The Mill Coffee House
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for supporting The Mill! Where we believe hard working people deserve great tasting coffee. We pride ourselves on being local from bean to cup with our locally roasted beans and lifetime residents of the community we serve, we are here to use coffee to connect our community and make a stronger relationships. Have an awesome day!
Location
29369 Auberry Road, Prather, CA 93651
Gallery
