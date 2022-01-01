Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
The Mill Street Tavern boasts the most beautiful views on historic Shem Creek in Mt. Pleasant. Our food menus feature Sushi, Fried Chicken, Burgers and Sandwiches, in addition to shareable Snacks, Wings, Salads and Entrees. We are proud to partner with many local Low Country purveyors to provide the best possible ingredients, including Shem Creek’s own Tarvin Seafood, Geechie Boy Mill in Edisto and Anson Mills in Columbia. Our beer menu strikes a nice balance between domestic favorites and local craft brews, while our All-American wine list consists or Red and White varietals from throughout the country. Join us on the newly remodeled Roof Deck for a Tiki inspired cocktail any time of day!

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

