The Mode Lounge 800 W Idaho St

MARTINI - HH

-Gin or Vodka? -Dirty, Dry, or Traditional? (Dry = dry vermouth- The Less vermouth the dryer) -Olives or Lemon twist? HH= 2.5 oz Base Spirit (Off Hh= 3 oz Base Spirit) Dusty= splash olive juice Little Dirty= .25 olive Juice Dirty- .5 olive juice Extra dirty = .75 olive juice Filthy= 1.25 olive juice Traditional = No olive juice - .5 dry vermouth Dry = .25 dry vermouth Bone dry/ Straight up = no vermouth. Glass: Chilled Martini Glass