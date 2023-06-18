Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

The Mill

review star

No reviews yet

1700 Sumneytown pike

KULPSVILLE, PA 19443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

TRADITIONAL

TRADITIONAL

$14.00

house crushed plum tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

THE FRENCHIE

THE FRENCHIE

$14.50

Garlic bread loaded with local ribeye lathered in our housemade French onion dip made with gruyere cheese, bacon and caramelized onions and served with a side of beef au jus for dipping (No Substitutions)

STREET CORN PIZZA

STREET CORN PIZZA

$16.00

WOOD-FIRED STREET CORN PIZZA White pizza topped with roasted corn, bacon, queso fresco, chipotle mayo and cilantro.


Weekly Specials

SHRIMP & CRAB TOMATO BISQUE

SHRIMP & CRAB TOMATO BISQUE

$7.50
GRILLED PINEAPPLE SRIRACHA WINGS

GRILLED PINEAPPLE SRIRACHA WINGS

$15.00

Ten honey sriracha wings dusted with our signature seasoning, skewered with pineapple and char grilled. Served with a side of Blue cheese or ranch dressing.

MARCI’S WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARCI’S WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

White pizza topped with sausage, roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil

CARMEN’S CHERRY SALAD

CARMEN’S CHERRY SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with juicy Lancaster Cherries, cucumber, blueberries, candied walnuts and feta cheese. Served with your choice of housemade dressing

STREET CORN TACOS

STREET CORN TACOS

$15.00

Fried shrimp, queso fresco, avocado, Mexican street corn, red cabbage, and cilantro. Served with a side of chipotle crema.

MANGO FISH TACOS

MANGO FISH TACOS

$16.00

Three corn tortillas filled with pan-seared cajun Cod, shredded cabbage, mango salsa, queso fresco cheese with chipotle crema and a lime wedge on the side. Served with tortilla chips

BABY BACK RIBS

BABY BACK RIBS

$18.00

Our slow-roasted, juicy, tender, meaty Baby Back Ribs are here to stay! Served with hand-cut boardwalk fries and homemade coleslaw

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit

$12.00

Dough ball, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Flour and instructions! We request at least 1 hour notice ❤️

ALL-DAY TUESDAY PIZZA SPECIAL

ALL-DAY TUESDAY PIZZA SPECIAL

$22.00Out of stock

2 Traditional Pizzas and 1 two liter soda for $22 add toppings to your pizza for extra $$$ If adding toppings, please specify how you would like the pizza made. Ex- first pizza 1/2 pepperoni 1/2 plain. Second pizza mushroom and pepperoni. You may select your soda when you arrive for pick-up

Starters

TATER TOT CHEESESTEAK TOTCHOS

TATER TOT CHEESESTEAK TOTCHOS

$13.00

Sweet and regular tater tots topped with chipped steak, smoky cheese sauce, pico de gallo with a dollop of sour cream

TATER TOT CHEESEBURGER TOTCHOS

TATER TOT CHEESEBURGER TOTCHOS

$13.00

crispy tater tots topped with beer cheese, ground beef, caramelized onion and bacon

KICKIN CAJUN QUESADILLA

KICKIN CAJUN QUESADILLA

$13.00

Cajun chicken breast, mixed cheeses, pico de gallo stuffed in a flour tortilla. Grilled & served with sour cream and house guacamole

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$9.00

Three housemade mac and cheese bites, panko crusted and fried, served over warm stewed tomatoes

WOOD-FIRED WINGS

WOOD-FIRED WINGS

$15.00

Ten fire-roasted chicken wings tossed in garlic, oil and parmesan served with blue cheese dressing (Please allow 25 minutes in order to cook to perfection)

MILL WINGS

MILL WINGS

$15.00

Ten deep fried chicken wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, extreme sauce or Chili Garlic. Served with blue cheese dressing

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.00

Fresh chicken tenders hand breaded in our special seasoning. Served with boardwalk fries and a side of BBQ aioli

CLASSIC POUTINE

CLASSIC POUTINE

$9.00

fresh cut fries topped with brown gravy & white cheddar cheese curds

LOADED POUTINE

LOADED POUTINE

$12.00

Classic poutine topped with Mushrooms, onions and bacon

BBQ MAC & CHEESE POUTINE

BBQ MAC & CHEESE POUTINE

$14.00

Fresh cut fries topped with BBQ Pork and Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

