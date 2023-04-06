Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Mode Lounge 800 W Idaho St

74 Reviews

$$

800 W Idaho St

Boise, ID 83702

MODE CLASSICS

8th St. Sour - Mode Classic

$12.00

1 oz Lazzaroni Amaretto or Dissarano 1 oz Old forester Bourbon 1 oz Lemon .75 Simple Heavy Half oz Eggwhite Dry Shake, Wet Shake Glass: Smaller Sour Garnish: Whiskey Barrel Aged Bitters

Summer Haze - Mode Classic

$14.00

1.5 oz Bozal Ensamble 1 oz Bulliet Rye .75 Lemon .75 Honey 5 dash Angostura Stirred, Strain Glass: Double Old Fashioned Garnish: Lemon Wheel

Strawberry Blonde - Mode Classics

$14.00

Strawberry Blonde 1.5 strawberry lemongrass Gray Goose .5 carpano bianco .5 simple .75 lemon .5 pimms no 1 .5 oz brut rose Bar Ice, old fashioned glass Glass Lemon Wheel From batch: 2.5 batch > .75 Lemon > Short Shake > Hot Rock > Top Brut Rose Batch: Whole bottle Strawberry Lemon Gray goose 8 oz Carpano Bianco 8 oz Simple 8 oz Pimms no 1

Bizz Bang Buzz - Mode Classic

$16.00

1.5 oz Farmers or Fords Gin .5 St. Germain .25 Chambord 1 oz Lemon .25 Grapefruit Juice .5 Honey Syrup Shaken > Coupe > Buzz button on a small Clothes Pin

Bitter and Twisted - Mode Classic

$15.00

1.5 oz Rittenhouse Rye .75 oz Carpano Blanc Vermouth .5 Fernet Branca .5 Honey .75 Lime Juice Glass: Nick and Nora > Garnish: Lime Wheep

Irish Manhattan

$13.00

Irish Manhattan 2 oz Sexton ¾ oz Pedro Ximenez Sherry 2 dashes Angostura 1 dash chocolate bitters Build in mixing Glass, Stir Glass: Nick and Nora > Garnish: Cherry

Babysteps

$15.00

2 oz Milagro Tequila 1 oz Hibiscus Syrup, .5 agave .5 Damiana Liqueur , .75 Lime Garnish: Mint - Rocks Glass

Cartel Cocktail - Libations

$13.00

2 oz Coconut cartel rum or 8 yr bacardi .75 simple 1 oz lime Shake with mint leaves, 4 slices of cucumber, double strain. ROCK, Garnish : Baggy with powdered sugar

Bramble On - Mode Classic

$12.00

The 11th Hour - Mode Classic

$14.00

Breakfast in Bed - Mode Classic

$13.00

Hey Now Cocktail - Mode Classic

$13.00

Less Basic Bitch Cocktail - Mode Classic

$12.00

Orange You Lovely Cocktail - Mode Classic

$15.00

Lichee Love AS COCKTAIL - Mode Classics

$13.00

Irish Manhattan - Mode Classic

$13.00

Can’t Fernet the Past - Mode Classic

$14.00

Modeivator - Mode Classic

$12.00

Psychedelic Swizzle - Mode Classic

$17.00

Rise and Shine - Mode Classic

$13.00

Smoke And Oak - Mode Classic

$13.00

The Stimulus - Mode Classic

$15.00

Violet Hour - Mode Classic

$14.00

Melancholy Mistress - Libations

$15.00

C U Next Tuesday - Libations

$14.00

Midnight Monarch - Libations

$14.00

Chip Off The Old Block - Libations

$15.00

La Karen - Libations

$13.00

BEER & CIDER

Revison Disco Ninja

$8.00

Rainer

$3.00

Montucky Snack

$3.00

Bud light

$4.00

Mahou Cinco Estrellas - Can/Btl

$6.00

Jazz Loon - Can/Btl

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - Can/Btl

$5.00

Uinta Mango Golden Spike Wheat Ale - Can/Btl

$6.00

Anderson Valley Boont Amber - Can/Btl

$6.00

Mother Earth Tierre Madre - Can/Btl

$5.00

Revision Light Can/Btl

$6.00

Mahou Session IPA - Can/Btl

$6.00

ROBOT GRIZZLY - Can/Btl

$8.00

Revision Disco Ninja Hazy - Can/Btl

$8.00

Stiegl Radler - Can/Btl

$5.00

Ecliptic Capella Porter -Can/Btl

$8.00

Son of a Baptist Coffee Stout Can/Btl

$7.00

Colorado Snow Capped Peach

$5.00

Seasonal Cider

$9.00

Galipette Cidre Brut

$9.00

CURIOUS LIBATIONS

Grandma's Boy

$15.00

1.5 oz Vida Mezcal .5 oz L’Heritier-Guyot Cassis .75 oz Lemon Float .75 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur in an Angular Glass. Garnish: Lime/Mint

