- Home
- /
- Boise
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Mode Lounge - 800 W Idaho St
The Mode Lounge 800 W Idaho St
74 Reviews
$$
800 W Idaho St
Boise, ID 83702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
MODE CLASSICS
8th St. Sour - Mode Classic
1 oz Lazzaroni Amaretto or Dissarano 1 oz Old forester Bourbon 1 oz Lemon .75 Simple Heavy Half oz Eggwhite Dry Shake, Wet Shake Glass: Smaller Sour Garnish: Whiskey Barrel Aged Bitters
Summer Haze - Mode Classic
1.5 oz Bozal Ensamble 1 oz Bulliet Rye .75 Lemon .75 Honey 5 dash Angostura Stirred, Strain Glass: Double Old Fashioned Garnish: Lemon Wheel
Strawberry Blonde - Mode Classics
Strawberry Blonde 1.5 strawberry lemongrass Gray Goose .5 carpano bianco .5 simple .75 lemon .5 pimms no 1 .5 oz brut rose Bar Ice, old fashioned glass Glass Lemon Wheel From batch: 2.5 batch > .75 Lemon > Short Shake > Hot Rock > Top Brut Rose Batch: Whole bottle Strawberry Lemon Gray goose 8 oz Carpano Bianco 8 oz Simple 8 oz Pimms no 1
Bizz Bang Buzz - Mode Classic
1.5 oz Farmers or Fords Gin .5 St. Germain .25 Chambord 1 oz Lemon .25 Grapefruit Juice .5 Honey Syrup Shaken > Coupe > Buzz button on a small Clothes Pin
Bitter and Twisted - Mode Classic
1.5 oz Rittenhouse Rye .75 oz Carpano Blanc Vermouth .5 Fernet Branca .5 Honey .75 Lime Juice Glass: Nick and Nora > Garnish: Lime Wheep
Irish Manhattan
Irish Manhattan 2 oz Sexton ¾ oz Pedro Ximenez Sherry 2 dashes Angostura 1 dash chocolate bitters Build in mixing Glass, Stir Glass: Nick and Nora > Garnish: Cherry
Babysteps
2 oz Milagro Tequila 1 oz Hibiscus Syrup, .5 agave .5 Damiana Liqueur , .75 Lime Garnish: Mint - Rocks Glass
Cartel Cocktail - Libations
2 oz Coconut cartel rum or 8 yr bacardi .75 simple 1 oz lime Shake with mint leaves, 4 slices of cucumber, double strain. ROCK, Garnish : Baggy with powdered sugar
Bramble On - Mode Classic
The 11th Hour - Mode Classic
Breakfast in Bed - Mode Classic
Hey Now Cocktail - Mode Classic
Less Basic Bitch Cocktail - Mode Classic
Orange You Lovely Cocktail - Mode Classic
Lichee Love AS COCKTAIL - Mode Classics
Irish Manhattan - Mode Classic
Can’t Fernet the Past - Mode Classic
Modeivator - Mode Classic
Psychedelic Swizzle - Mode Classic
Rise and Shine - Mode Classic
Smoke And Oak - Mode Classic
The Stimulus - Mode Classic
Violet Hour - Mode Classic
Melancholy Mistress - Libations
C U Next Tuesday - Libations
Midnight Monarch - Libations
Chip Off The Old Block - Libations
La Karen - Libations
BEER & CIDER
Revison Disco Ninja
Rainer
Montucky Snack
Bud light
Mahou Cinco Estrellas - Can/Btl
Jazz Loon - Can/Btl
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - Can/Btl
Uinta Mango Golden Spike Wheat Ale - Can/Btl
Anderson Valley Boont Amber - Can/Btl
Mother Earth Tierre Madre - Can/Btl
Revision Light Can/Btl
Mahou Session IPA - Can/Btl
ROBOT GRIZZLY - Can/Btl
Revision Disco Ninja Hazy - Can/Btl
Stiegl Radler - Can/Btl
Ecliptic Capella Porter -Can/Btl
Son of a Baptist Coffee Stout Can/Btl
Colorado Snow Capped Peach
Seasonal Cider
Galipette Cidre Brut
CURIOUS LIBATIONS
Grandma's Boy
