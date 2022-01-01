Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Miller House Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

301 E 5TH ST

Owensboro, KY 42303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

To Begin

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.99

Cheese Torte Slice

$6.99

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.99
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Shrimp over Apple and Charred Scallion Slaw

$13.99
Southern Sampler

Southern Sampler

$13.99

Warm Spinach Dip

$10.99

Pecan Crusted Brie

$11.99

Bourbon Meatballs

$12.99

Salads

The Miller Caesar Salad

$9.49

The Miller House Salad

$9.49

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Small House Salad

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Pear and Bleu Cheese Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Traditional Club

$10.99

Soup And Sandwich

$10.50

Soup And Salad

$10.50

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$10.49

For The Main Course

Bourbon Smoked Paprika Ribeye with Bleu Cheese

$29.99

Filet of Beef Tenderloin with Gratin Potatoes

$38.99

Maple Glaze Salmon over Butternut Risotto

$24.99

Grilled Sirloin with Worcestershire Shallot Butter

$23.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$27.99

Airline Chicken with Mushroom Jus

$22.99

Pork Chop with Cranberry Chutney

$24.99

For The Lighter Appetite

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$13.99

Southern Vegetable Plate

$13.99

Angus Burger

$11.99

1 Catfish

$12.99

2 Catfish

$15.99
Shrimp And Grits

Shrimp And Grits

$13.99

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$13.99

Southern Style Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Sunday Brunch

The Miller House Breakfast

$12.99

Crabcake Hollandaise

$18.99

Southern Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Shrimp And Grits

$13.99

Omelet

$13.99

Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$10.99

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Meatloaf

$13.99

Southern Vegetable Plate

$13.99

Angus Burger

$11.99

Catfish 1 Fillet

$12.99

Catfish 2 Fillet

$15.99

Traditional Club

$10.99

Breakfast Hash

$13.99

Albacore Tuna Melt

$10.50

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Southern Style Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Steak and Eggs

