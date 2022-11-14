Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Met at Settlers Green 2 Common Court Bld H50

review star

No reviews yet

2 Common Court Bld H50

North Conway, NH 03860

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Americano

Espresso with water.

Apple Cider

A seasonal favorite, served warm or iced. If you'd like to kick it up a notch add a flavor!

Artistic Hot Chocolate

A MET Specialty, start with traditional Hot Chocolate with your choice of steamed milk and add in flavor! If you'd like add whipped cream and sprinkles on top!

Artistic Latte

Made with espresso, your choice of milk and choose from one of our famous flavor combinations!

Brewed Coffee

Your choice of our in-house brews.

Cafe au Lait

Your pick of our in-house brewed coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Caffe Latte

Made with espresso and your choice of milk.

Cappuccino

A delightful espresso drink with your choice of steamed milk and topped with milk foam.

Chai

A delightful combination of brewed black tea, wildflower honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves served with your choice of milk.

Chai Charger

A delightful combination of brewed black tea, wildflower honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves served with your choice of milk, kicked up a notch by adding Espresso!

Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Brew

Combine our delicious Cold Brew with Chocolate and Hazelnut flavor shots... you can't pass this up!

Cold Brew

A brew of Medium/Dark Roasted Coffee, our Cold Brew is steeped in cold water for 24 hours, for a delicious flavor!

Double Espresso

$2.75

Double shot of Espresso

Double Macchiato

$2.75

Traditional Macchiato.. Double shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Honey Cinnamon Cold Brew (Honey And Cinnamon)

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

Traditional Hot Chocolate with your choice of steamed milk. If you'd like add whipped cream and sprinkles on top!

Iced Coffee

Can't go wrong with a traditional fresh iced coffee made with our Medium/Dark Roast. Add a flavor if you choose!

Italian Soda

A refreshing flavored Sparkling Water!

Lemonade

Lemonade Iced Tea

$4.75+

Lotus Drink

Plant-based energy, feature's Coffee Fruit (Cascara) with nature's elite organic “Adaptogenic” botanicals, superfruits, amino acids, B-vitamins, natural flavors and sweeteners. Try one today!

Met Madness

Your pick of our in-house brewed Coffee with added Espresso.

Nitro Cold Brew

Our Cold Brew is infused with Nitrogen for a smooth and delicious taste and texture.

Quad Espresso

$3.50

Four shots of Espresso.

Quad Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato.. Four shots of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Single Espresso

$2.10

Single shot of Espresso

Single Macchiato

$2.10

Traditional Macchiato.. Single shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Smoothie

Pure fruit puree blended with ice. No added sugar, No Dairy, just fruit- What's not to love!

Tap Water

$0.23

Tea

Your choice of our wide selection of Teas.

Tea Latte

A delightful tea latte made with tea, vanilla and your choice of milk. Choose from our famous flavors.

Triple Espresso

$3.30

Triple shot of Espresso.

Triple Macchiato

$3.30

Traditional Macchiato.. Triple shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Roasts

Firekeeper (Dark Roast)

$14.99

Black and Tan (Medium/Dark Roast)

$14.99

Community (Medium Roast)

$14.99

Regular Joe (Medium/Light Roast)

$14.99

Ethiopian (Light Roast)

$14.99

Decaf

$14.99

Flavor Option

$14.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Common Court Bld H50, North Conway, NH 03860

Directions

Gallery
The Met at Settlers Green image
The Met at Settlers Green image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
orange star4.3 • 430
2680 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Phat boys restaurant and tavern
orange star3.8 • 171
185 Main Street Cornish, ME 04020
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Conway

Vito Marcello's Italian Bistro
orange star4.7 • 2,823
45 seavey st North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,901
3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
orange star4.6 • 558
19 Barnes Rd North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
orange star4.3 • 430
2680 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Fire By Wicked Fresh
orange star4.5 • 413
2 common court unit a28 North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Conway
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Gilford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Laconia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston