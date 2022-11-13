A map showing the location of The Milford HouseView gallery

The Milford House

113 East Commerce Street

Milford, MI 48381

Popular Items

Breadsticks (12)
Breadsticks (6)
LG Hand Tossed Pizza

Breadsticks

Breadsticks (12)

$7.50

Garlic Parmesan

Breadsticks (6)

$4.00

Milford Style (Breadsticks)

$1.50

Everything bagel seasoning, parmesan cheese, and parsley added to breadsticks

Cheese Dip

$2.50

Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion

Margherita Pizza

$15.00+

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Basil, Topped with Balsamic Glaze and Olive Oil

SM Hand Tossed Pizza

$10.00

SM Deep Dish

$11.00Out of stock

LG Hand Tossed Pizza

$14.00

LG Deep Dish

$15.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder

$15.00

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto, Melted Mozzarella, on a Hoagie. With a Side of Italian Dressing

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.00

Bread Chicken Cutlets, Marinara, Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Arugula, on a Hoagie Bun

Honey Mustard Chicken Hoagie

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, House Made Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard, on a Hoagie Bun

Milford Wrap

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, with a Sweet Chili Sauce in a 12” Flour Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Parmesan Crisps, Toasted in Caesar Dressing in a 12” Flour Tortilla

Turkey Grinder

$15.00

Sliced turkey, royal muenster cheese, bacon, chipotle BBQ aioli, fried onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Bolognese

$8.00

Kids penne marinara

$8.00

Sides

Fries W/ Garlic Parm Aioli

$5.50

Daily Chef Vegetables

$5.00

3 Meatballs

$10.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Grilled bread topped with goat cheese and house tomato relish

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side House

$7.00

Soup

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$6.00

Dessert

Limoncello Marscapone Cake

$7.00

6 Pack Cannoli

$6.00

4 Pack Cannoli

$5.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Cookie Butter Cheese Cake

$8.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

French Onion Filet Pierogi

$24.00

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Milford Melt

$16.00

Filet Stroganoff

$30.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Southwest Steak Melt

$18.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Charcuterie Personal

$12.00

Charcuterie Shareable

$24.00

Family Deals

Chicken Marsala

$49.00

Pan Seared Chicken breasts (4), draped in a rich Milford House’s marsala wine sauce, with Sautéed mushrooms. *Gluten Free Opinion upon request

Chicken Parmesan

$49.00

Fried Breaded Chicken Breasts (4) , topped with Milford House’s Marinara, and Baked Mozzarella cheese. Severed with Penne Pasta in Milford House’s Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$49.00

Pan Seared Chicken Breasts (4) with Lemon Caper Wine Sauce, Artichokes, and Lemon Zest

Food Allergy

Food Allergy

Carry Out (Single Entree)

Marsala

$23.00

2 Pan Seared Chicken breasts, draped in a rich Milford House’s marsala wine sauce, with Sautéed mushrooms. Severed with choice of Pasta or Daily Chef Vegetables *Gluten Free Opinion upon request

Piccata

$23.00

2 Pan Seared Chicken Breasts with Lemon Caper Wine Sauce, Artichokes, and Lemon Zest. Served with Choice of Garlic & Oil Penne Pasta or Daily Chef Vegetables

Parmesan

$22.00

2 Fried Breaded Chicken breasts, topped with Milford House’s Marinara, and Baked Mozzarella cheese. Severed with Penne Pasta in Milford House’s Marinara Sauce.

Lasagna

$22.00

6 Layers of Italian Sausage, Angus Ground Beef, Fresh Pasta, Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Milford House’s Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Muenster Cheese.

Alfredo

$19.00

Rich Milford House’s Alfredo Sauce, with Garlic, and Parmesan Tossed with Your Choice of Pasta. • Add Chicken $5, Shrimp $6, Salmon (6oz) $10

Carbonara

$21.00

Spaghetti Pasta, in Milford House’s Alfredo, with Peas, Onions, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Parsley ▪ Add Chicken $4, Shrimp $6, Salmon $10

Penne Marinara

$16.00

Penne Pasta, Milford House’s Marinara, Baked Mozzarella Cheese ▪ Add 2 Meatball's $6

Spaghetti Bolgnese

$18.00

Spaghetti Pasta, Milford House’s Bolognese ▪ Add 2 Meatballs $6

Shrimp & Salmon Zinfandel

$29.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon (6 oz) Topped with Pan Seared Shrimp (3) in a Decadent Zinfandel Scampi Sauce, Severed Over Choice of Garlic & Oil Penne Pasta or Daily Chef Vegetables

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00Out of stock

3 breaded and fried eggplant steaks, marinara sauce and baked cheese

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

7 meat ravioli, in your choice of marinara or bolognese, topped with baked cheese

3 Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

3 cheese ravioli, in your choice of Bolognese or Marinara, topped with baked cheese

Pesto Cream Gnocchi

$21.00

House made Pesto Cream Sauce with gnocchi, grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, peas, and shaved parmesan and asiago

(Carry out) Drinks

20oz. Mellow Yellow

$1.59

2 liter Mellow Yellow

$2.99

20oz. Diet Coke

$1.59

2 liter Diet Coke

$2.99

20oz. Dr. Pepper

$1.59

2 liter Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20oz. Orange Fanta

$1.59

2 liter Orange Fanta

$2.99

20oz. Coke

$1.59

2 liter Coke

$2.99

20oz. Coke Zero

$1.59

2 Liter Coke Zero

$2.99

20oz. Sprite

$1.59

2 liter Sprite

$2.99

12oz. Coke Zero

$1.00

16oz. Body Armor Fruit Punch

$3.00

16oz. Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$3.00

16oz. Body Armor Orange Mango

$3.00

24oz. Ice Mountain Water

$2.00

12oz. S.Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$2.00

12oz. S.Pellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$2.00

12oz. Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$2.00

16oz. Monster Ultra Gold

$3.00

16oz. Monster Ultra Watermelon

$3.00

16oz. Monster Ultra Peachy Keen

$3.00

12oz. Mountain Dew

$1.00

16oz. Sunkist Orange

$1.50

Fire breadsticks

Fire Breadsticks

Party

Party Guest Count

$22.00

Ice Cream Add

$3.00

Soft drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Kids Juice Refill

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 East Commerce Street, Milford, MI 48381

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

