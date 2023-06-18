- Home
The Mill
1700 Sumneytown pike
KULPSVILLE, PA 19443
Popular Items
TRADITIONAL
house crushed plum tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella
THE FRENCHIE
Garlic bread loaded with local ribeye lathered in our housemade French onion dip made with gruyere cheese, bacon and caramelized onions and served with a side of beef au jus for dipping (No Substitutions)
STREET CORN PIZZA
WOOD-FIRED STREET CORN PIZZA White pizza topped with roasted corn, bacon, queso fresco, chipotle mayo and cilantro.
Weekly Specials
SHRIMP & CRAB TOMATO BISQUE
GRILLED PINEAPPLE SRIRACHA WINGS
Ten honey sriracha wings dusted with our signature seasoning, skewered with pineapple and char grilled. Served with a side of Blue cheese or ranch dressing.
MARCI’S WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA
White pizza topped with sausage, roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
CARMEN’S CHERRY SALAD
Mixed greens topped with juicy Lancaster Cherries, cucumber, blueberries, candied walnuts and feta cheese. Served with your choice of housemade dressing
STREET CORN TACOS
Fried shrimp, queso fresco, avocado, Mexican street corn, red cabbage, and cilantro. Served with a side of chipotle crema.
MANGO FISH TACOS
Three corn tortillas filled with pan-seared cajun Cod, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, queso fresco cheese with chipotle crema and a lime wedge on the side. Served with tortilla chips
BABY BACK RIBS
Our slow-roasted, juicy, tender, meaty Baby Back Ribs are here to stay! Served with hand-cut boardwalk fries and homemade coleslaw
DIY Pizza Kit
Dough ball, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Flour and instructions! We request at least 1 hour notice ❤️
ALL-DAY TUESDAY PIZZA SPECIAL
2 Traditional Pizzas and 1 two liter soda for $22 add toppings to your pizza for extra $$$ If adding toppings, please specify how you would like the pizza made. Ex- first pizza 1/2 pepperoni 1/2 plain. Second pizza mushroom and pepperoni. You may select your soda when you arrive for pick-up
Starters
TATER TOT CHEESESTEAK TOTCHOS
Sweet and regular tater tots topped with chipped steak, smoky cheese sauce, pico de gallo with a dollop of sour cream
TATER TOT CHEESEBURGER TOTCHOS
crispy tater tots topped with beer cheese, ground beef, caramelized onion and bacon
KICKIN CAJUN QUESADILLA
Cajun chicken breast, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo stuffed in a flour tortilla. Grilled & served with sour cream and house guacamole
FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES
Three housemade mac and cheese bites, panko crusted and fried, served over warm stewed tomatoes
WOOD-FIRED WINGS
Ten fire-roasted chicken wings tossed in garlic, oil and parmesan served with blue cheese dressing (Please allow 25 minutes in order to cook to perfection)
MILL WINGS
Ten deep fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, extreme sauce or Chili Garlic. Served with blue cheese dressing
HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
Fresh chicken tenders hand breaded in our special seasoning. Served with boardwalk fries and a side of BBQ aioli
CLASSIC POUTINE
fresh cut fries topped with brown gravy & white cheddar cheese curds
LOADED POUTINE
Classic poutine topped with Mushrooms, onions and bacon
BBQ MAC & CHEESE POUTINE
Fresh cut fries topped with BBQ Pork and Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
REUBEN POUTINE
Fresh cut fries topped with 1000 island, corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
DRUNKEN CRAB POUTINE
Old Bay seasoned Fries topped with beer cheese sauce, fresh crab meat and chives
FRENCHIE POUTINE
Fresh cut fries topped with a generous helping of our signature “Frenchie Steak”, shaved ribeye with housemade French onion dip
Veggie Chicken Nuggets
Raised & Root" plant-based nuggets are soy free and truly mimics the texture of regular nuggets. Served with boardwalk fries
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
Local shaved ribeye with American cheese and sautéed onions, served with sriracha ketchup
BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS
