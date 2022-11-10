- Home
- /
- Bentonville
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- The Meteor - Bentonville
The Meteor Bentonville
No reviews yet
401 SE D Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso
House Drinks
Pizza
Buffalo Cauliflower (Half)
Buffalo pizza sauce, buffalo cauliflower, onions, bitter greens, vegan ranch dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower (Whole)
Cheese (Half)
Tomato sauce & Mozarella
Cheese (Whole)
Crust
Margherita (Half)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, basil
Margherita (Whole)
Meatier (Half)
Meatier (Whole)
Pecan Pesto (Half)
Pecan pesto, fontina, caramelized onion.
Pepperoni (Half)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Pepperoni (Whole)
Sausage (Half)
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted garlic
Sausage (Whole)
Pecan Pesto (Whole)
Supertuck (Half)
Supertuck (Whole)
Bowls, Salads Etc
Seasonal B-ville Bowl
Local greens, green lentils, roasted sweet potato, cauliflower, broccoli, sheep milk feta, lemon dressing. Goes great with chicken and/or avocado
The Meteor Caesar
Romaine, lemon herb parm crisps, Hokkaido loaf croutons, chopped egg, fresh parmesan. Goes great with chicken and/or avocado.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Shawarma spiced chicken, curried cabbage slaw, rice, lemon garlic tahini, pickled peppers, black sesame seeds, cilantro, radish. *contains dairy
Logical Bowl
Side Salad
Chicken Side
2 strips of Bacon
Side Egg
Toast
Rice
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Meteor Burger
Fresh baked bun, 44 Farms beef patty, american cheese, house pickles, lettuce, tomato onion and garlic aioli. Spicy catsup and mustard upon request.
Veggie Burger
Fresh baked bun, house made black bean and mushroom patty, house pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli. Spicy catsup and mustard upon request. *contains nuts
The Roast Chicken
Fresh baked bun, calabrian chili and honey marinated chicken breast, pickled fresno peppers, local greens, garlic aioli. Goes great with avocado.
Grilled Cheese
Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
Buffalo Cauliflower Gf
Buffalo pizza sauce, buffalo cauliflower, onions, bitter greens, vegan ranch dressing
Cheese Gf
Tomato sauce, mozzarella
Margherita Gf
Tomat sauce, mozzarella, grape tomoatoes, basil
Meatier GF
Pecan Pesto Gf
Pecan pesto, fontina, caramelized onion
Pepperoni Gf
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Sausage Gf
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted garlic
Supertuck GF
SHIRTS
METEOR "M" Sweatshirt
It’s just like your favorite university sweatshirt, but without all the bad decisions. Light Grey Polyester/cotton blend with a slight touch of rayon for an exceptionally soft next-to-skin finish. Unisex Slim Fit XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Poly/Cotton/Rayon blend
METEOR Derailleur Tee Black
METEOR Derailleur Tee Blue
METEOR Derailleur Tee Green
METEOR ECC Tee
Espressing the finer things in life. Light Grey Short-sleeve polyester/cotton blend with a slight touch of rayon for an exceptionally soft next-to-skin finish. Unisex Slim Fit S, M, L, XL 50% Poly, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon