The Migrant Kitchen Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
41-15 36th Street, Long Island City, NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens
No Reviews
43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
Schnipper's - Long Island City - Long Island City
No Reviews
40-05 Skillman Avenue Long Island City, NY 11104
View restaurant
Creamline - Long Island City - CRM - LIC Cloud Kitchens
No Reviews
40-05 Skillman Avenue Queens, NY 11104
View restaurant
Peri-Peri GUYS LIC - 40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE
No Reviews
40-05 SKILLMAN AVENUE LONG ISLAND CITY, NE 11104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Long Island City
More near Long Island City