1.5 oz Vida Mezcal .5 oz L’Heritier-Guyot Cassis .75 oz Lemon Float .75 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur in an Angular Glass. Garnish: Lime/Mint
White Rabbit
1 oz Rittenhouse Rye 1 oz Cynar .5 Campari .5 Averna .5 Antica Pinch Salt on top of rock, Pour over the top of rock. Rocks Glass. Lemon Expression
Deez Nuts
2 oz Dobel Diamante .75 Giffard Crème do Cacao Blanc 1 oz Lemon Pernod Rinse in Chilled Port Glass, Cherry Garnish
Expresso Ur Self
1.5 Effen Cucumber Vodka .5 Ford’s Gin .75 Lime, Honey Shake with Mint Pour in Collins glass, Float .5 Aperol
Hey Papi
2 oz Milagro Tequila 1 oz Hibiscus Syrup, .5 agave .5 Damiana Liqueur , .75 Lime Garnish: Mint - Rocks Glass
Cardamommy
Peter Heater
It in the Bumbu
Specialty 10
Specialty 11
Specialty 12
Specialty 13
Specialty 14
Specialty 15
EXPENSIVIST
Fantastic French 75 - Expensivist
Bitchin’ Negroni - Expensivist
1 oz Barolo Chinato Cocchi 1 oz Monkey 47 1 oz Campari Orange Expression
Bad Ass Boulevardier - Expensivist
Damn Good Daiquiri - Expensivist
Righteous Gin Fizz
Dynomite Old Fashioned - Expensivist
Bang On Irish Coffee
MODE MULES
IDENTICAL SHOTS / SHOTS
Less Basic Bitch - Identical Shots
Hey Now - Identical Shots
The Tonka Truck- Identical Shots
Orange You lovely - Identical Shots
Orange you Lovely - Single Shot
Lichee Love - Identical Shots
Buzz Button Champagne - Single Shot
Less Basic Single - Single Shot
Green Tea Shot
Lichee Love - Single Shot
Washington Apple Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Hey Now Shot
Madonna Shot
Ferrari Shot
Buttery Nip Shot
Doc Holiday Shot
LIQUOR
Titos - Vodka
44 North Huckleberry - Vodka
Absolute - Vodka
Absolute Elyx - Vodka
Belvedere - Vodka
Effen Cucumber - Vodka
Grey Goose - Vodka
Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass - Vodka
Grey Goose Le Poire - Vodka
Kettle One - Vodka
Zubrowka Bison Grass - Vodka
Reyka - Vodka
Stoli - Vodka
Yazi Ginger Vodka - Vodka
Aviation
Beefeater
Bols Genever
Bombay
Bombay Bramble Berry
Boodles
Empress
Absaroka
Great Grey Gin
Plymouth
Plymouth Sloe Gin
Ransom
Roku
Sipsmith Sloe Gin
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Rangpur
The Botanist
Hendricks
Hendricks Neptunia
Hendricks Orbium
Hendrix Lunar
Monkey 47
1792 Single Barrel
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet 10yr
Bulliet Bourbon
Chicken Cock
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor Small Batc
Elijah Craig 18 yr
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Toasted Barrel
Evan Williams Bonded
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
Gentleman Jack
Hancock Reserve
Heaven Hills
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels SB Bourbon
Jefferson Cognac Barrel
Jefferson Ocean
Jefferson Twin Oak
Jim Beam
Kentucky Owl
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek SB
Larceny
Larceny Barrel Proof
Makers Mark
Mckenna
Mckenna 10 yr
Michters Straight Bourbon
Old Forester 100 Proof
Old Forester 1896
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Statesman
Old Grand Dad 100 Proof
Old Grand Dad 114
Stagg Jr.