$22.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

1 Blueberry Pancake

$2.50

1 Egg

$1.99

1 Plain Pancake

$2.50

FGT

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Hashbrown

$2.99

Hollandaise

$1.25

Roasted Potato

$2.99

Soudough toast

$1.99

Spinach

$2.99

Waffle

$2.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

White Toast

$1.99

Gravy

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage

$3.25

Beverages

Ale 8-1

$3.50

Gourmet Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Water

Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Wines By the Glass

$4 Mimosa

$4.00

1000 Stories Red

$8.00

502 Red Glass

$8.00

502 Reisling Glass

$8.00

7Deadly

$9.00

Barossa Valley Shiraz

$7.00

Beringer WhZ Glass

$6.00

Bont Savblanc Gl

$7.00

BR Cohn glass

$10.00

Champagne PR

$3.00

Christian Bros

$6.00

Cline Cashmere

$7.00

Cline Zin

$7.00

Clos

$8.00

Edna Valley Glass

$7.00

Erath Glass

$10.00

Frie Bro

$7.00

Gascon Glass

$9.00

Ghostpine Glass

$11.00

House Red

$4.25

House White

$4.25

J.Lohr Reis gl

$7.00

Kendall J

$7.00

Korbel Glass

$8.00

LittleBlkDress

$8.00

Lovers Leap Glass

$6.00

Lovers Sloppy

$6.00

Masi Pinot

$8.00

Menege

$7.00

Mezza Glass

$7.00

Moscato Glass

$7.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Red Rock Glass

$6.00

Sangria White

$8.00

Snagria Red

$8.00

Sonoma

$9.00

Syrah Writer's Block

$7.00

Voltre Sante

$8.00

William Chard

$7.00

Wines By the Bottle

502 Red Bottle

$28.00

502 Reisling

$28.00

502 White Bottle

$28.00

7 Deadly Bottle

$32.00

Barossa Valley Shiraz

$28.00

Beringer Bottle

$22.00

BerWHZib Bottle

$22.00

Bonterra Savblanc Bottle

$24.00

BR Bottle

$36.00

BT 1000 Stories

$28.00

Cakebread Chard

$75.00

Cakebread Sauv

$45.00

Clin Zin Bottle

$24.00

Cline Cas Bottlw

$24.00

Clos Bottle

$28.00

Coppola Cinema

$50.00

Edna Valley Bottle

$22.00

Erath Bottle

$36.00

FrieBro Bottle

$24.00

Frisk Bottle

$24.00

Gascon Bottle

$32.00

Gascon Bottle

$32.00

Ghostpine Bottle

$40.00

J. LOHR RIESLING bottle

$24.00

KJ Chard Bottle

$28.00

KJ Reserve

$65.00

Korbel Bottle

$30.00

LitBlkDress Bottle

$28.00

Masi Bottle

$28.00

Menage Bottle

$24.00

Mezza Bottle

$24.00

Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Puntipart

$40.00

Ravens

$24.00

Red Rock Bottle

$22.00

Rubicon Cask

$100.00

Silver Oak Alex. Valley

$125.00

Son Cutrer Bottle

$32.00

Sonoma Bottle

$35.00

Syrah Writer's Bottle

$28.00

Tattinger Bottle

$100.00

Torroja Bottle

$50.00

Twomey

$100.00

Voltre Bottle

$28.00

Will Hill Bottle

$24.00

Bottled Beer

Amber Bock

$3.25

Amstel light

$3.75

Angry O

$3.75

Beck's

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud

$2.75

Bud Select

$2.75

Budlight

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona

$3.75

DOGFISH

$5.25

Dos Equis

$3.75

Fat Tire

$3.25

Goodwood American

$3.25

Guinness Stout

$3.75

GOODwoodNutBrown

$3.75

Guinness

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

Killians Red

$3.25

KY Irish Ale

$3.75

KY ALE BB

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

New Castle

$3.75

notrootbeer

$3.75

Odouls

$2.75

PBR

$2.50

Rebel IPA

$4.50

Red Stripe

$3.75

Sam Adams

$3.50

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$3.50

Amberbock

$3.75

Sierra Nevada

$3.25

Stella

$3.75

Stone

$5.75

West 6th

$5.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Good Wood BBA

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Crabbies

$6.00

To Begin

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.99

Cheese Torte Slice

$6.99

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.99
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Shrimp over Apple and Charred Scallion Slaw

$13.99
Southern Sampler

Southern Sampler

$13.99

Warm Spinach Dip

$10.99

Pecan Crusted Brie

$11.99

Pork Belly with Rhubarb Compote

$12.99

Salads

The Miller Caesar Salad

$9.49

The Miller House Salad

$9.49

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Small House Salad

$4.99

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Pear and Bleu Cheese Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Traditional Club

$10.99

Soup And Sandwich

$10.50

Soup And Salad

$10.50

Albacore Tuna Melt

$10.50

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$10.49

French Dip

$12.99Out of stock

For The Main Course

Bourbon Smoked Paprika Ribeye with Bleu Cheese

$29.99

Filet of Beef Tenderloin with Gratin Potatoes

$38.99

Maple Glaze Salmon over Butternut Risotto

$24.99

Grilled Sirloin with Worcestershire Shallot Butter

$23.99

New York Strip and Herb Steak Frites

$27.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$27.99

Airline Chicken with Mushroom Jus

$22.99

Pork Chop with Cranberry Chutney

$24.99

Southern Chicken Cordon Blue

$23.99

For The Lighter Appetite

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$13.99

Southern Vegetable Plate

$13.99

Angus Burger

$11.99

1 Catfish

$12.99

2 Catfish

$15.99
Shrimp And Grits

Shrimp And Grits

$13.99

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$13.99

Southern Style Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Sunday Brunch

The Miller House Breakfast

$12.99

Crabcake Hollandaise

$18.99

Southern Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Shrimp And Grits

$13.99

Omelet

$13.99

Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$10.99

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Meatloaf

$13.99

Southern Vegetable Plate

$13.99

Angus Burger

$11.99

Catfish 1 Fillet

$12.99

Catfish 2 Fillet

$15.99

Traditional Club

$10.99

Breakfast Hash

$13.99

Albacore Tuna Melt

$10.50

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Southern Style Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Steak and Eggs

