FOOD

Apps & Bites

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Six wings served with house made ranch or blue cheese and pickles. Choose your in house made sauce.

12 Chicken wings

$18.00

12 wings served with house made ranch or blue cheese and pickles. Choose your in house made sauce.

Cornbread

$7.00

House made corn bread with assorted compound butter and hot honey

Boiled Peanuts

$7.00

Sweet tea boiled peanuts with lemon and mixed spices

Loaded Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Loaded fries with chow chow, peppercorn gravy, and country ham

Pretzel

$7.00

Locally made bavarian-style pretzel served with Boone Creek Blonde stone ground mustard and hot honey

Loaded Potato

$4.00

Brownie

$5.00

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small caesar salad with house dressing, everything spiced croutons, and smoked corn over romaine lettuce

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large caesar salad with house dressing, everything spiced croutons, and smoked corn over romaine lettuce

Small House Salad

$6.00

Small house salad with strawberry, peach, poppy seed dressing, and cheese crumble over kale

Large House Salad

$12.00

Large house salad with strawberry, peach, poppy seed dressing, and cheese crumble over kale

Handhelds

Long Leaf Smash

$15.00

Quarterpound burger from Morgan Farms topped with white cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, Blue Ridge sauce, crispy onions, and greens

Trace Ridge Smash

$14.00

Quarterpound burger from Morgan Farms topped with Cheerwine-caramalized onions, house mayo, house mustard, house pickles, and habanero pepper jack cheese

Daniel Boone Smash

$13.00

Quarterpound burger from Morgan Farms topped with white cheddar cheese, trail sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house pickle

Yosef Yardbird

$14.00

Hand-dredged panko fried chicken thigh topped with chow chow pimento cheese and house pickles

Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00

Southern Apple cider tempura fried oyster mushrooms topped with Carolina coleslaw, house pickles, and trail sauce

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, country ham, fried green tomato, ricotta cheese, greens, and chili crisp aioli served on sliced sourdough

Long Leaf Double

$17.00

Half-pound burger from Morgan Farms topped with white cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, Blue Ridge sauce, crunchy onions, and greens

Trace Ridge Double

$16.00

Half-pound burger from Morgan Farms topped with Cheesewine caramelized onions, house mayo, house mustard, house pickles, and habanero pepper jack cheese

Daniel Boone Double

$15.00

Half-pound burger from Morgan Farms topped with white cheddar cheese, trail sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house pickle

Sides

Side of Waffle Fries

$5.00
Side of House Chips

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Kids

lil Smash Burger w/ Cheese

$9.00

Quarter pound burger from Morgan Farms topped with white cheddar cheese

lil Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Hand-dredged panko fried chicken

lil grilled cheese

$8.00

Cheddar melted atop sliced sourdough

WINE

WHITE WINE BTB

RAPAURA SPRINGS SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$21.00

Pure and vibrant with layers of delicious tropical and citrus fruits. Hints of jalapeno and black currant leaves

ART OF EARTH PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$34.00

Aromas of warm peaches, dusty grape skins, candied pineapple, and Sicilian nougat. Notes of tropical fruit and no oak

FOXGLOVE CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$23.00

A well-balanced, mineral-driven, beautifully complex Chardonnay from Edna Valley

KELLEREI TERLAN MULLER-THURGAU BOTTLE

$66.00

Dry and medium-bodied on the palate with flavors of mango and peach balanced by crisp acidity

RED WINE BTB

THELEO PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$27.00

A silky pinot noir with bright aroma featuring lively fruit and a touch of oak

DEPARTMENT COTES BOTTLE

$25.00

This crimson colored grenache blend perfumes with cherry cola and fresh flowers while being straightforward on the palate with bright raspberry and rhubarb

FRANCISCAN ESTATE CABERNET SAUVIGNON BOTTLE

$19.00

A finely balanced cabernet from Sonoma with with soft, supple tannins

CHATEAU PUNORMOND BORDEAUX BLEND BOTTLE

$58.00

A deep ruby Bordeaux blend with intense aromas of red fruit with vanilla and cinnamon, and a warm woody scent, enhanced by jam aromas.

DOMAINE DE L'ESPIGOUETTE GSM BLEND BOTTLE

$35.00

A grenache, syrah, mourvedre blend from the Rhone Valley where tannins are present but do not dominate the whole. Perfect balance between freshness, alcohol, and structure

ROSE

DEPARTMENT 66 ROSE BTB

$50.00

Pale salmon in color, aromas of strawberries and rhubarb. Medium to full-bodied supported by bright acidity and a saline like minerality. The fruit character is reminiscent of white peach with hints of strawberry

TO-GO CAN/BOTTLE

Southern Apple

Southern Apple - 6pk

$11.00
Southern Apple - 12pk

$19.50

Panic Water

Panic Water - 4pk 16oz

$12.00

Honeydew Honeysuckle

Honeydew Honeysuckle - 6pk

$11.00

Long Leaf

Long Leaf - 6pk

$11.00
Long Leaf 12-PK

$19.50

Hop Rain Drop

Hop Rain Drop - 6pk

$11.00

Low & Hazy

Low & Hazy - 6pk

$11.00

Pioneer Pack

Pioneer Pack

$19.50

Bojangles

Bojangles - 4pk

$9.00
Bojangles - 12pk

$18.00

Peach Mango Gose

Peach Mango Gose - 6pk

$12.00

Lemon Lime Gose

Lemon Lime Gose - 6pk

$12.00

Pineapple Quilt

Pineapple Quilt -16oz 4pk

$16.00

Strawberry Quilt

Strawberry Quilt - 16oz 4pk

$16.00

Mystic Dragon

Mystic Dragon 6-pack

$12.00

Von Watzdorf Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest 6-Pack Bottle

$11.00

SPECIALS

Wing & Pitcher Combo

12 Chicken Wings

$13.00

Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$4.00