Stranahans Single Malt Bourbon
Trails End 8yr
Uncle Nearest
Weller 107
Weller 12 Yr
Weller Full Proof
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford
Woodford Double Oak
Baker 7yr
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey
Angels Envy Rye
Bulleit Rye
Dickel
EH Taylor Straight Rye
Highwest Rendezvous Rye
James E Pepper Rye
Jefferson Cognac Barrel
Knob Creek Rye
Michters Straight Rye
Midsummers night Dram
Pendelton 1910
Pikesville - Rye
Redemption Rye
Rittenhouse
Templeton 4 yr
Whistlepig 10yr
Jeffersons Reserve Ocean RYE
El Jimador Reposado - Tequila
Don Julio 1942 - Tequila
1942 Primavera - Tequila
Clase Azul Plata - Tequila
Clase Azule Repasado - Tequila
Clase Azul Anejo - Tequila
Don Julio 70 - Tequila
Don Julio Private Cask Reposado - Tequila
Milagro Silver - Tequila
Patron Silver - Tequila
Casamigos Reposado - Tequila
Jose Cuervo Familia De Reserva Extra Anejo - Tequila
Jose Cuervo Traditional Crystalino - Tequila
Dobel Diamante - Tequila
Tanteo Jalapeno - Tequila
Casamigos Blanco - Tequila
Patron Anejo - Tequila
Fortaleza Repasado - Tequila
Casamigos Anejo- Tequila
Chamucos Reposado - Tequila
El Tesoro Blanco - Tequila
El Mayor Anejo - Tequila
Hussongs Blanco - Tequila
Hussongs Reposado - Tequila
El Tesoro Reposado - Tequila
Dobel Anejo - Tequila
Grand Centenario Anejo - Tequila
Grand Centenario Repasado - Tequila
Del Maguey Vida - Mezcal
Del Maguey Tobala - Mezcal
Del Maguey Chichicapa - Mezcal
Union Uno - Mezcal
Bozal Ensamble - Mezcal
Bozal Cuishe - Mezcal
Bozal Peychuga - Mezcal
Xicaru - Mezcal
Bacardi Silver - RUM
Bacardi Ocho - RUM
Captin Morgan - Rum
Appleton 12yr - Rum
Coconut Cartel - RUM
Koloa Coconut - Rum
Sailer Jerry - Rum
Bumbu - RUM
Kraken - Rum
Goslings - RUM
Mount Gay XO - RUM
Plantation 3 Star - RUM
Plantation 5 Star - RUM
Plantation OFTD - RUM
Plantation Old Rum - RUM
Plantation Pineapple - RUM
Plantation Xaymaca - RUM
Smith and Cross - RUM
Cruzan 151 - RUM
Novo Fogo - Cachaca
Leblon Silver - Cachaca
Leblon Anejo - RUM
Hennessy - BRANDY
Hennessy VSOP - BRANDY
St. Remy VSOP - BRANDY
Remy Martin VSOP - BRANDY
Remy Martin 1739 - BRANDY
Capel Pisco - BRANDY
Courvoisier - BRANDY
Jameson - Irish
Jameson Cold Brew - Irish
Jameson 18 Yr - Irish
Sexton - Irish
Red Breast 12 - Irish
Red Breast 15 - Irish
Redbreast 21 - Irish
Slane - Irish
Crown Royal - Canadian
Pendelton - Canadian
Macallan 12 Yr - Scotch
Macallan 18 Yr - Scotch
Macallan Rare Cask - Scotch
Jura - Scotch
Monkey Shoulder - Scotch
JW Johnnie Walker BLACK - Scotch
JW Johnnie Walker BLUE Label - Scotch
Oban distillers edition - Scotch
Oban 18 year -Scotch
Chivas Regal 12 Year - Scotch
Glenlivit 12 Yr - Scotch
Glenlivit 14yr - Scotch
Glenlivit 1824 - Scotch
Glenlivit Illicit Cask - Scotch
Speyburn - Scotch
Balvenie Dbl Wood 12 yr - Scotch
Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask - Scotch
Dewars 12 yr - Scotch
OCTOMORE 12.2 - Scotch
Bruichladdich - Scotch
Ardbeg 10 yr - Scotch
Ardbeg Wee Beasty - Scotch
Ardbeg An Oa - Scotch
Ardbeg Corryvreckan
Laphroig Quarter Cask - Scotch
Absente
Almondredo
Amaro Cio Ciaro
Ancho Verde
Ancho Reyes
Aquavit
Averna
Baileys
Barolo Chinato Cocchi
Benedictine
Berentzen Apple liquor
Bordghetti
Branca Menta
Braulio
Bruto Americano
Campari
Cardamaro
Carpano Antica
Carpano Bianco
Carpano Dry
Chambord
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cynar
Dolin Blanc
Dolin Genepy
Dolin Rouge
Domaine De Canton
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Frangelico
Galliano
Giffard Banne Du Bresil
Giffard Creme De Cacoa
Giffard Framboise
Giffard Lichi Li
Giffard Pamplemousse/St Elder
Giffard Peche De Vigne
Godiva Dark Chocolate Liquor
Godiva Milk Chocolate Liquor
Grand Marnier
Herbsaint
Jade Absinth
Jagermister
Kahlua
Leopold Bros Tart Cherry
Montenegro
Pama
Pernod
Rumpleminz
St. George Absinth
St. George Absinth
Strega
Suze
Nikka Coffee - Japan
Nikka Pure Malt - Japan
Hatozaki - Japan
Hakusu - Japan
Kaiyo - Japan
E.H Taylor Barrel Proof - Bourbon
Weller Special Reserve - Bourbon
Weller 12 yr - Bourbon
Weller Full Proof - Bourbon
Weller C.Y.P.B - Bourbon
Knob Creek 15 - Bourbon
Little Book Chap. 4 - Bourbon
Little Book Chap. 5 - Bourbon
Kentucky Owl - Bourbon
Elijah Craig 18 - Bourbon
Mackenna 10 - Bourbon
Orphan Barrel Blood Oath Pack 8- Bourbon
Templeton 10 yr - Rye
Whistle Pig Boss Hog - Rye
EH Taylor Single Barrel - Bourbon
Orphan Barrel Muckety Muck 25yr - American Scotch
Octomore - Scotch
Hibiki Blossom Harmony - Japan
Orphan Barrel Fabel & Folly - Bourbon
High West American Single Malt - Bourbon
Woodford Res. Masters Collection - Bourbon
Willet Straight Rye Family Estate - Rye
WINES
Borgo Alato Prosecco - Bubbles - Glass
Torre Oria Brut Rosado Cava - Bubbles - Glass
Veuve Clicquot - Bubbles - Glass
Sea Slopes Chardonnay - White - Glass
Redentore Pinot Grigio - Whites - Glass
Chateaux Haut Branda Sauvignon Blanc - Whites - Glass
Morgan Chardonnay Metallico - Whites - Glass
Louis Perrier Brut - Bubbles - Glass
Louis Roederer 242 - Bubbles - Glass
Moet Imperial - Bubbles - Glass
Moet Nectar - Bubbles - Glass
Legras and Haas Brut - Bubbles - Glass
Radio Boka Verdejo - Whites - Glass
Chateau Terrebonne - Rose - Glass
Borgo Alato - Bubbles - Btl
Torre Oria Brut Rosado Cava - Bubbles - Btl
Veuve Clicquot - Bubbles - Btl
Sea Slops Chardonnay - Whites - Btl
Redentore Pinot Grigio - Whites - Btl
Chateaux Haut Branda Sauvignon Blanc - Whites - Btl
Morgan Chardonnay Metallico - Whites - Btl
Chenin Blanc Love Pet Nat - Btl Only
Laurent Perrier brut Bubbles - Btl
Moet Imperial - Bubbles - Btl
Moet Nectar - Bubbles - Btl
Louis Roederer Brut premier 242 - Bubbles - Btl
Egly Ouriet Brut Grand Cru - Bubbles - Btl
Radio Boka Verdejo- Whites- Btl
Chateau Terrebonne - Rose - Btl
Chateau Beauchene Cotes Du Rhone - Glass
Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass
Wild Thing Zinfandel - Glass