White Rabbit

$14.00

1 oz Rittenhouse Rye 1 oz Cynar .5 Campari .5 Averna .5 Antica Pinch Salt on top of rock, Pour over the top of rock. Rocks Glass. Lemon Expression

Deez Nuts

$15.00

2 oz Dobel Diamante .75 Giffard Crème do Cacao Blanc 1 oz Lemon Pernod Rinse in Chilled Port Glass, Cherry Garnish

Expresso Ur Self

$14.00

1.5 Effen Cucumber Vodka .5 Ford’s Gin .75 Lime, Honey Shake with Mint Pour in Collins glass, Float .5 Aperol

Hey Papi

$15.00

2 oz Milagro Tequila 1 oz Hibiscus Syrup, .5 agave .5 Damiana Liqueur , .75 Lime Garnish: Mint - Rocks Glass

Cardamommy

$16.00

Peter Heater

$14.00

It in the Bumbu

$15.00

Specialty 10

$10.00

Specialty 11

$11.00

Specialty 12

$12.00

Specialty 13

$13.00

Specialty 14

$14.00

Specialty 15

$15.00

EXPENSIVIST

Fantastic French 75 - Expensivist

$22.00

Bitchin’ Negroni - Expensivist

$20.00

1 oz Barolo Chinato Cocchi 1 oz Monkey 47 1 oz Campari Orange Expression

Bad Ass Boulevardier - Expensivist

$20.00

Damn Good Daiquiri - Expensivist

$20.00

Righteous Gin Fizz

$28.00

Dynomite Old Fashioned - Expensivist

Bang On Irish Coffee

$20.00

MODE MULES

Moscow Mule- Mode Mules

$13.00

Party Girl - Mode Mules

$14.00

Chili Gringo - Mode Mules

$14.00

Yazi Ginger - Mode Mules

$14.00

Nothin But Corn - Mode Mules

$14.00

Green Fairy - Mode Mules

$15.00

IDENTICAL SHOTS / SHOTS

Less Basic Bitch - Identical Shots

$40.00

Hey Now - Identical Shots

$40.00

The Tonka Truck- Identical Shots

$40.00

Orange You lovely - Identical Shots

$40.00

Orange you Lovely - Single Shot

$10.00

Lichee Love - Identical Shots

$40.00

Buzz Button Champagne - Single Shot

$7.00

Less Basic Single - Single Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Lichee Love - Single Shot

$10.00

Washington Apple Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Hey Now Shot

$10.00

Madonna Shot

$10.00

Ferrari Shot

$9.00

Buttery Nip Shot

$9.00

Doc Holiday Shot

$8.00

LIQUOR

Titos - Vodka

$9.00

44 North Huckleberry - Vodka

$10.00

Absolute - Vodka

$9.00

Absolute Elyx - Vodka

$13.00

Belvedere - Vodka

$11.00

Effen Cucumber - Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose - Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass - Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose Le Poire - Vodka

$12.00

Kettle One - Vodka

$11.00

Zubrowka Bison Grass - Vodka

$10.00

Reyka - Vodka

$9.00

Stoli - Vodka

$9.00

Yazi Ginger Vodka - Vodka

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Bols Genever

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Bramble Berry

$9.50

Boodles

$9.50

Empress

$12.00

Absaroka

$16.00

Great Grey Gin

$9.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$10.50

Ransom

$12.50

Roku

$11.00

Sipsmith Sloe Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$10.50

The Botanist

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$11.00

Hendricks Orbium

$10.50

Hendrix Lunar

$10.50

Monkey 47

$15.00

1792 Single Barrel

$14.50

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bookers

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulliet 10yr

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Chicken Cock

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

EH Taylor Small Batc

$18.00

Elijah Craig 18 yr

$31.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$14.00

Elijah Toasted Barrel

$16.50

Evan Williams Bonded

$8.50

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$8.50

Four Roses

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.50

Hancock Reserve

$13.00

Heaven Hills

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels SB Bourbon

$13.00

Jefferson Cognac Barrel

$19.00

Jefferson Ocean

$17.00

Jefferson Twin Oak

$21.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Kentucky Owl

$22.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.00

Knob Creek SB

$13.50

Larceny

$10.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$16.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Mckenna

$8.00

Mckenna 10 yr

$13.50

Michters Straight Bourbon

$13.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$8.50

Old Forester 1896

$15.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Old Forester Statesman

$15.50

Old Grand Dad 100 Proof

$9.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$12.00

Stagg Jr.

