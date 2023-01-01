Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mill Glen Arbor 5440 West Harbor Highway

review star

No reviews yet

5440 West Harbor Highway

Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

COFFEE

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Drip

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

NOT COFFEE

Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kid's Steamer

$3.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Shaken Iced Matcha

$6.00

PASTRY

Cake | GF Citrus Cornflour Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie | Cardamom Molasses

$3.00

Cookie | Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.00

Hand Pie

$7.00

BREAD

Brioche

$14.00Out of stock

Sourdough Boule

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

“It’ll knock your tired urban eyes right out of your head!” - John Sinclair of The Ann Arbor Sun on The Mill in 1976

Location

5440 West Harbor Highway, Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cherry Public House
orange starNo Reviews
6026 S. Lake Street Glen Arbor, MI 49636
View restaurantnext
Madcap Coffee - Leland
orange starNo Reviews
106 North Main Street, Unit 5 Leland, MI 49654
View restaurantnext
The Riverside Inn
orange starNo Reviews
302 River St Leland, MI 49654
View restaurantnext
Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
202 W Main St Lake Leelanau, MI 49654
View restaurantnext
Farm Club
orange star4.8 • 143
10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Jacob's Farm
orange star4.7 • 295
7100 E Traverse Hwy Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Glen Arbor
Leland
review star
No reviews yet
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston