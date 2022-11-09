Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

The Metropolitan Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2931 E Battlefield St

Springfield, MO 65804

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Special For 2
Mitchell Pizza
1/2 Flash Fried Spinach

Heroes' Christmas Eve Dinner

It's been along year for everyone, but Covid has affected our first responders the most. On Christmas Eve we would like to provide a gesture of thanks to all the front line workers in Springfield with your donation we can feed them all. F*(K COVID

$10 Heroes' Dinner Donation

$10.00

Includes: Prime Rib, House Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Parmesan Corn , Chocolate Chip Cookies

House Wines

Gl Mondavi Cab Full

$9.00

Gl Mondavi Cab Half

$6.00

Gl Mondavi Merlot Full

$9.00

Gl Mondavi Merlot Half

$6.00

Gl Mondavi Pinot Noir Full

$9.00

Gl Mondavi Pinot Noir Half

$6.00

Gl Mondavi Chardonnay Full

$9.00

Gl Mondavi Chardonnay Half

$6.00

Gl Mondavi Pinot Grigio Full

$9.00

Gl Mondavi Pinot Grigio Half

$6.00

Gl Mondavi Sauv Blanc Full

$9.00

Gl Mondavi Sauv Blanc Half

$6.00

Btl Mondavi Cabernet

$36.00

Btl Mondavi Merlot

$36.00

Btl Mondavi Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl Mondavi Chardonnay

$36.00

Btl Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Btl Mondavi Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Appetizers

Tom & Pam App

Mike & Shannon 1/4lb

$10.75

1/4 lb chilled Tiger shrimp with a roasted horseradish cocktail sauce and our house-made remoulade.

Mike & Shannon 1/2lb

$21.50

1/2 lb chilled Tiger shrimp with a roasted horseradish cocktail sauce and our house-made remoulade.

Mike & Shannon 1lb

$42.00

1 lb chilled Tiger shrimp with a roasted horseradish cocktail sauce and our house-made remoulade.

Flash Fried Spinach

$16.00

A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.

1/2 Flash Fried Spinach

$11.00

A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.

Yoakam

$18.00

Apricot & Aged Balsamic Glazed "Show Me Missouri Prime" steak Tips, Red Onions, Provel Cheese Bread.

Shah-some

$18.00

2pc Brie, Goat Cheese, Onion, roasted Garlic & Apple Butter baked in a Puff Pastry. Balsamic & Peppercorn Supreme with Shredded Chicken and Prosciutto. Served with Parmesan crisps & Fuji Apple slices.

1/2 Shah-some

$13.00

1pc Brie, Goat Cheese, Onion, roasted Garlic & Apple Butter baked in a Puff Pastry. Balsamic & Peppercorn Supreme with Shredded Chicken and Prosciutto. Served with Parmesan crisps & Fuji Apple slices.

Angel Squid

$16.00

Mc Coy Cakes

$14.00

Carlee Tuna

$23.00

Carlee Tuna Half

$15.00

Tianna Tacos

$16.00

Pizzas

Add Bacon & Mushrooms

$4.00

Honey butter and Bacon Portobello mushrooms.

Chz Pizza

$15.00

Mitchell Pizza

$22.00

Shredded basil chicken, red onion, prosciutto, smoked bacon, mozzarella, and provel with a basil oil crust.

Sub Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Janet P Pizza

$18.00

Ben & Dana Hummus Pizza

$16.00

Salads/Soups

Tom & Pam Salad

Casa Side Salad

$6.00

This was our original salad from 25 years ago. It is the perfect salad for those wanting a small side salad with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, and Parmesan tossed in a Basil Vinaigrette.

Lacy & Lily House Salad

$9.00

Artisan greens tossed in a lemon herb vinaigrette. Topped with Feta, sea salted beets and artichoke hearts. Toasted sunflower seed garnish.

Cheri & Remi Caesar

$10.00

Our classic Romesco Caesar dressing tossed with romaine shreds. Asiago cheese and Parmesan garlic croutons.

Tiffaney & Lennon Chopped Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge chopped and tossed with a Gorgonzola, Mozzarella and cashew pesto dressing. Heirloom tomatoes and bacon topped.

Sexy Rexy Salad

$16.00

House made Caesar dressing tossed with romaine shreds and crostinis. Served with our corn flour dusted calamari tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with gorgonzola.

Alex & Catherines Pozole

$21.00

Pastas/Plant Based

Dr. Sharp

$25.00

Black pepper and parsley linguine in a roasted garlic cream sauce topped with a basil, roasted tomato and provel chicken parmesan breast. Sea Salted heirloom tomato garnish.

Carys & Ardyn Tamales

$26.00

Entrees

Mo Sliders

$18.00

Bo Dogs

$15.00
Marisela Lamb

$46.00

New Zealand lamb rack, port marinated then finished on the grill. Mint Mole' Plate.

1/2 Marisela Lamb

$34.00

HALF PORTION. New Zealand lamb rack, port marinated then finished on the grill. Mint Mole' Plate.

Stephanie Sea Bass

$49.00

6 oz Chilean Sea Bass baked with a Mediterranean Asiago crust, and oven finished. Topped with a Citrus Champagne Beurre Blanc and corn dusted artichoke hearts tossed in lemon and parmesan. Served with a smoked garden saffron paella with risotto and pecan smoked sausage.

Stephanie Sea Bass Half

$34.00

Beykirch Salmon

$39.00

Beykirch Salmon Half

$28.00

Leake Pork Chop

$29.00

Lady Paris Lobster

$48.00

Cold water Lobster tail Poached in a lemon and thyme infused butter. Served with a smoked garden saffron paella with risotto and pecan smoked sausage.

16oz Wagyu Strip

$98.00

16 oz Exclusive Australian A6 Wagyu NY Strip. Slow smoked with pecan wood to 100 degrees immersed inner top secret butter. Rested for 24 hours then cast iron seared to 140 degrees and sliced thin. Served with mediterranean seafood risotto.

8oz Wagyu Strip

$55.00

8oz Exclusive Australian A6 Wagyu NY Strip. Slow smoked with pecan wood to 100 degrees immersed inner top secret butter. Rested for 24 hours then cast iron seared to 140 degrees and sliced thin. Served with mediterranean seafood risotto.

Steaks

Everything but the kitchen sink marinated New York Strip grill finished and sliced. Served with thyme & butter sautéed veggies and smoked gouda mash.

Tom & Pam Entree

$125.00
7oz Molina

$48.00

Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.

10oz Molina

$76.00

Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.

10oz McConville Filet

$68.00

Brown butter and black pepper cast iron seared 10oz filet finished with bourbon Demi. Balsamic caramelized sweet red onion. Served with thyme and butter sautéed veg and smoked gouda mash.

7oz Thompson Filet

$38.00

Seasoned 7oz beef tenderloin, rested in roasted garlic and sea salt and rosemary whiskey butter. Served with thyme and butter sautéed veg and smoked gouda mash.

16oz Strip

$48.00

12oz NY Strip, Everything but the kitchen sink marinated, grill finished. Served with thyme and butter sautéed veg and smoked gouda mash.

8oz Strip

$28.00

Everything but the kitchen sink marinated New York Strip grill finished. Served with thyme and butter sautéed veg and smoked gouda mash.

18oz Ribeye

$68.00

Desserts

Tom & Pam Dessert

Sopapilla Cheese Cake

$7.25

Agave and cinnamon cheesecake with caramel sopapilla crust.

Chocolate Torte

$7.25

Dense flourless chocolate cake topped with a warm berry compote.

Tequila Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Bday Shortcake

Out of stock

Bday Pumpkin

Bday Creme Brûlée

Bday Blood Orange

Out of stock

Kids

KID Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10" Thin Crust Pizza with Red Sauce and a Blend of Cheeses.

KID Chicken Fingers

$11.00

3 Crispy Chicken Fingers. Served with Fries.

KID Burger

$12.00

Kids Burger, served with Fries.

KID Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$10.00

Rigatoni Pasta tossed in Red Sauce.

KID Steak

$13.00

Toasted Beef Ravioli. Served with side of Red Sauce.

KID Pasta w/ Butter & Parmesan

$10.00

Rigatoni Pasta tossed in Butter and Parmesan.

KID Pasta w/ White Sauce

$10.00

KID Add Chicken

$4.00

Community Meal

1 Community Meal

$5.00

You are providing a meal to one of our community heroes, an out of work restaurant employee, or their family during these uncertain times while we rally to get past this pandemic. Thank you for paying it forward.

Wine Dinners

Rombauer Wine Dinner

$125.00

Mitchell Carry Out Special

$20.00

Mitchell Pizza: provel, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, prosciutto, sweet onion, tomato. Served with salad, bread, and cookies.

Yoakam Carry Out Special

Steak Special For 2

$30.00

Apricot & Aged Balsamic Glazed blend of NY Strip and Filet Tips. Served with Salad & Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veggies, and Cookies.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Location

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

