A map showing the location of Little Dog Cafe by the MET - Brunswick 87 Maine StreetView gallery

Little Dog Cafe by the MET - Brunswick 87 Maine Street

review star

No reviews yet

87 Maine Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

Popular Items

The Mountaineer
Cold Brew
Latte

Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Cafe au Lait

$3.30+

Americano

$3.50+

Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.80+

Chai

$4.75+

Add an extra shot for a chai charger!

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Artistic Latte (Menu Flavor Specialties)

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Cider

$4.35+

Espresso

$2.75+

Macchiato

$2.75+

Cortado

$4.95

Artistic Hot Choc (Menu Flavor Specialties)

$4.75+

Matcha

$5.50+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Tea Latte

$4.95+

Smoothie

$5.50+

Lotus Drink

$4.75+Out of stock

Italian Soda

$3.30+

Breakfast

Belgian Waffles with Apple Compote

$7.95

Two Belgian Waffles topped with warm Apple Compote and served with a side of Sweet Potato Tots

First Tracks

$7.95

Two eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese with a mild sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough bread

The Saco

$6.95

Your choice of bagel topped with egg, bacon, guacamole, sliced tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese and a dash of sriracha.

The Mountaineer

$6.45

Your Choice of bagel topped with Eggs your choice of bacon, ham or Sausage and cheddar cheese

The Little Dog

$6.25

Your choice of garden veggie, lemongrass and chive or plain cream cheese topped with tomatoes on a multigrain croissant.

Quiche du jour

$7.95

Quiche of the Day!

Western Breakfast Lavash

$9.95

Fresh Flatbread topped with shredded mozz, scrambled eggs, onion, peppers and smoked ham.

Bagel & Lox

$12.50

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese

$1.95

Kid's Meals

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Sourdough bread and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection served with Sweet Potato Tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.50

Macaroni and Cheese bowl served with Sweet Potato Tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce served with Sweet Potato Tots, an apple, and a bottle of Juice.

Lavash

Thanksgiving Artisan Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) Loaded with In-house made Herbed Cranberry Stuffing, Slow Roasted Turkey Breast and Mozzarella cheese.

Caprese Artisan Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) topped with a tasty Basil Pesto, layered with Fresh sliced Tomatoes and topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Artisan Lavash

$12.95

Lavash (Flatbread) Topped with BBQ Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Crispy Bacon, and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Finished with a Drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch.

Vegetable Lavash

$12.95

Peppers, Onions, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese on a lavash flatbread topped with marinara and Mozzarella cheese

Lunch Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wheat Wrap

$12.95

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu on Marble Bread

$12.95

Chicken Parm on Baguette

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast on a toasted Baguette smothered in Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, pesto, sliced tomatoes and diced red onions

Ham and Cheddar Club on Sourdough Bread

$12.95

Hand Carved Ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes, spinach and Honey Mustard

Mediterranean Wrap (Vegan)

$12.95

Roast Beef and Boursin on Marble Bread

$12.95

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with creamy peppered boursin cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and diced red onion

Roast Turkey and Cheddar on Cranberry Ciabatta

$12.95

In-House roasted turkey breast accompanied by lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese with cranberry aioli

Thanksgiving on Toasted Cranberry Ciabatta

$12.95

In-House Roasted turkey sliced and served on a bed of cranberry herb stuffing with cranberry aioli

Turkey Cheddar Club

$12.95

In-House roasted turkey breast, Bacon, Cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, spinach, with a bacon honey mustard

Salads & More

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad (GF)

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (GF w/ no Croutons)

$11.95

Garden Salad (GF w/no Croutons) (Full)

$6.95+

Metropolitan Nachos (GF)

$10.95

Chicken and Waffles

$10.95

Soup of the day

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

87 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

