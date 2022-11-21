- Home
The Ministry
136 Reviews
$
601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102
Washington, DC 20001
Bottled Beverages
Spring Water Mtn Valley 330cc
$2.75
Spring Water Mtn Valley 500ml
$3.00Out of stock
Spring Water Mtn Vally 750ml
$3.75Out of stock
Spring Water Mtn Valley 1 Ltr
$4.50
Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc
$2.75
Sparkling Mtn Valley 750ml
$3.75
Peach Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc
$2.75Out of stock
Lime Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc
$2.75
Blackberry/Pom Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc
$2.75
Coffee Box & Growlers
Juices
Baked Goods
Doña Adelita's Banana Bread
$3.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$3.75Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin
$3.75Out of stock
Mami's Sweet Cake
$4.25Out of stock
Apple Cake
$4.25Out of stock
Oat Cookie
$3.50
Alfajor
$3.75Out of stock
Cornflake Almond Cookie
$3.00Out of stock
Polish Snowball
$2.00Out of stock
Energy Ball
$2.50Out of stock
Lemon Cake
$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Cookie
$2.50Out of stock
Linzer Cookie
$5.50Out of stock
Oat baby
$2.50Out of stock
Cookies for a Cause
$5.00Out of stock
Wellness Plates
All Day
Breakfast Bun
$8.50
French Toast
$16.50Out of stock
Honduran Baleadas
$12.50Out of stock
The Four Cheese Grilled Cheese
$10.50
The One Cheese Grilled Cheese
$7.50
Roasted Beef Bun
$9.50
Mango Pudding
$6.50Out of stock
Chia Pudding
$5.00Out of stock
Banana
$1.00Out of stock
Fuji Apple
$0.90Out of stock
Red Apple
$0.80Out of stock
Fruit Cup
$5.00Out of stock
Yoggie Pot
$5.50Out of stock
Toast
Salads
Soups
Nibbles & Bocaditos
Roasted Marcona Almonds
$4.50
Castelvetrano Olives
$5.50Out of stock
Prosciutto Wrapped Dates
$11.50
Pan de Queijo (Queso)
$12.50Out of stock
Fried Brussell Sprouts
$10.50Out of stock
Goat cheese croquettes
$9.50Out of stock
Hummus & Chips
$9.50Out of stock
Bruschetta
$11.50Out of stock
Charcuterie Platter
$22.50Out of stock
Cheese Board
$18.50Out of stock
Sparkling
Rosé
Rosé V. Sparina COPA
$6.00Out of stock
Rosé V. Sparina BTL
$14.00Out of stock
Orange Aliuum BTL
$70.00Out of stock
Rosé V Verdhe Vera COPA
$9.00Out of stock
Rosé V Verdhe BTL
$20.00Out of stock
Orange Aurosa COPA
$26.00
Orange Aurosa BTL
$60.00
Rose Vartely GLS
$6.00Out of stock
Rose Vartely BTL
$14.00Out of stock
3 Villa Sparina
$33.00
3 Vera
$33.00
1 Villa Sparina 2 Vera
$33.00
1 Vera 2 Villa Sparina
$33.00
White
Chardonnay C. Lavis GLS
$8.00Out of stock
Chardonnay C. Lavis BTL
$18.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc Pavette GLS
$10.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc Pavette BTL
$22.00Out of stock
Chenin Blanc Bosman BTL
$20.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc Matakana GLS
$16.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc Matakana BTL
$32.00Out of stock
Grillo La Mura GLS
$6.00Out of stock
Grillo La Mura BTL
$14.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blc Mokoroa GLS
$12.00
Sauvignon Blc Mokoroa BTL
$26.00Out of stock
Chenin Blanc GLS
$9.00Out of stock
Chardonnay White Bourg GLS
$14.00
Chardonnay White Bourg BTL
$26.00
Sauvignon R Dei tassi GLS
$9.00
Sauvignon Blc R dei Tassi BTL
$20.00
Red
Specials
Happy Hour
Retail
Signature Mugs
$16.00Out of stock
Signature Tshirts
$28.00
Team Tshirts
$20.00
Journals
$16.00
Wine glass
$8.00
Second Story Cards
$6.00
Chocolate Bars
$9.00
Vaxxed Pin
$4.95Out of stock
Wine gls Special Ed
$12.00Out of stock
Tote Bag 3 Yr Edition
$20.00
Blanket
$22.50
Tote & Blanket
$35.00
Black 12oz
$34.95
White 16oz
$36.95
White 20oz
$39.95
Pink 20oz
$39.95
Black Minion 20oz
$44.95
Pink Minion 10oz
$39.95
Winnie the Pooh
$39.95
Tigger
$39.95
Piglet
$39.95
Eeyore
$39.95
French Press White
$49.95
French Press Pink
$49.95
Tea Infuser
$10.95
Destroyer
$17.00
Single Origin
$17.00
Single Origin Special
$19.00
Single Origin Extra Special
$22.00
Strawberry Jam
$4.99Out of stock
Blueberry Jam
$4.99Out of stock
Dulce de Leche
$6.99Out of stock
Alfajor Kit
$14.00Out of stock
Toasted Marcona Almonds
$4.00Out of stock
Pesto Arugula-Baisl
$8.99Out of stock
Pesto Carrot
$8.99Out of stock
FG Neon Green 1 Ltr
$44.95
FG Neon Green 10oz
$34.95
FG Neon Pink 1 Ltr
$44.95
FG Neon Pink 10oz
$34.95
FG Neon Orange 1 Ltr
$44.95
FG Neon Orange 10oz
$34.95
FG Neon Yellow 10oz
$34.95
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
|Tuesday
|8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
|Wednesday
|8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
|Thursday
|8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
|Friday
|8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
Location
601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
