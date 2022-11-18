Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mill Coffee House

29369 Auberry Road

Prather, CA 93651

Order Again

Popular Items

English Muffin -Turkey Sausage & Cheese Sandwich
Mocha blended frapp
Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, flavoring and a light layer of foam

Hazelnut Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, flavoring and a light layer of foam

Carmel Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, flavoring and a light layer of foam

Peppermint Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, flavoring and a light layer of foam

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, chai tea and a light layer of foam

Caffe’ Mocha

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, Ghirardelli’s Mocha and a light layer of foam

Sugar Free Caffe’ Mocha

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, sugar free Ghirardelli’s mocha and a deep layer of foam

Sugar Free vanilla latte

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, sugar free flavoring and a light layer of foam

Sugar Free Carmel Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, sugar free flavoring and a light layer of foam

Caffe’ White Mocha

$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, Ghirardelli’s white mocha and a deep layer of foam

Lavender

$5.75+

Creme brulee’

$6.25+

Sugar free hazelnut

$5.75+

Coconut Latte

$5.75+

Latte (unflavored)

$5.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$5.75+

Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Pumpkin Chai Tea

$5.75+

Cinnamon Vanilla Chai Tea

$5.75+

Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.75+

Caramel machiatto

$5.90+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Coffee prepared through traditional percolator machine

Add sugar

Add sugar

Add cream

Add cream

$0.25

Room for cream

Decaf Drip

Decaf Drip

$2.00+
96 oz Drip Carafe (8 cups to go)

96 oz Drip Carafe (8 cups to go)

$40.00

To go carafe hold 96 oz of drip coffee (serves 8-12oz cups). Perfect for an off site meeting or a cold game day. Stays hot up to 2 hours and Comes with sugar packets, cream,& 8- 12oz cups . Must be pre-ordered, and other hot/cold options are available such as Hot Apple Cider, Lemonade. Pricing will vary depending on contents.

160 oz Drip Carafe (serves 13)

160 oz Drip Carafe (serves 13)

$55.00

To go carafe hold 160 oz of drip coffee (serves 13- 12oz cups). Perfect for an off site meeting or a cold game day. Stays hot up to 2 hours and Comes with sugar packets, cream,& 13-12oz cups . Must be pre-ordered, and other hot/cold options are available such as Hot Apple Cider, Lemonade. Pricing will vary depending on contents.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso shots topped with hot filtered water 16 oz comes with 2 shot, 20 oz has 3 shots

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso shots and deep layer of foamed milk

Dairy Choice

Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$1.00
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$1.00
Low Fat Milk

Low Fat Milk

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

Half & Half

Half & Half

$0.50

Espresso Shots

Single

Single

$1.00
Doppio

Doppio

$2.00
Tripple

Tripple

$3.00
Quad

Quad

$4.00
Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$1.50+

Espresso shots with a dollop of whipped cream

Decaf espresso

Extra Flavor

Vanilla

Vanilla

$0.75
Hazelnut

Hazelnut

$0.75
Carmel

Carmel

$0.75
Peppermint

Peppermint

$0.75

Mocha

$0.80

White Mocha

$0.80
Sugar Free Vanilla

Sugar Free Vanilla

$0.75
Sugar Free Carmel

Sugar Free Carmel

$0.75

Sugar Free Mocha

$0.80
Lavender

Lavender

$0.75
Coconut

Coconut

$0.75

Maple Brown Sugar

$0.75

Sugar free Hazelnut

$0.75

Sugar free Peppermint

$0.75

Sugar free pumpkin

$0.75

Cream brulee

$0.80

Whip

Add Whip

Add Whip

$0.75

Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00+

Hot Cinnamon Apple Cider

$5.00+

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$5.00+

Tea

Passion Tea

Passion Tea

$3.00+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.00+
Lavender Tea

Lavender Tea

$3.00+
Mango Tango Tea

Mango Tango Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Blended Frozen Coffee

Blended Frozen Coffee

Blended Frozen Coffee

$6.50+

Espresso, ice & milk blended to a frosty coffee treat

Mocha blended frapp

Mocha blended frapp

$6.75+

Vanilla blended frapp

$6.75+
Carmel blended frapp

Carmel blended frapp

$6.80+

White Chocolate blended frapp

$6.75+

Sugar Free Mocha blended frapp

$6.75+

Sugar Free Carmel blended frapp

$6.80+

Sugar Free Vanilla blended frapp

$6.75+

Sugar free hazelnut blended frapp

$6.75+

Custom flavor blended frapp

$6.75+

Please write in comments your custom flavor request

Pumpkin Spice blended frapp

$6.75+

Cream brule blended frapp

$6.75+

Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, vanilla torini syrup, milk over ice

Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, hazelnut syrup, milk over ice

Iced Carmel Latte

Iced Carmel Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, carmel syrup, milk over ice

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Espresso, Ghirardelli’s chocolate syrup, milk blended over ice

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$6.00+

Ghirardelli’s white chocolate syrup, espresso & milk blended over ice

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00+

Chai Latte, milk over ice

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, sugar free syrup, milk over ice

Iced Sugar Free Carmel Latte

Iced Sugar Free Carmel Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, sugar free syrup, milk over ice

Iced Sugar Free Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Espresso, sugar free Ghirardelli’s mocha, milk over ice

Iced lavender latte

$5.75+
Iced creme brulee’ latte

Iced creme brulee’ latte

$6.00+

Iced sugar free hazelnut

$5.75+

Iced Coconut Latte

$5.75+

Iced Latte( unflavored)

$5.50+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$6.00+

Iced Cinnamon Vanilla Chai

$6.00+

Iced Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$5.75+

Iced Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Iced Sugar free peppermint

$5.75+

Iced sugar free Pumpkin

$5.75+

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$5.90+

Espresso marked with milk and whip

Iced Carmel macchiato

Iced Carmel macchiato

$5.90+

Iced coffee

Iced coffee

Iced coffee

$4.50+

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Espresso shots topped with water over ice. 2 shots in 16 oz(medium), 4 shots in a 20 oz(large)

Milk Choice

Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$1.00
Low Fat

Low Fat

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

Half & Half

Half & Half

$0.50
Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$1.00

Allergy

Please indicate if you have a dairy allergy

Heavy whipping cream

$0.50

Extra Shots

Single

Single

$1.00
Doppio

Doppio

$2.00
Triple

Triple

$3.00
Quad

Quad

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

Extra Syrup

Extra syrup

Extra syrup

$0.50

Extra drizzle

$0.30

Whip Cream

Whip

Whip

$0.75

Chocolate milk

Chocolate milk

Chocolate milk

$4.00+

Lemonade

Lavender lemonade

Lavender lemonade

$5.00+

Lemonade

$5.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Peach Lemonade

$5.00+

Custom Flavor

$5.00+

Iced Tea

Mango Tango Tea

Mango Tango Tea

$4.00+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.00+

Add lavender to any tea

$0.50

Italian Soda

Creamsicle

$5.75+

Orange & vanilla

Tigers Blood

$5.75+

Strawberry & coconut

Beach Please

$5.75+

Pineapple & coconut

Strawberries & cream

Strawberries & cream

$5.75+

Strawberry & vanilla

The Hooter

$5.75+

Raspberry & peach

The Lumberjack

$5.75+

Cherry & lime

Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry Limeade

$5.75+

Strawberry & lime

Custom Soda

$5.75+

Pick up to 3 flavors, if more than 3 are listed only your first 3 will accommodated : Coconut Blue raspberry Lime Blackberry Peach Pineapple Strawberry Orange Cherry

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00
Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Slice of sausage, layer of egg & slice of cheese layered in a flaky biscuit.

English Muffin -Turkey Sausage & Cheese Sandwich

English Muffin -Turkey Sausage & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Doughnuts

Chocolate Glazed Old Fashion

Chocolate Glazed Old Fashion

$1.75
Original Glazed

Original Glazed

$1.75
Original Crunch

Original Crunch

$1.75
Plain

Plain

$1.75Out of stock
1/2 Dozen (variety of available flavors)

1/2 Dozen (variety of available flavors)

$10.50
Dozen (variety of available flavors)

Dozen (variety of available flavors)

$21.00

Muffins

Apple Pecan

Apple Pecan

$3.75
Blueberry Crumble

Blueberry Crumble

$3.75
Lemon Blueberry parfait

Lemon Blueberry parfait

$3.75

Our house favorite and crowd pleaser!

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$3.75

Whole Beans

Whole beans

Whole beans

$18.00

Ground Beans

Ground Beans

$18.00
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:01 pm - 12:30 am
Thank you for supporting The Mill! Where we believe hard working people deserve great tasting coffee. We pride ourselves on being local from bean to cup with our locally roasted beans and lifetime residents of the community we serve, we are here to use coffee to connect our community and make a stronger relationships. Have an awesome day!

29369 Auberry Road, Prather, CA 93651