Chateau La Rame Bordeaux Rouge - Glass
TintoNegro Malbec - Glass
Fossil Point Pinot Noir - Glass
Kopke 10 year Port - 3oz Pour - Port Glass
Chateau Beauchene Cotes Du Rhone - Btl
Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - Btl
Wild Thing 2019 Zinfandel - Btl
TintoNegro Malbec - Btl
Chateau La Rame Bordeaux Rouge- Btl
Fossil Point Pinot Noir - Btl
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour
Americano
AMF
Aperol Spritz
Aviation
Bees Knees
Bloody Mary
Boulvardier
Bramble
Caipirinha
Corpse Reviver No. 2
Cosmopolitan
Daiqari
Dark and Stormy
Death In the Afternoon
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
John Michael
Last Word
Long Island Ice Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Naked and Famous
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Paper Plane
Penicillin
Pimms Cup
Pisco Sour
Ramos Gin Fizz
Sazerac
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Toronto
Vesper
Viuex Carre
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Hot Toddy
God Father
2 oz JW Black 1 oz Amaretto Stirred Orange expression / Cherry Garnish
NA Drinks
HAPPY HOUR DRINKS
OLD FASHIONED - HH
Old Fashioned 2 oz Evan Williams Bottled In Bond .5 Demerara Simple 2 dash angostura 2 dash orange bitters Stir>Rock>Orange Expression Glass: Rocks
MANHATTAN - HH
Up or on a rock? 2 oz Rittenhouse or Dickle Rye 1 oz Dolin Sweet Vermouth or Cinzano or Martini Rossi 2 dashes Angostura Glass: Coupe/ Rocks Glass Garnish: Luxardo Cherry
MARTINI - HH
-Gin or Vodka? -Dirty, Dry, or Traditional? (Dry = dry vermouth- The Less vermouth the dryer) -Olives or Lemon twist? HH= 2.5 oz Base Spirit (Off Hh= 3 oz Base Spirit) Dusty= splash olive juice Little Dirty= .25 olive Juice Dirty- .5 olive juice Extra dirty = .75 olive juice Filthy= 1.25 olive juice Traditional = No olive juice - .5 dry vermouth Dry = .25 dry vermouth Bone dry/ Straight up = no vermouth. Glass: Chilled Martini Glass
DAIQUIRI - HH
2 oz Bacardi Silver 1 oz Lime .75 Simple 2 dash angostura Glass: Nick and Nora > Garnish: Lime Wheel
DARK 'N STORMY - HH
Build in Sour Glass .5 oz Lime Top Ice > Ginger beer > Leave half inch of space Top 2 oz Goslings Black Rum
COLLINS - HH
Gin, Vodka, or Bourbon? 1.5 oz hh, 2oz off hh Base Spirit .75 oz Lemon .5 oz Simple Syrup Shake 5 seconds (Hot Rock) Drink into Collins Glass Top Soda Garnish with Lemon Wheel
FRENCH 75 - HH
HH: 1.5 oz Well Gin Off HH: 1.5 oz Well Gin .75 Lemon .5 simple 5 second Shake Strain into Flute Top with House Prosecco. Garnish with Lemon Expression
MIMOSA - HH
YOU "CALL" IT - HH
BEERS OF THE WEEK - HH
WINES OF THE WEEK - HH
CITY WIDE - HH
NEGRONI - HH
Up or on a rock? 1 oz Bombay 1 oz Campari 1 oz Dolin Sweet Vermouth (off hh = Carpano Antica) Glass: Nick and Nora or Rocks Glass
PROSECCO - HH
Stayin alive - Lorena party
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thank you for joining us!
800 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702