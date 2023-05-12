Main picView gallery

The Migrant Kitchen Catering

review star

No reviews yet

41-15 36th Street

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41-15 36th Street, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens
orange starNo Reviews
43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Long Island City - Long Island City
orange starNo Reviews
40-05 Skillman Avenue Long Island City, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Long Island City - CRM - LIC Cloud Kitchens
orange starNo Reviews
40-05 Skillman Avenue Queens, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Pulkies - CK LIC - Pulkies - CK LIC
orange starNo Reviews
40-05 Skillman Avenue Queens, NY 11104
View restaurantnext
Peri-Peri GUYS LIC - 40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE LONG ISLAND CITY, NE 11104
View restaurantnext
Philomena's - Sunnyside Queens
orange starNo Reviews
41-16 Queens Blvd Sunnyside, NY 11104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Island City

Maiella
orange star4.5 • 3,500
4610 Center Blvd Long Island City, NY 11109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Queens
orange star4.3 • 493
3100 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Bakery
orange star4.3 • 493
31-00 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
American Brass
orange star4.4 • 324
2-01 50th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Island City
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston