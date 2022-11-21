Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse 2680 White Mountain Hwy
430 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860
Gallery
Popular restaurants in North Conway
Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.
4.5 • 1,901
3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurant