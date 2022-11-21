Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Bakeries

The Ministry

136 Reviews

$

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Iced Latte
Breakfast Bun

Coffee

Affogato

$5.50

Americano

$4.25

Cafe au lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Cortado

$4.25

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.50

Golden Latte

$4.25+

Hot Brew

$3.00+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Latte

$4.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$5.00

Red Eye

$4.50+

Special - Brew & Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano

$4.75

Iced Latte

$5.25

Iced Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00

Iced Matcha

$5.75

Iced Golden

$5.75

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold Brew To Go

$5.50Out of stock

Iced Water Cup

$1.50

Iced Cup only

$1.00

Iced Milk

$2.50

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Morning Elixirs

Hot Water

$1.50

Lemon juice & warm water

$2.50

Lemon, honey

$3.50

Lemon, ginger

$3.50

Lemon, honey, ginger

$4.50

Tea

Bellocq Breakfast

$4.00

Black Tea

The Queensguard

$4.00

Black Tea

The Earl Grey

$4.00

Black Tea

Corazon de Cien Fuegos

$4.00

Herbal

Chamomille

$4.00

Herbal

Le Hammeau

$4.00

Herbal

Dragonwell

$4.50

Green Tea

Kikuya

$4.50

Green tea

Specials

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.75

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.75

Lemonade

$4.75

Ginger Lemonade

$4.75

Horchata

$5.75

Le Jim

$6.75

The Ryan

$6.25Out of stock

Horchata To Go

$6.75Out of stock

Rose Iced Tea

$4.75

Rose Lemonade

$4.75

Bottled Beverages

Spring Water Mtn Valley 330cc

$2.75

Spring Water Mtn Valley 500ml

$3.00Out of stock

Spring Water Mtn Vally 750ml

$3.75Out of stock

Spring Water Mtn Valley 1 Ltr

$4.50

Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc

$2.75

Sparkling Mtn Valley 750ml

$3.75

Peach Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc

$2.75Out of stock

Lime Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc

$2.75

Blackberry/Pom Sparkling Mtn Valley 330cc

$2.75

Coffee Box & Growlers

Coffee Box

$25.00

Coffee Box & Trimmings

$30.00

Cold Brew Growler

$24.00

Hibiscus Lemonade Growler

$22.00Out of stock

Horchata Growler

$24.00Out of stock

Special Edition Art Growler

$50.00Out of stock

Trimmings (cups, creamer, etc)

$5.00

Juices

Carrot Apple Ginger

$6.00Out of stock

Turmeric Pineapple Cucumber

$6.00Out of stock

Melon Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

Baked Goods

Doña Adelita's Banana Bread

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Mami's Sweet Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Oat Cookie

$3.50

Alfajor

$3.75Out of stock

Cornflake Almond Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Polish Snowball

$2.00Out of stock

Energy Ball

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Linzer Cookie

$5.50Out of stock

Oat baby

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies for a Cause

$5.00Out of stock

Wellness Plates

Smoothies

$8.50

Angel's Oatmeal

$9.50

All Day

Breakfast Bun

$8.50

French Toast

$16.50Out of stock

Honduran Baleadas

$12.50Out of stock

The Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.50

The One Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Roasted Beef Bun

$9.50

Mango Pudding

$6.50Out of stock

Chia Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Fuji Apple

$0.90Out of stock

Red Apple

$0.80Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Yoggie Pot

$5.50Out of stock

Toast

Classic Toast

$3.50

Almond Butter Toast

$6.50

Sunflower Toast

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Poached Pear Toast

$12.50Out of stock

Mushroom Toast

$13.50

Strawberries & Cream Toast

$14.50Out of stock

Hummus Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Pink Goddess Toast

$11.50Out of stock

Salads

Chicken, Farro & Cranberry

$14.50

Kale & Roasted Sweet Potato

$11.50

Beet & Goat Cheese

$13.50Out of stock

Roasted Beef

$14.50Out of stock

Soups

Half Cup Tomato & Basil Soup

$5.50

Full Cup Tomato & Basil Soup

$10.50

Asparagus Soup

$11.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Soup

$10.50Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup

$11.50Out of stock

Mushroom Soup

$11.50Out of stock

Specials

Carrot Pesto Pasta

$15.50

Arugula-Basil Pasta

$15.50Out of stock

Nibbles & Bocaditos

Roasted Marcona Almonds

$4.50

Castelvetrano Olives

$5.50Out of stock

Prosciutto Wrapped Dates

$11.50

Pan de Queijo (Queso)

$12.50Out of stock

Fried Brussell Sprouts

$10.50Out of stock

Goat cheese croquettes

$9.50Out of stock

Hummus & Chips

$9.50Out of stock

Bruschetta

$11.50Out of stock

Charcuterie Platter

$22.50Out of stock

Cheese Board

$18.50Out of stock

Beer and Cider

Juice Bomb IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Pounda Gold Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Nother Mother

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling

Alb de Onitcani Cricova BTL

$16.00

Rosé Imperial Moet & Chandon BTL

$105.00

Ice Imperial Moet & Chandon BTL

$75.00

Rosé Veuve BTL

$100.00

Rose Brut Cave Amadeu GLS

$14.00

Rose Brut Cave Amadeu BTL

$26.00

Rosé

Rosé V. Sparina COPA

$6.00Out of stock

Rosé V. Sparina BTL

$14.00Out of stock

Orange Aliuum BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Rosé V Verdhe Vera COPA

$9.00Out of stock

Rosé V Verdhe BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Orange Aurosa COPA

