The Mint Gastropub (NEW) 1223 West Broad Street

1223 West Broad Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Order Again

Shareables

GF Cheese Stix

$11.95

Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$12.95

Pierogis

$10.95

Bone-In Wings

$13.95

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp

$14.95

Sweet Chili Calamari

$14.95

Cauli Wings

$12.95

GF Sushicharron

$13.95

Salads & Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Seasonal Soup

$7.95

Caesar Chop

$13.95

GF Sweet Potato Kale Salad

$13.95

GF Asian Salad

$13.95

Dips & Chips

Bank Nachos

$16.95

Vegan Nachos

$15.95

Crab Artichoke Dip

$14.95

Spinach Dip

$12.95

Beer Cheese with Pretzels

$12.95

Seasonal Hummus

$9.95

Dip Trio

$18.95

Hand Helds

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.95

Asian Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Cheesesteak

$14.95

Falafel Gyro

$12.95

Bank Burger

$15.95

Vegan Burger

$13.95

Big Plates

Spicy Pasta

$24.95

Ramen

$17.95

Chef's Big Plate

$22.95

Chicken & Biscuits

$20.95

Mint Pasta

$21.95

Crab Cake

$18.95

Macs

Bacon Me Crazy Mac

$11.95

The Vegan Mac

$12.95

Truffled Mac

$14.95

Crabby Mac

$16.95

Buffalo Mac

$11.95

On The Side

Tots

$5.95

Baked Potato

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.95

Mashed Cheesy Cauliflower

$4.95

Seasonal Fruit

$7.95

Small Caesar Chop

$7.95

Side of Veggies

$5.95

Extra Pita

$2.00

For The Kids

KIDS Chicken Nuggs

KIDS Grilled Chicken

KIDS Bank Burger

KIDS Mac & Cheese

KIDS Hummus Plate

KIDS Pasta

Sweet Things

Creme Brûlée

$8.95

Blondie

$8.95

Tartufo

$8.95

Draft Beers

1. Cushwa Scottish Ale 16 Oz

$8.00

2. Aslin Old Towne Lager 16 Oz

$7.00

3. Oddside Imperial Stout 10 Oz

$9.00

4. Great Notion Melifluous 13 Oz

$9.00

5. Charles Towne Sour 13 Oz

$9.00

6. Burley Oaks Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit Sour 13 Oz

$8.00

7. Chimney Beer Dark Lager 13 Oz

$8.00

8. Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager 16 Oz

$8.00

9. House No Haters WCIPA

$8.00

10. Veil Dirt Nap DIPA 13 Oz

$9.00

11. Other Half Green City IPA 13 Oz

$8.00

12. Tired Hands Planet Plunge DIPA 13 Oz

$9.00

13. Tired Hands Hop Hands IPA 16 Oz

$9.00

14. Tired Hands Alien Church IPA 13 Oz

$9.00

15. Tired Hands Psychic Damage DIPA 13 Oz

$9.00

16. Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter Milk Stout Nitro 16 Oz

$9.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Montezuma's Reprise

$13.00

Tipple

$12.00

John Doe

$12.00

Blood & Tears

$13.00

So Scarlet

$12.00

Coyote

$13.00

Kingston J

$12.00

Smokey & The Bandit

$13.00

Bee Blossom

$12.00

Fashioned

$13.00

Classics

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

G & T

$10.00

7 & 7

$11.00

Glass

Noble Vines 152 Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Hideaway Creek Chardonnay

$9.00

Cava

$11.00

Gold Feather Riesling

$9.00

Francis Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$9.00

TintoNegro Sangiovese

$9.00

Kings of Prohibition Red

$11.00

Diora Pinot Noir Rose La Belle Fete

$10.00

Bottle

Noble Vines 152 Pinot Grigio

$29.00

Diora Chardonnay La Splendeur du Soleil

$56.00

Duck Hunter Sauv Blanc

$49.00

Hideaway Creek Chardonnay

$35.00

Gold Feather Riesling

$36.00

Francis Coppola Claret Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

Santa Rita Scarlet Vines Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

Black Stallion Cabernet Sauvignon

$69.00

Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$35.00

TintoNegro Sangiovese

$35.00

Kings of Prohibition Red

$43.00

Diora Pinot Noir Rose La Belle Fete

$39.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Americano

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Seltzer

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Hand Made Lemonade

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1223 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