REUBEN POUTINE

REUBEN POUTINE

$13.00

Fresh cut fries topped with 1000 island, corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

DRUNKEN CRAB POUTINE

DRUNKEN CRAB POUTINE

$16.00

Old Bay seasoned Fries topped with beer cheese sauce, fresh crab meat and chives

FRENCHIE POUTINE

FRENCHIE POUTINE

$13.00

Fresh cut fries topped with a generous helping of our signature “Frenchie Steak”, shaved ribeye with housemade French onion dip

Veggie Chicken Nuggets

Veggie Chicken Nuggets

$9.50

Raised & Root" plant-based nuggets are soy free and truly mimics the texture of regular nuggets. Served with boardwalk fries

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$12.00

Local shaved ribeye with American cheese and sautéed onions, served with sriracha ketchup

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$12.00

Fresh shaved chicken breast, buffalo sauce, American cheese, served with blue cheese dressing

WOOD-FIRED PRETZEL DIP TRIO

WOOD-FIRED PRETZEL DIP TRIO

$12.00

two wood-fired pretzel sticks with German mustard, smoked gouda cheese and French onion for dipping

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

BOARDWALK FRIES

BOARDWALK FRIES

$6.00

Fresh-cut boardwalk style

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.00

Served with toasted pita

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$12.00

Housemade guacamole served with fresh tortilla chips

FRENCH ONION & BACON DIP

FRENCH ONION & BACON DIP

$11.00

Made in house and Served with house potato chips

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00
TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

Hand cut fries tossed in truffle oil with parmesan cheese and chives

Bowl of Tater Tots

$8.00

Signature Salads

All of our Salads tonight will be made with a fresh bed of Romaine Lettuce.

SUMMER SALAD

$12.50

Bed of Mixed greens topped with strawberries, blueberries, goat cheese, crazins and candied walnuts

BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD

BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$12.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, red onion and candied walnuts

GREEK

GREEK

$12.50

Cucumber, tomato, feta, bell peppers, red onion and kalamata olives over romaine with lemon, olive oil and oregano

SKINNY BURGER SALAD

$14.00

house burger over a bed of mixed greens topped with avocado, tomato, red onion, and carrots

POWERHOUSE

POWERHOUSE

$16.00

Grilled chicken, quinoa, avocado, hard-boiled egg, red onion, carrots and cherry tomatoes

GRILLED PEAR

GRILLED PEAR

$12.00

Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cherry tomatoes, wood-fired pears and candied walnuts

CHICKEN CAESAR

CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.50

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons over a bed of romaine lettuce, tossed in our housemade Caesar dressing

MANGO-AVO BOWL

MANGO-AVO BOWL

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, brown rice, guacamole, mango black bean corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and chipotle crema on the side.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion and carrot

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

12" Wood-Fired Pizza

STREET CORN PIZZA

STREET CORN PIZZA

$16.00

WOOD-FIRED STREET CORN PIZZA White pizza topped with roasted corn, bacon, queso fresco, chipotle mayo and cilantro.

THE SWEETIE PIE

THE SWEETIE PIE

$14.00

sweet sauce upside down wood-fired pizza

APPLE BACON PIZZA

APPLE BACON PIZZA

$14.00

White, fire-roasted apples, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, caramelized onions and shredded mozzarella

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00

Grilled chicken, house mild sauce, blue cheese dressing and shredded mozzarella

FLORENTINE

FLORENTINE

$15.00

White, sautéed spinach, sliced tomato, shredded mozzarella and ricotta cheese

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$15.00

house crushed plum tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella

THE TICKET

THE TICKET

$14.00

Red or white, sausage, bacon, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions and shredded mozzarella

TRADITIONAL

TRADITIONAL

$14.00

house crushed plum tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

WHITE PIZZA

$14.00
BUTTERNUT CRAB PIZZA

BUTTERNUT CRAB PIZZA

$16.00

Our unique butternut squash sauce topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh crab meat, shrimp and drizzled with a touch of brown butter

TRUFFLE BACON

TRUFFLE BACON

$15.00

White, portobello mushrooms, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, truffle oil, chives and shredded mozzarella

PERSONAL DEEP DISH PIZZA

PERSONAL DEEP DISH PIZZA

$15.00

8" personal deep dish with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese

Stromboli

FRENCHIE STROMBOLI

FRENCHIE STROMBOLI

$14.00+

chipped steak, house made french onion dip, mozzarella cheese. All wrapped up in our pizza dough and baked

BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI

BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$14.00+

Custom Personal Stromboli

$14.00

Choose Filling: Chicken or Veggie Choose Sauce: Red, White, or Buffalo Add toppings for $$

Custom Large Stromboli

$19.00

Choose Filling: Chicken or Veggie Choose Sauce: Red, White, or Buffalo Add toppings for $$

Handcrafted Burgers

FRIED DOUGH BBQ BACON BURGER

FRIED DOUGH BBQ BACON BURGER

$16.00

Our 8 oz. burger topped with smoked gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeños and a BBQ aioli, wrapped in dough and deep fried until golden brown

GOUDA BURGER

GOUDA BURGER

$14.00

House blend burger, topped with bacon, smoked gouda and fried onions served on a brioche bun

BBQ MAC AND CHEESE BURGER

BBQ MAC AND CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

House blend burger topped with BBQ pulled pork and smoked gouda mac and cheese

CHIPOTLE TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

House blend turkey burger with chipotle aioli, avocado, lettuce, tomato and American cheese

THE BEYOND BURGER™

THE BEYOND BURGER™

$13.50

An authentic plant-based veggie burger by Beyond Meat. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Build your Own Burger

Build your Own Burger

$10.00

Build your owen burger

Steak Sandwiches

BICKEL’S PICKLE STEAK SANDWICH

BICKEL’S PICKLE STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

Chipped beef steak with cream cheese, capicola ham and dill pickles on a toasted 10” steak roll

THE TRIFECTA

THE TRIFECTA

$14.50

delicious trio of our chicken steak, ribeye steak and bacon with cooper sharp American cheese.

PHILLY SPECIAL

PHILLY SPECIAL

$14.50

Our twist on the classic “Wiz Wit”. Local shaved ribeye topped with fried onions, roasted peppers and beer cheese

THE FRENCHIE

THE FRENCHIE

$14.50

Garlic bread loaded with local ribeye lathered in our housemade French onion dip made with gruyere cheese, bacon and caramelized onions and served with a side of beef au jus for dipping (No Substitutions)

THE MILL STEAK

THE MILL STEAK

$14.50

Local shaved ribeye topped with french fries, white cheddar cheese curds, sautéed onions and light brown gravy

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK ITALIANO

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK ITALIANO

$14.50

House prepared shaved chicken breast, sautéed spinach, fried onions and sharp provolone cheese

BUFFALO BOMB

BUFFALO BOMB

$14.50

House prepared shaved chicken breast, American cheese, sliced jalapeños, bacon, house hot sauce served with housemade blue cheese dressing on the side

Build your own Cheesesteak

$10.00

Build your own Cheesesteak

Hot Sandwiches

EGGPLANT BRUSCHETTA

EGGPLANT BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

Breaded Eggplant served on a toasted long roll topped with shredded mozzarella, house bruschetta, shredded parmesan and balsamic reduction

THE MILL MELT

THE MILL MELT

$13.00

Marinated BBQ chicken breast, caramelized onions, tomatoes, bacon, gouda, honey BBQ aioli on cranberry multi grain bread

HOUSEMADE WOOD-FIRED SAUSAGE

HOUSEMADE WOOD-FIRED SAUSAGE

$14.00

10” wood-fired roll, mild Italian sausage, roasted peppers, onions with mozzarella cheese and toasted in our wood-fired oven

ITALIAN ROAST PORK

ITALIAN ROAST PORK

$13.00

Fresh garlic, rosemary au jus, spinach and sharp provolone. Served with housemade chips

REUBEN

REUBEN

$14.00

Choice of corned beef, turkey or a combination of both, with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served hot on toasted marbled rye bread

PESTO CHICKEN

PESTO CHICKEN

$13.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato, mixed greens, balsamic reduction and pesto Alfredo sauce on a brioche bun

Cold Sandwiches

CHIPOTLE TURKEY WRAP

CHIPOTLE TURKEY WRAP

$13.00

Oven-roasted turkey, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon and smoked gouda cheese

CRANBERRY TURKEY

CRANBERRY TURKEY

$13.00

Oven roasted turkey with cranberry aioli, goat cheese and spring mix on Cranberry multigrain bread

MILL ITALIAN HOAGIE

MILL ITALIAN HOAGIE

$13.00

Genoa salami, cappicola, prosciutto, sharp provolone, lettuce tomato and onion with our house oil blend and Italian seasonings