Fresh shaved chicken breast, buffalo sauce, American cheese, served with blue cheese dressing
WOOD-FIRED PRETZEL DIP TRIO
two wood-fired pretzel sticks with German mustard, smoked gouda cheese and French onion for dipping
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Sweet Potato Fries
BOARDWALK FRIES
Fresh-cut boardwalk style
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Served with toasted pita
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
Housemade guacamole served with fresh tortilla chips
FRENCH ONION & BACON DIP
Made in house and Served with house potato chips
GARLIC KNOTS
TRUFFLE FRIES
Hand cut fries tossed in truffle oil with parmesan cheese and chives
Bowl of Tater Tots
Signature Salads
SUMMER SALAD
Bed of Mixed greens topped with strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, crazins and candied walnuts
BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD
Roasted beets, goat cheese, red onion and candied walnuts
GREEK
Cucumber, tomato, feta, bell peppers, red onion and kalamata olives over romaine with lemon, olive oil and oregano
SKINNY BURGER SALAD
house burger over a bed of mixed greens topped with avocado, tomato, red onion, and carrots
POWERHOUSE
Grilled chicken, quinoa, avocado, hard-boiled egg, red onion, carrots and cherry tomatoes
GRILLED PEAR
Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cherry tomatoes, wood-fired pears and candied walnuts
CHICKEN CAESAR
Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons over a bed of romaine lettuce, tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing
MANGO-AVO BOWL
Romaine lettuce, brown rice, guacamole, mango black bean corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and chipotle crema on the side.
Small House Salad
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion and carrot
Small Caesar Salad
12" Wood-Fired Pizza
THE SWEETIE PIE
sweet sauce upside down wood-fired pizza
APPLE BACON PIZZA
White, fire-roasted apples, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and shredded mozzarella
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Grilled chicken, house mild sauce, blue cheese dressing and shredded mozzarella
FLORENTINE
White, sautéed spinach, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella and ricotta cheese
MARGHERITA
house crushed plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella
THE TICKET
Red or white, sausage, bacon, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions and shredded mozzarella
WHITE PIZZA
BUTTERNUT CRAB PIZZA
Our unique butternut squash sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh crab meat, shrimp and drizzled with a touch of brown butter
TRUFFLE BACON
White, portobello mushrooms, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, truffle oil, chives and shredded mozzarella
PERSONAL DEEP DISH PIZZA
8" personal deep dish with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese
Stromboli
FRENCHIE STROMBOLI
chipped steak, house made french onion dip, mozzarella cheese. All wrapped up in our pizza dough and baked
BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI
Custom Personal Stromboli
Choose Filling: Chicken or Veggie Choose Sauce: Red, White, or Buffalo Add toppings for $$
Custom Large Stromboli
Choose Filling: Chicken or Veggie Choose Sauce: Red, White, or Buffalo Add toppings for $$
Handcrafted Burgers
FRIED DOUGH BBQ BACON BURGER
Our 8 oz. burger topped with smoked gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños and a BBQ aioli, wrapped in dough and deep fried until golden brown
GOUDA BURGER
House blend burger, topped with bacon, smoked gouda and fried onions served on a brioche bun
BBQ MAC AND CHEESE BURGER
House blend burger topped with BBQ pulled pork and smoked gouda mac and cheese
CHIPOTLE TURKEY BURGER
House blend turkey burger with chipotle aioli, avocado, lettuce, tomato and American cheese
THE BEYOND BURGER™
An authentic plant-based veggie burger by Beyond Meat. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Build your Own Burger
Build your owen burger
Steak Sandwiches
BICKEL’S PICKLE STEAK SANDWICH
Chipped beef steak with cream cheese, capicola ham and dill pickles on a toasted 10” steak roll
THE TRIFECTA
delicious trio of our chicken steak, ribeye steak and bacon with cooper sharp American cheese.
