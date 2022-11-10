Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza

6,510 Reviews

$$

4855 Main St.

Kansas City, MO 64112

Popular Items

Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Full Mixx
Full Garden of Eden

Grab & Go Soups, Sides & Starters

Quart of Soup

$18.00

Pint of Soup

$8.00

Grab & Go Salads, Sandwiches & Bowls

These items are prepared in advance and can not be modified.

Grab & Go Aloha Poke Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Seared rare ahi tuna, chilled quinoa, edamame, marinated seaweed, carrots, avocado and cucumber on a bed of nap & red cabbage served with "secret" ponzu sauce and sriracha aioli. This meal is from our grab and go marketplace and can not be modified.

Grab & Go Garden Of Eden

$10.00Out of stock

Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens served with champagne-honey vinaigrette. This meal is from our grab and go marketplace and can not be modified.

Grab & Go Rocket Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions served with champagne-honey vinaigrette. This meal is from our grab and go marketplace and can not be modified.

Grab & Go Santa Fe Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine served with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette. This meal is from our grab and go marketplace and can not be modified.

Cold Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bubly

$2.50Out of stock

La Croix

$2.50

Canned Soda

$2.50

Classic Lemonade

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50Out of stock

Mayawell Bubly

$4.00

Gold Peak Bottled Tea

$4.00

Culture Pop

$4.00Out of stock

Soups

*Cup of Soup

$5.00

PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.

*Bowl of Soup

$7.00

PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.

Bowl & Mini Mixx

$14.00

PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Choose any half sandwich, served with your choice of soup or selected salad. Greek salad (veg, gf) | Garden of Eden (gf) | Caeser | Classic Garden Salad (Veg)

Create Your Own Sandwich

Casablanca Pita Pocket

$12.00

(Veg) House-made chickpea falafel patties, nestled in a grilled pita pocket with tomato, red onion, cilantro, arugula and tzatziki.

Classic BLT

$12.00

Bacon, shredded romaine, tomato, charred onions and Sriracha aioli served on a baguette.

Classic Blue

$14.00

Grilled steak, charred onion, roasted mushrooms and arugula with blue cheese aioli on a baguette.

Cobb Wrap

$13.00

House roasted turkey, tomato, avocado, bacon, arugula, gorgonzola, oil and vinegar wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Country Club

$15.00

Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded pacific cod, lettuce, tomato, house- made tartar sauce, pickles and onion, served on a sesame seed bun.

Pretzel Chicken Sando

$13.00

Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, charred onion, tomato, spinach and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel bread.

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$12.00

(V) Haricots verts, roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, hummus and spinach tossed with tarragon shallot vinaigrette in a wheat tortilla.

Street Tacos

$14.00

(GF) choice of steak, chicken, pacific cod, grilled portabello mushroom or organic tofu with shredded cabbage, queso fresco, onion and cilantro in corn tortillas topped with jalapeno lime crema, served with chipotle black beans and pico de gallo.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grilled shrimp topped with onions, cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of pico de gallo and chipotle black beans.

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Farm-fresh eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, jalapeno and mozzarella cheese in a wheat wrap served with a side of pico de gallo.

Salmon BLT Sando

$16.50

grilled atlantic salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon tarragon aioli on a focaccia bun

Chicken Apple Brie w/ Sweet Potato Fries

$16.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

(GF, Vegan)

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli

Side Chips

$3.50

(GF, Vegan)

Side Pasta Salad

$3.50

(Veg)

Blue Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.00

(Veg)

Chipotle Black Beans

$4.00

(GF, Vegan)

Crispy Chickpeas

$4.00

(GF, Vegan)

Housemade Falafel

$6.00

(GF, Veg)

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

(GF, Veg, DF) Served with sriracha aioli

Side of Chicken

$5.00

(GF, DF)

Side of Salmon

$9.00

(GF, DF)

Side of Steak

$7.00

(GF, DF)

Side Egg

$2.00

(GF, DF)

Side Tofu

$4.00

(GF, Vegan)

Side of Tuna

$7.00

(GF, DF)

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

(GF, DF)

Side Avocado

$2.50

(GF, Vegan)

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Side Dressing/ Sauce

$1.25

Online/To Go Salads

Crispy fried tofu, rice noodles, julienne carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, raw red onion, sliced jalapeno, cilantro, basil, Napa cabbage, arugula. Topped with Sambal hoisin chili sauce and a Vietnamese herb citrus vinaigrette (lime and mint). Sprinkled with sesame seeds and chopped peanuts.

Mini Mixx

$9.00

Create your own salad

*Mini Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese and housemade croutons with our tangy Caeser dressing.

Mini Chisaya Mama

$11.00

(Veg, GF) Kale, arugula, quinoa, fennel, radish and parmesan cheese tossed with lemon-mint vinaigrette.

Full Mixx

$12.00

Create your own salad

Mini Classic Cobb

$13.00

(GF) Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado and romaine with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or creamy gorgonzola.

Mini Garden of Eden

$10.00

(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.

Mini Greek Salad

$10.00

(Veg, GF) Fresh greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and kalamata olives with tarragon shallot vinaigrette.

Bowl & Mini Mixx

$14.00

PLEASE NOTE: For preorders, soups are subject to change.

Mini Insalata Brassica

$10.00

(GF) Brussels sprouts, arugula, dried cranberries, crispy bacon, hickory-smoked almonds and parmesan cheese tossed with honey mustard dressing.

Mini Knife & Fork

$13.00

(GF) Grilled steak, herb-roasted potatoes, charred onions, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Mini Main Street Chop Chop

$13.00

(GF) House roasted turkey, garbanzo beans, lentils, tomatoes, scallions, green beans, romaine, spinach and mozzarella chopped and tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Mini Palermo Insalata

$10.00

(Veg) Roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, crispy capers, parmesan, crunchy croutons, raw red onion, cabbage blend and romaine tossed with spicy sicilian vinaigrette.

Mini Rocket Salad

$12.00

(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.

Mini Rustic Beet Salad

$12.00

(Veg, GF) Fresh roasted beets, hickory-smoked almonds, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, spinach and arugula tossed with tarragon-shallot vinaigrette.

Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.00

(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.

Mini Thai Salmon Salad

$14.00

(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.

Mini Tuna Nicoise

$14.00

(GF, DF) Seared rare tuna, haricot verts, egg, roasted potatoes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, wild field greens and romaine tossed with tarragon-shallot vinaigrette.

Mini Watermelon Wedge

$11.00Out of stock

Crisp romaine, watermelon, watermelon radish, sliced red onion, fresh mint, hickory smoked almonds and feta served with green goddess dressing. There are no modifications to the family size portion of this item. Please contact the restaurant for any questions

Full Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese and housemade croutons with our tangy Caeser dressing.

Full Chisaya Mama

$13.00

(Veg, GF) Kale, arugula, quinoa, fennel, radish and parmesan cheese tossed with lemon-mint vinaigrette.

Full Classic Cobb

$15.00

(GF) Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado and romaine with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or creamy gorgonzola.

Full Garden of Eden

$12.00

(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.

Full Greek Salad

$13.00

(Veg, GF) Fresh greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and kalamata olives with tarragon shallot vinaigrette.

Full Insalata Brassica

$12.00

(GF) Brussels sprouts, arugula, dried cranberries, crispy bacon, hickory-smoked almonds and parmesan cheese tossed with honey mustard dressing.

Full Knife & Fork

$15.00

(GF) Grilled steak, herb-roasted potatoes, charred onions, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Full Main Street Chop Chop

$15.00

(GF) House roasted turkey, garbanzo beans, lentils, tomatoes, scallions, green beans, romaine, spinach and mozzarella chopped and tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Full Palermo Insalata

$12.00

(Veg) Roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, crispy capers, parmesan, crunchy croutons, raw red onion, cabbage blend and romaine tossed with spicy sicilian vinaigrette.

Full Rocket Salad

$15.00

(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.

Full Rustic Beet Salad

$14.00

(Veg, GF) Fresh roasted beets, hickory-smoked almonds, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, spinach and arugula tossed with tarragon-shallot vinaigrette.

Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$14.00

(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.

Full Thai Salmon Salad

$16.00

(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.

Full Tuna Nicoise

$16.00

(GF, DF) Seared rare tuna, haricot verts, egg, roasted potatoes, kalamata olives, tomatoes, wild field greens and romaine tossed with tarragon-shallot vinaigrette.

Full Watermelon Wedge

$14.00Out of stock

Full Pumpkin & Kale Salad

$14.00

Bowls

Aloha Poke Bowl

$17.00

(GF, DF) Seared rare ahi tuna, chilled quinoa, edamame, marinated seaweed, carrots, avocado and cucumber on a bed of napa & red cabbage topped with sesame seeds served with "secret" ponzu sauce and sriracha aioli.

Asian Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

(GF, DF) Sauteed shrimp, carrots, edamame, napa and red cabbage and quinoa topped with green onion, cucumber, sesame seeds and chopped peanuts served with peanut-chili sauce.

Baja Chicken Bowl

$15.00

(GF) Chicken, sauteed black beans, charred sweet corn, carrots and quinoa topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and pepitas and served with a side of pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema.

Baja Steak Bowl

$16.00

(GF) Steak, sauteed black beans, charred sweet corn, carrots and quinoa topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and pepitas and served with a side of pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema.

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

(Veg, GF) Grilled portobello mushroom over sauteed quinoa, red onion, tomato and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and pine nuts, served with a side of hummus and tzatziki.

Sao Paulo Steak Bowl

$16.00

(GF, DF) Sauteed roasted sweet potatoes, charred red onion, roasted red bell peppers, kale and quinoa topped with grilled steak and fresh cilantro served with a side of lemon mint vinaigrette.

Chicken Quinoa

$15.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Falafel Quinoa

$15.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Portabello Quinoa

$15.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Salmon Quinoa

$18.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Shrimp Quinoa

$17.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Steak Quinoa

$16.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Tofu Quinoa

$14.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Tuna Quinoa

$17.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Turkey Quinoa

$15.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Veggie Quinoa

$12.00

Create your own quinoa bowl.

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$11.00

Sweets

Frosted Cookies

$2.75

GF Cookie

$2.95

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Crinkle

$2.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We prep from scratch and source ingredients with integrity to help you be your best self. A KC favorite since 2005.

Website

Location

4855 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

Gallery
The Mixx image
The Mixx image
The Mixx image
The Mixx image