MILL TURKEY HOAGIE

$13.00

Our oven roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

RACHEL

RACHEL

$13.00

Choice of corned beef, turkey or combination of both, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing served cold on marbled rye bread

CLASSIC CLUB

CLASSIC CLUB

$13.00

Your choice of turkey, grilled chicken, corned beef or a combination of turkey and corned beef topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

BLTA

BLTA

$11.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado

THE CARLOS WRAP

$13.00

cajun grilled chicken, grilled jalapeños, onion, fresh lime juice and cilantro with lettuce, tomato and mayo - available on a brioche bun by request

KIDS MENU

Kids Baby Back Ribs

$9.50Out of stock

Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk and ice cream.

Kids Burger

$9.50

Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk and ice cream.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Served with apple juice or chocolate milk, and ice cream.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk - and ice cream.

Kids Personal Pizza

$9.50

Served with apple juice or chocolate milk - and ice cream

Kid Veggie Nuggets

$9.50

Raised & Root Nuggets:: Soy-free, plant-based nugget that truly mimics the texture of meat. Served with fries and BBQ Aioli

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Served with fries, apple juice or chocolate milk and ice cream.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

6oz Grilled Antibiotic Free Chicken Breast served with side of french fries

Kids Noodles

Kids Noodles

$9.50

Order buttered noodles or with marinara sauce.

DESSERTS

NANA BANANA CHEESECAKE

NANA BANANA CHEESECAKE

$9.00Out of stock

Going bananas over our new dessert:: the Nana Banana Cheesecake! A banana cheesecake with peanut butter cups, sitting on a graham cracker and Nilla wafer cookie crust.

GRAMMY’S COOKIES & CREAM CAKE

GRAMMY’S COOKIES & CREAM CAKE

$8.50Out of stock

Fudge cake filled with cookies and cream mousse. Surrounded by chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with a dark chocolate flower.

Signature Wood-Fired Brownie with Ice Cream

Signature Wood-Fired Brownie with Ice Cream

$9.00

Our wood fired brownie topped with vanilla ice cream

Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$9.00
Snickers Topped Caramel Mascarpone Cheesecake

Snickers Topped Caramel Mascarpone Cheesecake

$9.50

Topped with snickers!

Dark Side of the Moon

Dark Side of the Moon

$9.00
Classic NY Style Cheesecake

Classic NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00
DESSERT "POUTINE"

DESSERT "POUTINE"

$12.00

funnel cake fries topped with creamy cheesecake, raspberry sauce and chocolate sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.50
Deconstructed Strawberry Shortcake

Deconstructed Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Brown Butter Pound Cake, Merrymead Vanilla Ice Cream, fresh Strawberries Heat up cake when ready and top with ice cream and strawberries at home. Enjoy!

Peanut Butter Protein Pie

Peanut Butter Protein Pie

$7.50

Everyone’s favorite gluten-free, dairy free, vegan friendly peanut butter protein pie is back!

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.50

Beverages

2 LT Pepsi

$3.00

2 LT Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Lt Sierra Mist

$3.00

2 LT Ginger Ale

$3.00

2 LT Root Beer

$3.00

12oz PEPSI

$2.35

12oz Diet Pepsi

$2.35

12oz sierra mist

$2.35

20oz Bottle

12oz Mountain Dew

$2.35

20oz Bottle

12oz 2% Chocolate Milk

$2.15

ADDITION

SIDE HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS

$1.99

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

4oz French onion dip

$4.00

2oz French onion dip

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is based on comfort food, hearty sandwiches & wood-fired pizza, where the taste & quality stand for what we believe in.

Website

Location

1700 Sumneytown pike, KULPSVILLE, PA 19443

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Mill - Kulpsville PA image
The Mill - Kulpsville PA image
The Mill - Kulpsville PA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lansdale Tavern
orange star3.8 • 73
839 W Main St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Round Guys Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
324 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,542
84 Hatfield Pike Souderton, PA 18964
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Italian Cuisine & Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,917
30 West Broad Street Souderton, PA 18964
View restaurantnext
Red Cedar Grille
orange star3.8 • 474
249 Bethlehem Pike Colmar, PA 18915
View restaurantnext
Cucos Pizza Plaza of Souderton
orange starNo Reviews
735 Souderton Road Souderton, PA 18964
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near KULPSVILLE
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston