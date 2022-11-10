Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Meteor Bentonville

401 SE D Street

Bentonville, AR 72712

Popular Items

Pepperoni (Whole)
Latte
The Meteor Caesar

Coffee

Batched

Batched

$3.50
Nitro

Nitro

$6.00Out of stock

Coldbrew

$4.50

96oz Coffee Box
$40.00

$40.00

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
3oz Traditional Macchiato
$4.00

3oz Traditional Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00+
Americano

Americano

$3.50

Ice Cream X 2 scoops
$5.00

$5.00

Rosehip Bliss
$5.00

$5.00

House Drinks

Hot Choc.

$3.00

Italian Soda
$3.00

$3.00

Orange Juice
$6.00

$6.00

Steamer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Pastry Case

Cookie

$3.50
GF Brownie

GF Brownie

$4.00
Rice Crispy

Rice Crispy

$4.00

Sandy Sue's GF Muffins
$4.00

$4.00

Chocolate Snail
$3.00

$3.00

Pizza

All of our pizzas are made with in house 48hr naturally leavened sourdough. Or Roman style sourdough crust. We make as many of our ingredients in house and ethically sourced as possible to make the highest quality pizza possible.
Buffalo Cauliflower (Half)
$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower (Half)

$14.00

Buffalo pizza sauce, buffalo cauliflower, onions, bitter greens, vegan ranch dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower (Whole)
$26.00

$26.00

Cheese (Half)

$12.00

Tomato sauce & Mozarella

Cheese (Whole)
$22.00

$22.00

Crust

$5.00

Margherita (Half)
$14.00

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, basil

Margherita (Whole)
$26.00

$26.00

Meatier (Half)
$14.00

$14.00

Meatier (Whole)
$26.00

$26.00

Pecan Pesto (Half)
$14.00

$14.00

Pecan pesto, fontina, caramelized onion.

Pepperoni (Half)
$14.00

Pepperoni (Half)

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Pepperoni (Whole)
$26.00

$26.00

Sausage (Half)
$14.00

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted garlic

Sausage (Whole)
$26.00

$26.00

Pecan Pesto (Whole)
$26.00

$26.00

Supertuck (Half)
$14.00

$14.00

Supertuck (Whole)
$26.00

$26.00

Bowls, Salads Etc

Seasonal B-ville Bowl
$12.00

$12.00

Local greens, green lentils, roasted sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, sheep milk feta, lemon dressing. Goes great with chicken and/or avocado

The Meteor Caesar
$11.00

$11.00

Romaine, lemon herb parm crisps, Hokkaido loaf croutons, chopped egg, fresh parmesan. Goes great with chicken and/or avocado.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Shawarma spiced chicken, curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini, pickled peppers, black sesame seeds, cilantro, radish. *contains dairy

Logical Bowl

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chicken Side
$4.00

$4.00

2 strips of Bacon
$2.00

$2.00

Side Egg

$2.00Out of stock

Toast

$4.00Out of stock

Rice

$2.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Meteor Burger
$13.00

$13.00

Fresh baked bun, 44 Farms beef patty, american cheese, house pickles, lettuce, tomato onion and garlic aioli. Spicy catsup and mustard upon request.

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Fresh baked bun, house made black bean and mushroom patty, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli. Spicy catsup and mustard upon request. *contains nuts

The Roast Chicken
$12.00

$12.00

Fresh baked bun, calabrian chili and honey marinated chicken breast, pickled fresno peppers, local greens, garlic aioli. Goes great with avocado.

Grilled Cheese
$7.00

$7.00

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

A 10" personal sized cauliflower crust pizza

Buffalo Cauliflower Gf
$12.00

$12.00

Buffalo pizza sauce, buffalo cauliflower, onions, bitter greens, vegan ranch dressing

Cheese Gf

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Margherita Gf

$12.00

Tomat sauce, mozzarella, grape tomoatoes, basil

Meatier GF

$12.00

Pecan Pesto Gf
$12.00

$12.00

Pecan pesto, fontina, caramelized onion

Pepperoni Gf

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Gf

$12.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted garlic

Supertuck GF

$12.00

SHIRTS

METEOR "M" Sweatshirt
$50.00

METEOR "M" Sweatshirt

$50.00

It’s just like your favorite university sweatshirt, but without all the bad decisions. Light Grey Polyester/cotton blend with a slight touch of rayon for an exceptionally soft next-to-skin finish. Unisex Slim Fit XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Poly/Cotton/Rayon blend

METEOR Derailleur Tee Black
$33.00

$33.00

METEOR Derailleur Tee Blue
$33.00

$33.00

METEOR Derailleur Tee Green
$33.00

$33.00
METEOR ECC Tee
$33.00

METEOR ECC Tee

$33.00

Espressing the finer things in life. Light Grey Short-sleeve polyester/cotton blend with a slight touch of rayon for an exceptionally soft next-to-skin finish. Unisex Slim Fit S, M, L, XL 50% Poly, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon