla chips.

SHARE Fresh Crab Dip

SHARE Fresh Crab Dip

$15.99

Simmered in white wine sauce with housemade fried tortilla chips

SHARE Sin Greatly Fries

SHARE Sin Greatly Fries

$14.99+

10 hour slow smoked pit pork over met fries with cheese, house ranch, pico and fresh jalapenos.

SHARE Roasted Red Pepper

SHARE Roasted Red Pepper

$11.99

Luke's special blend of roasted red peppers, tahiti sauce, molasses and other herbs. served hot topped with walnuts. comes with toasted pita bread for dipping

SHARE Pigs in a Blanket

SHARE Pigs in a Blanket

$15.99

Not your mama's style pig's in a blanket! A hardy piece of sausage wrapped in pastry dough and seasoned to perfection.

SHARE Cheese Curds

SHARE Cheese Curds

$16.99

Hand breaded with a hint of sriracha and fried to a golden brown. Limited time only. Served with Met house made chipotle sauce.

SHARE Lakehouse Shrimp

SHARE Lakehouse Shrimp

$16.99

Created at Uncle Jimbo's Lakehouse after a few gin and tonics. Shrimp with house made dry bbq blend, garlic butter, a little more butter and a fresh baquette to dip the goodness.

Sandwiches

Our topped seller is blended in house. Beef patty, house cheeses and other secret ingredients.
Met Tavern Burger

Met Tavern Burger

$14.99

Our top seller is blended in house (no frozen patties here) Certified Angus Beef® patty, house cheeses and other secret ingredients.

Loaded Tavern Burger

Loaded Tavern Burger

$16.99

Just a chip off the ole’ block and bulked up to the point of almost being ridiculous. Certified Angus Beef® patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, a fried egg, jalapeños and peanut butter.

The Pit

The Pit

$14.99

Our kitchen crew spends hours working on this pulled pork sandwich with fried jalapeños and Met slaw to give you just the right amount of savory, sweet and heat.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked brisket sandwich with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pickles and crispy onions.

Larry's French Dip

Larry's French Dip

$16.99

House smoked sirloin, red peppers, onions, gouda cheese, on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus.

Korean BBQ chicken sandwich

Korean BBQ chicken sandwich

$15.99

Beer battered fried chicken tossed in Met made teriyaki BBQ, with our jalapeno slaw and sweet chili aioli.

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.99

Grilled chicken, craisins, celery, garden fresh herbs, the Met secret sauce on a fresh baked croissant.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.99

A flour tortilla with chicken, hummus, chopped spinach, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, grilled with sriacha.

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$14.99

A flour tortilla with hummus, mixed grains, chopped spinach, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and mushrooms, grilled with sriracha.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$15.99

Mediterranean seasoned chicken, house made taziki, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and feta cheese served on pita bread.

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Ranch FB

Chicken Bacon Ranch FB

$15.99

Chicken breast, met-house peppercorn buttermilk ranch, bacon and a five cheese blend.

Fat Bottom Girl Flatbread

Fat Bottom Girl Flatbread

$16.99

Fat free house made ranch, chicken, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and a hint of mozzarella cheese on a round 7" cauliflower crust.

Large Plates

Met Tacos

Met Tacos

$18.99+

4 flour tortillas, 1 each with Sirloin, Chicken, Pulled Pork and Brisket, topped with pico, sour cream, cheese and shredded lettuce. Choose any 2 tacos for 1/2 size.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Two flour tortillas with eight sautéed jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, red onions, garnished with sour cream and a Met side salad.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.99

Chicken, freshly grated cheese, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and peppercorn ranch dressing with a side of pico, sour cream and tortilla chips.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$15.99

Potato pasta seared gently, simmered with California Chardonnay and finished in a Met Kitchen exclusive creamy Alfredo pesto sauce. Sure to delight.

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$17.99

Roasted butternut squash and wild mushrooms combined with a creamy mascarpone sauce topped with candied walnuts.

Met Mad Meatloaf

Met Mad Meatloaf

$17.99

Rob's Chi-style Italian sausage and Certified Angus Beef blended together to make this "mad" good meatloaf. served with smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. comfort food at it's finest.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$24.99

A 10oz. bone in pork chop coated with peach preserve reduction. Topped with Crown Royal Apple soaked walnuts, farm fresh apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Served atop smashed potatoes and brussel sprouts.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.99+

Chicken breast cooked in wild mushroom marsala wine sauce on a bed of Met smashed potatoes.

Salmon Filet of The Week

Salmon Filet of The Week

$28.99

Flown in fresh each week, this tender and juicy ocean salmon will make your mouth water with each bite. Ask your server how we are preparing it this week.

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

$5.99

Hand cut grilled chicken breasts lightly seasoned. Served with fries.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Five cheese blend grilled between two soft tacos. Served with french fries.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

A smaller version of The Met Tavern Burger. Served with fries.

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Hand breaded chicken strips fried to perfection. Served with french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Gotta love a grilled cheese sandwich! Served with fries.

Sides

Hot, crispy fries seasoned Met style.
Met Fries

Met Fries

$4.99

Hot and crunchy with a hint of Met style spice.

Side Met Salad

Side Met Salad

$3.99

Fresh spring mix with shredded Italian parmesan cheese, onions, tomatoes and parmesan peppercorn dressing.

side shaved brussel salad

side shaved brussel salad

$5.99

Parmesan peppercorn dressing, red onions, parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes and candies pecans.

side mediterranean salad

side mediterranean salad

$5.99

Spring mix, mixed grains, roasted red peppers, Met made hummus, cucumber, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, onion, feta cheese with a side of pita and served with feta vinaigrette dressing.

side spinach salad

side spinach salad

$5.99

Thick sliced bacon, red onions, hard boiled egg, parmesan tuile and Met house made hot bacon dressing.

Brussel Bites

Brussel Bites

$5.99

Chopped brussel bites browned to perfection with a hint of bacon.

Veggie of the Day

Veggie of the Day

$4.99
Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$4.99

Smashed potatoes Met style. Made with love and a little garlic.

Risotto

Risotto

$5.99

Rich and creamy Met house made risotto. Ask us what flavor we are making today.

Baguette

Baguette

$4.99

Freshly toasted to go with soup, salad or whatever you would like.

side of quinoa

side of quinoa

$3.99

A five grain blend.

Desserts

A summer favorite.
Bread pudding No ice Cream

Bread pudding No ice Cream

$6.99

Our famous bread pudding made with Lima's own Mello Creme Donuts. Topped with Met made caramel bourbon sauce.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Our vanilla bean flecked custard covered in sugar and caramelized for that signature sugar crack.

Cheesecake of the Day

Cheesecake of the Day

$7.99

Give us a call to see what is today's featured flavor.

Brownie

Brownie

$7.99

Eli has it going on with this chocolate lovers dream brownie, big enough to share but you'll want it all to yourself.

Cookie

Cookie

$1.99

House made chocolate chip cookies baked daily.

Fried Pumpkin Spice Bites

Fried Pumpkin Spice Bites

$10.99

Fried pumpkin spice bites served with Mer made cream cheese sauce to dip.

6oz Kegged Cocktails

6oz Kegged Titos Handmade Vodka Mule

$10.50

Our classic mule made with TIto's handmade Vodka,

6oz Kegged Red Sangria

$7.99

Our house, RED Sangria. We will ask for ID when picking up. Total of 3 alcoholic beverages per meal.

Santa's Little Helper

$7.99

Apple Mule

$10.00

6 oz. TItos Lemondrop

$10.50

When you are in the mood for a refreshing lemon cocktail. Made with house made Met simple syrup.

6 oz. Fall Sangira

$7.99

Same great taste as our number one Sangria but with a hint of cinnamon and spice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where food and beverage is approachable and satisfying.

Website

Location

306 N Main St, Lima, OH 45801

Directions

Gallery
The Met image

Map
