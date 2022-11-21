Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

The Metropolitan Coffeehouse 2680 White Mountain Hwy

430 Reviews

$$

2680 White Mountain Hwy

North Conway, NH 03860

Popular Items

Artistic Latte
Iced Coffee

Kids Meal

All Kids Meals are served with Sweet potato tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.

Grilled Cheese- Kids Meal

$7.50

Sourdough bread and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection served with Sweet Potato Tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.

Mac n Cheese Bowl- Kids Meal

$7.50

Macaroni and Cheese bowl served with Sweet Potato Tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.

Kids Chicken Tender Meal

$7.50

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce served with Sweet Potato Tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.

Lavash

$12.95

Thanksgiving Artisan Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) Loaded with In-house made Herbed Cranberry Stuffing, Slow Roasted Turkey Breast and Mozzarella cheese.

$12.95

Caprese Artisan Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) topped with a tasty Basil Pesto, layered with Fresh sliced Tomatoes and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. *Vegetarian*

$12.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Artisan Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) Topped with BBQ Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with a Drizzle of Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.

Vegetable Lavash

$12.95

Peppers, Onions, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese on a lavash flatbread topped with marinara and Mozzarella cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wheat Wrap

$12.95

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu on Marbled Bread

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand Carved Ham, Cheddar Cheese with Bacon Honey Mustard Dressing

Chicken Parm on Rosemary Baguette

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast on a toasted Rosemary Baguette smothered in Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Grilled Chicken, Pesto & Mozzarella on Rosemary Baguette

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions

Ham Cheddar Club on Sourdough

$12.95

Hand Carved Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes, spinach and Honey Mustard

Mediterranean Vegan Wrap

$12.95

Wheat wrap with mixed spring lettuce, sliced tomato, red pepper hummus, fresh tabouli, shredded carrots and diced red onion served with a side of Tuscany balsamic

Roast Beef & Boursin on Marble Bread

$12.95

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with creamy peppered boursin cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and diced red onion

Roasted Turkey & Cheddar on Cranberry Ciabatta

$12.95

In-House roasted turkey breast accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with cranberry aioli

Thanksgiving Sandwich on Cranberry Ciabatta

$12.95

In-House roasted turkey sliced and served on a bed of cranberry herb stuffing with cranberry aioli

Turkey Cheddar Club on Sourdough Bread

$12.95

In-House roasted turkey breast, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, spinach, with a bacon honey mustard

Salad and More

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, fresh apple slices tossed with local mixed spring greens, feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and dried cranberries Tossed with Fuji-Apple vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

The classic: freshly cut romaine lettuce tossed with aged asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, topped with warm grilled chicken and croutons

Garden Salad

$9.95

A combination of Spring Greens, Romaine, and Spinach topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese. With your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad (Half)

$6.95

Smaller Version of the Original-A combination of Spring Greens, Romaine, and Spinach topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, croutons, and Asiago Cheese. With your choice of dressing.

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Metropolitan Nachos

$10.95

Tri-Color Tortilla Chips double layered and smothered in a White Queso Cheese and shredded Mozzarella. Served with Fresh Guacamole and Fresh Salsa.

Chicken and Waffles

$10.95

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Tenders paired with Belgian style Waffles served with a side of Sweet Potato Tots. Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Side Of Tots

$2.00

Quiche

$7.95

Quiche of the Day Served with a small Fruit Salad

Drinks

Americano

Espresso with water.

Artistic Hot Chocolate

A MET Specialty, start with traditional Hot Chocolate with your choice of steamed milk and add in flavor! If you'd like add whipped cream and sprinkles on top!

Artistic Latte

Made with espresso, your choice of milk and choose from one of our famous flavor combinations!

Brewed Coffee

Your choice of our in-house brews.

Cafe au Lait

Your pick of our in-house brewed coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Caffe Latte

Made with espresso and your choice of milk.

Cappuccino

A delightful espresso drink with your choice of steamed milk and topped with milk foam.

Chai

A delightful combination of brewed black tea, wildflower honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves served with your choice of milk.

Chai Charger

A delightful combination of brewed black tea, wildflower honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves served with your choice of milk, kicked up a notch by adding Espresso!

Chocolate Hazelnut Cold Brew

Combine our delicious Cold Brew with Chocolate and Hazelnut flavor shots... you can't pass this up!

Cider

$4.35+Out of stock

Cold Brew

A brew of Medium/Dark Roasted Coffee, our Cold Brew is steeped in cold water for 24 hours, for a delicious flavor!

Double Espresso

$2.75

Double shot of Espresso

Double Macchiato

$2.75

Traditional Macchiato.. Double shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Double Shot Cortado

$3.52

Hot Chocolate

Traditional Hot Chocolate with your choice of steamed milk. If you'd like add whipped cream and sprinkles on top!

Iced Coffee

Can't go wrong with a traditional fresh iced coffee made with our Medium/Dark Roast. Add a flavor if you choose!

Italian Soda

A refreshing flavored Sparkling Water!

Lemonade

Lemonade Iced Tea

$4.75+

Lotus Drink

Plant-based energy, feature's Coffee Fruit (Cascara) with nature's elite organic “Adaptogenic” botanicals, superfruits, amino acids, B-vitamins, natural flavors and sweeteners. Try one today!

Met Madness

Your pick of our in-house brewed Coffee with added Espresso.

Nitro Cold Brew

Our Cold Brew is infused with Nitrogen for a smooth and delicious taste and texture.

Quad Espresso

$3.50

Four shots of Espresso.

Quad Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato.. Four shots of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Single Espresso

$2.10

Single shot of Espresso

Single Macchiato

$2.10

Traditional Macchiato.. Single shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Smoothie

Pure fruit puree blended with ice. No added sugar, No Dairy, just fruit- What's not to love!

Tap Water

$0.23

Tea

Your choice of our wide selection of Teas.

Tea Latte

A delightful tea latte made with tea, vanilla and your choice of milk. Choose from our famous flavors.

Triple Espresso

$3.30

Triple shot of Espresso.

Triple Macchiato

$3.30

Traditional Macchiato.. Triple shot of Espresso with a dollop of foamed milk on top.

Roasts

Firekeeper (Dark Roast)

$14.99

Black and Tan (Medium/Dark Roast)

$14.99

Community (Medium Roast)

$14.99

Regular Joe (Medium/Light Roast)

$14.99

Ethiopian (Light Roast)

$14.99

Decaf

$14.99

Flavored Beans

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
2680 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860