$26.00

Orange Aurosa BTL

$60.00

Rose Vartely GLS

$6.00Out of stock

Rose Vartely BTL

$14.00Out of stock

3 Villa Sparina

$33.00

3 Vera

$33.00

1 Villa Sparina 2 Vera

$33.00

1 Vera 2 Villa Sparina

$33.00

White

Chardonnay C. Lavis GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Chardonnay C. Lavis BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Pavette GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Pavette BTL

$22.00Out of stock

Chenin Blanc Bosman BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Matakana GLS

$16.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Matakana BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Grillo La Mura GLS

$6.00Out of stock

Grillo La Mura BTL

$14.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blc Mokoroa GLS

$12.00

Sauvignon Blc Mokoroa BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Chenin Blanc GLS

$9.00Out of stock

Chardonnay White Bourg GLS

$14.00

Chardonnay White Bourg BTL

$26.00

Sauvignon R Dei tassi GLS

$9.00

Sauvignon Blc R dei Tassi BTL

$20.00

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon Tupa GLS

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Tupa BTL

$22.00

Pinot Noir Passiflora Antiquum GLS

$42.00

Pinot Noir Passiflora Antiquum BTL

$105.00

Tannat Blend El Capricho GLS

$12.00

Tannat Blend El Capricho BTL

$24.00

Barbera Villa S GLS

$13.00

Barbera Villa S BTL

$25.00

Specials

2 Rose Vartely

$20.00

2 Grillo La Mura

$20.00Out of stock

1 Rose Vartely 1 Grillo White

$20.00

Sip & Spritz

$36.00Out of stock

Bubbly Brazil Rose Class 2022

$18.00

Happy Hour

HH Op 2

$14.00Out of stock

HH

$25.00

Retail

Signature Mugs

$16.00Out of stock

Signature Tshirts

$28.00

Team Tshirts

$20.00

Journals

$16.00

Wine glass

$8.00

Second Story Cards

$6.00

Chocolate Bars

$9.00

Vaxxed Pin

$4.95Out of stock

Wine gls Special Ed

$12.00Out of stock

Tote Bag 3 Yr Edition

$20.00

Blanket

$22.50

Tote & Blanket

$35.00

Black 12oz

$34.95

White 16oz

$36.95

White 20oz

$39.95

Pink 20oz

$39.95

Black Minion 20oz

$44.95

Pink Minion 10oz

$39.95

Winnie the Pooh

$39.95

Tigger

$39.95

Piglet

$39.95

Eeyore

$39.95

French Press White

$49.95

French Press Pink

$49.95

Tea Infuser

$10.95

Destroyer

$17.00

Single Origin

$17.00

Single Origin Special

$19.00

Single Origin Extra Special

$22.00

Strawberry Jam

$4.99Out of stock

Blueberry Jam

$4.99Out of stock

Dulce de Leche

$6.99Out of stock

Alfajor Kit

$14.00Out of stock

Toasted Marcona Almonds

$4.00Out of stock

Pesto Arugula-Baisl

$8.99Out of stock

Pesto Carrot

$8.99Out of stock

FG Neon Green 1 Ltr

$44.95

FG Neon Green 10oz

$34.95

FG Neon Pink 1 Ltr

$44.95

FG Neon Pink 10oz

$34.95

FG Neon Orange 1 Ltr

$44.95

FG Neon Orange 10oz

$34.95

FG Neon Yellow 10oz

$34.95

Sparkling

Alb de Onitcani Cricova BTL

$16.00

Prosecco Tenuta S. BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Rosé Lubanzi BTL

$22.00Out of stock

Rosé Imperial Moet & Chandon BTL

$105.00

Ice Imperial Moet & Chandon BTL

$75.00

Rosé Veuve BTL

$100.00

Prosecco Rose La Gioiosa BTL (Copy)

$18.00

Rose Brut Cave Amadeu BTL (Copy)

$22.00

Rosé

Rosé V. Sparina BTL

$14.00Out of stock

Orange Aliuum BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Rosé V Verdhe BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Chateau Leoube BTL

$28.00Out of stock

3 Villa Sparina

$33.00

3 Vera

$33.00

1 Villa Sparina 2 Vera

$33.00

1 Vera 2 Villa Sparina

$33.00

White

Chardonnay C. Lavis BTL

$18.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Pavette BTL

$22.00Out of stock

Chenin Blanc Bosman BTL

$20.00Out of stock

Grillo La Mura BTL

$14.00

Sauvignon Blc Mokoroa BTL

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon Tupa BTL

$22.00

Pinot Noir Passiflora Antiquum BTL

$105.00

Nerlo D'Avola La Mura BTL

$18.00

Red Blend Long Little Dog BTL

$16.00

Assemblage El Capricho BTL

$26.00

Specials

Bubbly 2 Bubbly

$24.00

Rose 2 Roses

$22.00

Red 2 Reds

$24.00

Winter love Set (blanket, tote, nero) (Copy)

$44.00

Coffee

Coffe Box

$25.00

Coffee Box & Trimmings

$30.00

Chocolate Box

$30.00

Cookies in Assortment

$2.50

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin (r)

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin (r)

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Bread (r)

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Sugar Cookies

$0.70Out of stock

Oat Cookie (r)

$4.00Out of stock

Plates, forks etc.

$5.00Out of stock

Custom Vouchers

Georgetown Law Vouchers

$5.00

All Day Breakfast

Mini French Toast

$3.50Out of stock

Chia Pudding Pot

$5.00Out of stock

Yoghurt parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

Coffee Cupping

Cupping Ticket

$10.00

Custom Events

Breakfast Group 1

$28.00Out of stock

Bfast Group 2

$22.00Out of stock

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
Friday8:15 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 4:40 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
The Ministry image
The Ministry image
The Ministry image