$22.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

1 Blueberry Pancake

$2.50

1 Egg

$1.99

1 Plain Pancake

$2.50

FGT

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Hashbrown

$2.99

Hollandaise

$1.25

Roasted Potato

$2.99

Soudough toast

$1.99

Spinach

$2.99

Waffle

$2.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

White Toast

$1.99

Gravy

$1.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage

$3.25

Beverages

Ale 8-1

$3.50

Gourmet Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Water

Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Wines By the Glass

$4 Mimosa

$4.00

1000 Stories Red

$8.00

502 Red Glass

$8.00

502 Reisling Glass

$8.00

7Deadly

$9.00

Barossa Valley Shiraz

$7.00

Beringer WhZ Glass

$6.00

Bont Savblanc Gl

$7.00

BR Cohn glass

$10.00

Champagne PR

$3.00

Christian Bros

$6.00

Cline Cashmere

$7.00

Cline Zin

$7.00

Clos

$8.00

Edna Valley Glass

$7.00

Erath Glass

$10.00

Frie Bro

$7.00

Gascon Glass

$9.00

Ghostpine Glass

$11.00

House Red

$4.25

House White

$4.25

J.Lohr Reis gl

$7.00

Kendall J

$7.00

Korbel Glass

$8.00

LittleBlkDress

$8.00

Lovers Leap Glass

$6.00

Lovers Sloppy

$6.00

Masi Pinot

$8.00

Menege

$7.00

Mezza Glass

$7.00

Moscato Glass

$7.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Red Rock Glass

$6.00

Sangria White

$8.00

Snagria Red

$8.00

Sonoma

$9.00

Syrah Writer's Block

$7.00

Voltre Sante

$8.00

William Chard

$7.00

Wines By the Bottle

502 Red Bottle

$28.00

502 Reisling

$28.00

502 White Bottle

$28.00

7 Deadly Bottle

$32.00

Barossa Valley Shiraz

$28.00

Beringer Bottle

$22.00

BerWHZib Bottle

$22.00

Bonterra Savblanc Bottle

$24.00

BR Bottle

$36.00

BT 1000 Stories

$28.00

Cakebread Chard

$75.00

Cakebread Sauv

$45.00

Clin Zin Bottle

$24.00

Cline Cas Bottlw

$24.00

Clos Bottle

$28.00

Coppola Cinema

$50.00

Edna Valley Bottle

$22.00

Erath Bottle

$36.00

FrieBro Bottle

$24.00

Frisk Bottle

$24.00

Gascon Bottle

$32.00

Gascon Bottle

$32.00

Ghostpine Bottle

$40.00

J. LOHR RIESLING bottle

$24.00

KJ Chard Bottle

$28.00

KJ Reserve

$65.00

Korbel Bottle

$30.00

LitBlkDress Bottle

$28.00

Masi Bottle

$28.00

Menage Bottle

$24.00

Mezza Bottle

$24.00

Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Puntipart

$40.00

Ravens

$24.00

Red Rock Bottle

$22.00

Rubicon Cask

$100.00

Silver Oak Alex. Valley

$125.00

Son Cutrer Bottle

$32.00

Sonoma Bottle

$35.00

Syrah Writer's Bottle

$28.00

Tattinger Bottle

$100.00

Torroja Bottle

$50.00

Twomey

$100.00

Voltre Bottle

$28.00

Will Hill Bottle

$24.00

Bottled Beer

Amber Bock

$3.25

Amstel light

$3.75

Angry O

$3.75

Beck's

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud

$2.75

Bud Select

$2.75

Budlight

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona

$3.75

DOGFISH

$5.25

Dos Equis

$3.75

Fat Tire

$3.25

Goodwood American

$3.25

Guinness Stout

$3.75

GOODwoodNutBrown

$3.75

Guinness

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

Killians Red

$3.25

KY Irish Ale

$3.75

KY ALE BB

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

New Castle

$3.75

notrootbeer

$3.75

Odouls

$2.75

PBR

$2.50

Rebel IPA

$4.50

Red Stripe

$3.75

Sam Adams

$3.50

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$3.50

Amberbock

$3.75

Sierra Nevada

$3.25

Stella

$3.75

Stone

$5.75

West 6th

$5.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Good Wood BBA

$6.00

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Crabbies

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Miller House in Owensboro’s historical downtown district, is a Casual, family-owned restaurant, serving traditional food with a Southern influence. Enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner in our historic home built in 1905.

Website

Location

301 E 5TH ST, Owensboro, KY 42303

Directions

Gallery
The Miller House Restaurant image
The Miller House Restaurant image
The Miller House Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dee's Diner
orange star4.8 • 200
1362 E 4th St Owensboro, KY 42303
View restaurantnext
The Brew Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
800 west 2nd street Owensboro, KY 42301
View restaurantnext
Y-Not Pizza and Wings
orange star4.5 • 622
2710 HIGHWAY 144 Owensboro, KY 42303
View restaurantnext
Thai Food Owensboro
orange starNo Reviews
2601 West parrish Ave Owensboro, KY 42301
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Owensboro KY
orange star4.4 • 1,138
3189 Fairview Drive Owensboro, KY 42303
View restaurantnext
JJ's Pizza KY - Owensboro
orange starNo Reviews
5615 Ky - 144 Owensboro, KY 42303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Owensboro

Beef 'O' Brady's - Owensboro KY
orange star4.4 • 1,138
3189 Fairview Drive Owensboro, KY 42303
View restaurantnext
Y-Not Pizza and Wings
orange star4.5 • 622
2710 HIGHWAY 144 Owensboro, KY 42303
View restaurantnext
Dee's Diner
orange star4.8 • 200
1362 E 4th St Owensboro, KY 42303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Owensboro
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bowling Green
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston