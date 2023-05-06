A map showing the location of The Mile Pub & KitchenView gallery

The Mile Pub & Kitchen

212 North Black Horse Pike

Runnemede, NJ 19125

DESSERT

FUNNEL FRIES

$7.00

BREAD PUDDING BITES

$8.00

MILKSHAKE

$6.00

EXTRAS

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

CHEESE WIZ

$0.50

CHIPOLTE MAYO

$0.50

CHIPS

$1.50

COCKTAIL

$0.50

CREAMY CAESAR

$0.50

CREAMY HOT

$0.50

CROSTINI

$1.50

GARLIC AOILI

$0.50

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

HONEY BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOT AND HONEY

$0.50

HOT GARLIC PARM

$0.50

HOT PEPPER MAYO

$0.50

HOT SAUCE

$0.50

MAC SALAD

$1.00

MANGO HABENARO

$0.50

MEDIUM SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

SIRACHA MAYO

$0.50

SLAW

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SWEET CINNAMON

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.50

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$8.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$7.00

LONG ROLL SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, SAUTÉED SPINACH, RED PEPPERS WITH PROVOLONE

MEATBALL PARM

$12.00

CHICKEN PARM

$14.00

LOADED PORK

$12.00

ROAST PORK, SAUTEN SPINACH, RED PEPPERS WITH PROVOLONE

CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

DURKEE CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, AMERICAN CHEESE, HOT SAUCE

CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

ROASTED CHICKEN, CRAISINS, GRAPES, CELERY, RED ONION, LETTUCE

MILE BURGERS

856 BURGER

$16.00

2 PATTIES, ONION RING, HORSERADISH CHEDDAR CHEESE SPREAD AND KETCHUP

BACON BLUE BURGER

$14.00

BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES AND BACON

BLT Burger

$14.00

BUFFALO BURGER

$13.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, HOT SAUCE AND BLUE CHEESE

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$14.00

PROVOLONE AND CARMELIZED ONIONS

HANGOVER BURGER

$14.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, PORK ROLL, FRIED EGG

MAC BURGER

$14.00

HOMEMADE MAC AND CHEESE BALL AND CHIPOLTE MAYO

MILE BURGER

$12.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOE, ONION

SOUTHERN BURGER

$14.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, PULLED PORK AND COLESLAW

WHAT THE DILL BURGER

$14.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, FRIED PICKELS, DILL SPREAD

QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$10.00

STEAK, CHEDDAR, ONIONS, TOMATOE

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, HOT SAUCE

CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, CHEDDAR, RANCH

THE HOG QUESADILLA

$12.00

PULLED PORK, CHEDDAR, BACON, CAMERLIZED ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE

THE BOSS HOG QUESADILLA

$13.00

BRISKET, CHEDDAR, BACON, CAMERLIZED ONIONS

THE ALL IN QUESADILLA

$9.00

CHEDDAR, BLACK BEANS, JALAPENOS, TOMATOE, RED ONION, SOUR CREAM

ROUND ROLL SANDWICH

TURKEY SLIDERS (3)

$13.00

MINI HOMEMADE TURKEY BURGERS WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO AND PICKLE

THE DAVE

$13.00

BBQ PULLED PORK

$11.00

TEXAS STACKER

$15.00

ROAST PORK

$10.00

PORK ROLL AND CHEESE

$9.00

BLT

$11.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOE WITH GARLIC AIOLI

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$12.50

BACON BITS, CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE, CHOPPED EGG, RED ONION OVER SPINACH

THE WEDGE

$12.00

HARD BOILED EGG, BACON, CROUTONS, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, WITH ICEBERG WERGE

COBB SALAD

$14.00

HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD , BACON, TOMATOES, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES OVER ROMAINE

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WITH BACON BITS, CRUMBERLED BLUE CHEESE, RED ONION OVER ROMAINE

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

ROMAINE TOSSED WITH PARM AND CROUTONS

SEAFOOD

FISH AND CHIPS

$13.00

SHRIMP IN A BASKET

$13.00

STARTERS

BAVARIAN PRETZELS WITH CHEESE WIZ

$8.00

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$9.00

BREADED AVOCADO

$9.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP (Large)

$12.00

FEEDS 2-4

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP (Small)

$8.00

FEEDS 1-2

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLLS (3)

$10.00

CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS (3)

$10.00

CHICKEN SALAD WONTONS (5)

$10.00

WONTON CUPS FILLED WITH OUR FAMOUS CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$12.00

CROCK FRENCH ONION SOUP

$6.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

FRIED RAVIOLI

$9.00

FRIES

$6.00

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$7.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

MAC AND CHEESE BALLS

$10.00

MILE CHEESY FRIES

$10.00

W CHEESE WHIZ, SCALLIONS, BACON AND SOUR CREAM

MILE TATER TOTS

$11.00

W CHEESE WHIZ, SCALLIONS, BACON AND SOUR CREAM

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

OLD BAY FRIES WITH CHEESE WIZ

$8.00

PHILLY MEATBALLS (3)

$9.00

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS IN MARINARA WITH CROSTINI

SAUTEED FRESH SHRIMP (6) WITH GARLIC & OLD BAY WITH CROSTINI

$10.00

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP (LARGE)

$12.00

FEEDS 2-4

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP (SMALL)

$8.00

FEEDS 1-2

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

TATER TOTS

$7.00

TACOS

BBQ PORK TACO

$4.00

PULLED BBQ PORK, SLAW

BBQ CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

PULLED BBQ CHICKEN, SLAW

BEEF TACO

$4.00

GROUND BEEF, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO

SOUTH PHILLY TACO

$4.00

STEAK, CHEESE WHIZ, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

BRISKET TACO

$4.00

BBQ BRISKET, CHEDDAR, CARMERLIZED ONIONS

SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

GRILLED SHRIMP, SLAW, SRIRACHA MAYO

FISH TACO

$4.00

FRIED COD, SLAW, SRIRACHA MAYO

WINGS

Wing Basket

$11.00

BONELESS WING BASKET

$11.00

WINGS (5)

$8.00

WINGS (10)

$14.00

WINGS (20)

$24.00

BONELESS WINGS (5)

$8.00

BONELESS WINGS (10)

$14.00

BONELESS WINGS (20)

$24.00

WRAPS

BBQ CHICKEN SPINACH WRAPS

$13.00

CRISPY CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, SPINACH, RANCH, BBQ SAUCE

BUFFLALO CHICKEN WRAPS

$13.00

CRISPY CHICKEN, CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, HOT SAUCE

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAPS

$13.00

CRISPY CHICKEN, BACON, CHEDDAR, RANCH

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAPS

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, PARMESAN CHEESE, CAESAR DRESSING

CHICKEN PARM WRAPS

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, PROVOLONE AND MARANARA

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAPS

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, SAUTEN SPINACH, RED PEPPERS WITH PROVOLONE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
212 North Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 19125