PHILLY SPECIAL
Our twist on the classic “Wiz Wit”. Local shaved ribeye topped with fried onions, roasted peppers and beer cheese
THE MILL STEAK
Local shaved ribeye topped with french fries, white cheddar cheese curds, sautéed onions and light brown gravy
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK ITALIANO
House prepared shaved chicken breast, sautéed spinach, fried onions and sharp provolone cheese
BUFFALO BOMB
House prepared shaved chicken breast, American cheese, sliced jalapeños, bacon, house hot sauce served with housemade blue cheese dressing on the side
Build your own Cheesesteak
Build your own Cheesesteak
Hot Sandwiches
EGGPLANT BRUSCHETTA
Breaded Eggplant served on a toasted long roll topped with shredded mozzarella, house bruschetta, shredded parmesan and balsamic reduction
THE MILL MELT
Marinated BBQ chicken breast, caramelized onions, tomatoes, bacon, gouda, honey BBQ aioli on cranberry multi grain bread
HOUSEMADE WOOD-FIRED SAUSAGE
10” wood-fired roll, mild Italian sausage, roasted peppers, onions with mozzarella cheese and toasted in our wood-fired oven
ITALIAN ROAST PORK
Fresh garlic, rosemary au jus, spinach and sharp provolone. Served with housemade chips
REUBEN
Choice of corned beef, turkey or a combination of both, with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served hot on toasted marbled rye bread
PESTO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic reduction and pesto Alfredo sauce on a brioche bun
Cold Sandwiches
CHIPOTLE TURKEY WRAP
Oven-roasted turkey, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and smoked gouda cheese
CRANBERRY TURKEY
Oven roasted turkey with cranberry aioli, goat cheese and spring mix on Cranberry multigrain bread
MILL ITALIAN HOAGIE
Genoa salami, cappicola, prosciutto, sharp provolone, lettuce tomato and onion with our house oil blend and Italian seasonings
MILL TURKEY HOAGIE
Our oven roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
RACHEL
Choice of corned beef, turkey or combination of both, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing served cold on marbled rye bread
CLASSIC CLUB
Your choice of turkey, grilled chicken, corned beef or a combination of turkey and corned beef topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo
BLTA
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado
THE CARLOS WRAP
cajun grilled chicken, grilled jalapeños, onion, fresh lime juice and cilantro with lettuce, tomato and mayo - available on a brioche bun by request
KIDS MENU
Kids Baby Back Ribs
Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk and ice cream.
Kids Burger
Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk and ice cream.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with apple juice or chocolate milk, and ice cream.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk - and ice cream.
Kids Personal Pizza
Served with apple juice or chocolate milk - and ice cream
Kid Veggie Nuggets
Raised & Root Nuggets:: Soy-free, plant-based nugget that truly mimics the texture of meat. Served with fries and BBQ Aioli
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk and ice cream.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
6oz Grilled Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast served with side of french fries
Kids Noodles
Order buttered noodles or with marinara sauce.
DESSERTS
NANA BANANA CHEESECAKE
Going bananas over our new dessert:: the Nana Banana Cheesecake! A banana cheesecake with peanut butter cups, sitting on a graham cracker and Nilla wafer cookie crust.
GRAMMY’S COOKIES & CREAM CAKE
Fudge cake filled with cookies and cream mousse. Surrounded by chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with a dark chocolate flower.
Signature Wood-Fired Brownie with Ice Cream
Our wood fired brownie topped with vanilla ice cream
Crème Brûlée
Snickers Topped Caramel Mascarpone Cheesecake
Topped with snickers!
Dark Side of the Moon
Classic NY Style Cheesecake
DESSERT "POUTINE"
funnel cake fries topped with creamy cheesecake, raspberry sauce and chocolate sauce
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Deconstructed Strawberry Shortcake
Brown Butter Pound Cake, Merrymead Vanilla Ice Cream, fresh Strawberries Heat up cake when ready and top with ice cream and strawberries at home. Enjoy!
Peanut Butter Protein Pie
Everyone’s favorite gluten-free, dairy free, vegan friendly peanut butter protein pie is back!
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our menu is based on comfort food, hearty sandwiches & wood-fired pizza, where the taste & quality stand for what we believe in.
1700 Sumneytown pike, KULPSVILLE, PA 19443