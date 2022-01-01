Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mill Supper Club

519 Reviews

$$

4128 WI-42/57

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Yellow Curds Lightly Breaded and Fried Served with House Made Ranch

Currywurst Poutine

Currywurst Poutine

$16.00

Shoestring Cut Fries, topped with Curds, Fried Wurst, and Curry Gravy

Portabella Fries

Portabella Fries

$10.00

Thick Cut Portabella Mushrooms Breaded and Fried Served with House Made Ranch

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Served with Pub Mustard and House Made Beer Cheese Sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer Battered and Fried to Golden Brown Served with House Made Ranch

Reuben Wontons

Reuben Wontons

$12.00

Wonton Wrapped Corn Beef, Cabbage, and Swiss Cheese Served with 1000 Island Dipping Sauce

Soups

Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$4.00
Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Sides/Extras

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Loaded Baked

$6.00

Side Risotto

$5.00

Side VOD

$4.00

Side Aspargus

$7.00

Side Baby Reds

$4.00

Side Sour Cream Chive Wedges

$4.00

Side American Potato Salad (Friday Only)

$4.00

Side Spatzel

$4.00

Side Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage

$3.00

Side Apple Sauce

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side Pub Mustard

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

ExtraTartar

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Quart Slaw

$12.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$36.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Grilled to Order

Ribeye

Ribeye

$35.00

14oz Choice Angus Ribeye Grilled to Order

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

8 Shrimp Hand Breaded and Deep Fried to a Golden Brown or Sautéed in Garlic and Butter

Walleye (1)

Walleye (1)

$22.00
Walleye (2)

Walleye (2)

$27.00

Two Filets Lightly Breaded Served Deep Fried or Pan Fried

Perch (3)

Perch (3)

$24.00

Lake Perch Served Deep or Pan Fried

Perch (5)

Perch (5)

$28.00

Lake Perch Served Deep or Pan Fried

Whitefish Dinner

Whitefish Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

Served Broiled with Lemon Caper Butter, Cajun Style, or Deep Fried

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

8oz Grilled Salmon Filet in a Seasoned Garlic Herb Butter

Mill Scallops

Mill Scallops

$35.00

Sautéed Scallops served over Seasonal Asparagus with Bavarian Mustard Sauce and Tomato Tarragon

Pistachio Cajun Encrusted Walleye

Pistachio Cajun Encrusted Walleye

$30.00Out of stock

Two Pan Fried Fillets in a Pistachio and Cajun Seasoned Breading

Pesto Crusted Salmon Risotto

Pesto Crusted Salmon Risotto

$30.00

Pesto Crusted Salmon with Italian Panko Crumbs and Sun Dried Tomatoes over Seasonal Risotto

Tuna Steak

Tuna Steak

$34.00

German/Pastas

Chicken Jaeger Schnitzel

Chicken Jaeger Schnitzel

$25.00

Hand Breaded Fried Chicken topped with Onion Mushroom Sour Cream Gravy Served with your choice of Buttered Baby Red Potatoes or Spätzle Kaese, and Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage

Wiener Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

$25.00

Hand Breaded Fried Pork topped with Lemon Caper Sauce Served with your choice or Buttered Baby Red Potatoes or Spätzle Kaese, and Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage

Beef Rouladen

Beef Rouladen

$26.00

Thin Beef Roll Stuffed with Onion, Pickle, and Dijon Mustard Wrapped with Bacon and topped with Bavarian Sauce Served with your choice or Buttered Baby Red Potatoes or Spätzle Kaese, and Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage

Half Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$22.00
Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$32.00
Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$19.00

Wide Pasta tossed with House Made Alfredo

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

Tender Ravioli Stuffed with Portabella and Crimini Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, and Garlic in Our House Made Alfredo Garnished with Cherry Tomato and Grilled Asparagus

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.00

Third Pound Burger topped with Fresh Tomato, Lettuce, and Onion

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of Pork or Chicken Schnitzel topped with Swiss Cheese, Braised Red Cabbage, and Bavarian Mustard on a Pretzel Bun

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Hand Breaded Crispy Shrimp, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Dill Pickle Chips, House Made Lemon Caper Remoulade with Sriracha and Smoked Paprika, on a French Hoagie Roll

Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$15.00

Choice of 6oz Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

BBQ Bacon Blue Burger

BBQ Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

Third Pound Burger topped with melted Blue Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, and Onion

Kids

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$8.00
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00
Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$8.00
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Desserts

Turtle Cheese Cake

Turtle Cheese Cake

$9.00
Chocolate Flourless Torte

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$8.00

Pumpkin Mousse Cheese Cake

$9.00

Friday Specials

Perch Special

Perch Special

$22.00
Walleye Special

Walleye Special

$24.00
Beer Battered Shrimp Special

Beer Battered Shrimp Special

$21.00
Deep Fried White Fish Special

Deep Fried White Fish Special

$22.00Out of stock
Scallops Special

Scallops Special

$24.00
Beer Battered Cod

Beer Battered Cod

$22.00
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$26.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering traditional supper club fare with a German twist. Traditional items including; tender juicy steaks, delicious seafood, savory pasta bowls, and unique sandwiches. Our German entrees offer a taste of a time ago and past traditions including Schnitzel, and Beef Rouladen. We also offer Nightly Feature Specials and of course The Mill Famous Family Style Chicken every Sunday. Our unique menu with tastes of modern and traditional American and German cuisine truly offers something to please everyone’s palate. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

4128 WI-42/57, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Directions

The Mill Supper Club image
The Mill Supper Club image