$16.00

Stranahans Single Malt Bourbon

$13.00

Trails End 8yr

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$12.00

Weller 107

$17.00

Weller 12 Yr

$19.00

Weller Full Proof

$24.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford

$12.50

Woodford Double Oak

$15.50

Baker 7yr

$14.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$9.00

Angels Envy Rye

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Dickel

$9.00

EH Taylor Straight Rye

$19.00

Highwest Rendezvous Rye

$16.00

James E Pepper Rye

$17.50

Jefferson Cognac Barrel

$22.50

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Michters Straight Rye

$13.00

Midsummers night Dram

$23.00

Pendelton 1910

$10.00

Pikesville - Rye

$16.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Templeton 4 yr

$11.00

Whistlepig 10yr

$17.50

Jeffersons Reserve Ocean RYE

$17.00

El Jimador Reposado - Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio 1942 - Tequila

$40.00

1942 Primavera - Tequila

$31.00

Clase Azul Plata - Tequila

$30.00

Clase Azule Repasado - Tequila

$36.00

Clase Azul Anejo - Tequila

$111.00

Don Julio 70 - Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio Private Cask Reposado - Tequila

$19.00

Milagro Silver - Tequila

$9.50

Patron Silver - Tequila

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado - Tequila

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Familia De Reserva Extra Anejo - Tequila

$39.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Crystalino - Tequila

$13.00

Dobel Diamante - Tequila

$13.00

Tanteo Jalapeno - Tequila

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco - Tequila

$12.00

Patron Anejo - Tequila

$16.00

Fortaleza Repasado - Tequila

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo- Tequila

$15.50

Chamucos Reposado - Tequila

$13.00

El Tesoro Blanco - Tequila

$12.00

El Mayor Anejo - Tequila

$13.00

Hussongs Blanco - Tequila

$12.00

Hussongs Reposado - Tequila

$13.00

El Tesoro Reposado - Tequila

$13.00

Dobel Anejo - Tequila

$12.50

Grand Centenario Anejo - Tequila

$10.00

Grand Centenario Repasado - Tequila

$9.50

Del Maguey Vida - Mezcal

$9.50

Del Maguey Tobala - Mezcal

$21.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa - Mezcal

$17.00

Union Uno - Mezcal

$12.00

Bozal Ensamble - Mezcal

$12.00

Bozal Cuishe - Mezcal

$16.00

Bozal Peychuga - Mezcal

$21.00

Xicaru - Mezcal

$9.00

Bacardi Silver - RUM

$9.00

Bacardi Ocho - RUM

$11.00

Captin Morgan - Rum

$8.50

Appleton 12yr - Rum

$12.00

Coconut Cartel - RUM

$12.00

Koloa Coconut - Rum

$10.00

Sailer Jerry - Rum

$8.50

Bumbu - RUM

$12.00

Kraken - Rum

$10.50

Goslings - RUM

$9.00

Mount Gay XO - RUM

$13.00

Plantation 3 Star - RUM

$10.00

Plantation 5 Star - RUM

$11.00

Plantation OFTD - RUM

$12.00

Plantation Old Rum - RUM

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple - RUM

$12.00

Plantation Xaymaca - RUM

$12.00

Smith and Cross - RUM

$12.00

Cruzan 151 - RUM

$9.00

Novo Fogo - Cachaca

$13.00

Leblon Silver - Cachaca

$9.50

Leblon Anejo - RUM

$12.00

Hennessy - BRANDY

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP - BRANDY

$18.00

St. Remy VSOP - BRANDY

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP - BRANDY

$13.00

Remy Martin 1739 - BRANDY

$13.50

Capel Pisco - BRANDY

$10.00

Courvoisier - BRANDY

$14.00

Jameson - Irish

$9.00

Jameson Cold Brew - Irish

$9.00

Jameson 18 Yr - Irish

$20.00

Sexton - Irish

$11.00

Red Breast 12 - Irish

$16.00

Red Breast 15 - Irish

$22.00

Redbreast 21 - Irish

$65.00

Slane - Irish

$10.00

Crown Royal - Canadian

$9.00

Pendelton - Canadian

$9.00

Macallan 12 Yr - Scotch

$15.00

Macallan 18 Yr - Scotch

$65.00

Macallan Rare Cask - Scotch

$55.00

Jura - Scotch

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder - Scotch

$12.00

JW Johnnie Walker BLACK - Scotch

$11.00

JW Johnnie Walker BLUE Label - Scotch

$42.00

Oban distillers edition - Scotch

$23.00

Oban 18 year -Scotch

$28.00

Chivas Regal 12 Year - Scotch

$12.00

Glenlivit 12 Yr - Scotch

$13.00

Glenlivit 14yr - Scotch

$16.00

Glenlivit 1824 - Scotch

$12.00

Glenlivit Illicit Cask - Scotch

$12.00

Speyburn - Scotch

$12.00

Balvenie Dbl Wood 12 yr - Scotch

$13.00

Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask - Scotch

$14.50

Dewars 12 yr - Scotch

$9.00

OCTOMORE 12.2 - Scotch

$42.00

Bruichladdich - Scotch

$15.00

Ardbeg 10 yr - Scotch

$12.00

Ardbeg Wee Beasty - Scotch

$13.50

Ardbeg An Oa - Scotch

$14.50

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$21.00

Laphroig Quarter Cask - Scotch

$13.50

Absente

$11.00

Almondredo

$10.00

Amaro Cio Ciaro

$10.00

Ancho Verde

$9.00

Ancho Reyes

$9.00

Aquavit

$10.00

Averna

$11.00

Baileys

$9.00

Barolo Chinato Cocchi

$19.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Berentzen Apple liquor

$10.00

Bordghetti

$10.00

Branca Menta

$8.00

Braulio

$10.00

Bruto Americano

$9.00

Campari

$9.50

Cardamaro

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Carpano Bianco

$9.00

Carpano Dry

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Cynar

$10.00

Dolin Blanc

$9.00

Dolin Genepy

$10.00

Dolin Rouge

$9.00

Domaine De Canton

$9.50

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fireball

$8.50

Frangelico

$9.50

Galliano

$10.00

Giffard Banne Du Bresil

$10.00

Giffard Creme De Cacoa

$10.00

Giffard Framboise

$10.00

Giffard Lichi Li

$10.00

Giffard Pamplemousse/St Elder

$10.00

Giffard Peche De Vigne

$11.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate Liquor

$10.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate Liquor

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Herbsaint

$12.00

Jade Absinth

$21.00

Jagermister

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Leopold Bros Tart Cherry

$12.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Pama

$9.00

Pernod

$10.00

Rumpleminz

$8.50

St. George Absinth

$17.00

St. George Absinth

$17.00

Strega

$10.00

Suze

$10.00

Nikka Coffee - Japan

$20.00

Nikka Pure Malt - Japan

$19.00

Hatozaki - Japan

$12.00

Hakusu - Japan

$32.00

Kaiyo - Japan

$18.00

E.H Taylor Barrel Proof - Bourbon

$23.50

Weller Special Reserve - Bourbon

$16.00

Weller 12 yr - Bourbon

$19.00

Weller Full Proof - Bourbon

$24.00

Weller C.Y.P.B - Bourbon

$35.00

Knob Creek 15 - Bourbon

$27.00

Little Book Chap. 4 - Bourbon

$36.00

Little Book Chap. 5 - Bourbon

$36.00

Kentucky Owl - Bourbon

$22.00

Elijah Craig 18 - Bourbon

$32.00

Mackenna 10 - Bourbon

$12.00

Orphan Barrel Blood Oath Pack 8- Bourbon

$27.00

Templeton 10 yr - Rye

$24.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog - Rye

$90.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel - Bourbon

$17.00

Orphan Barrel Muckety Muck 25yr - American Scotch

$38.00

Octomore - Scotch

$48.00

Hibiki Blossom Harmony - Japan

$37.00

Orphan Barrel Fabel & Folly - Bourbon

$38.00

High West American Single Malt - Bourbon

$20.00

Woodford Res. Masters Collection - Bourbon

$41.00

Willet Straight Rye Family Estate - Rye

$14.00

WINES

Borgo Alato Prosecco - Bubbles - Glass

$11.00

Torre Oria Brut Rosado Cava - Bubbles - Glass

$11.00

Veuve Clicquot - Bubbles - Glass

$20.00

Sea Slopes Chardonnay - White - Glass

$17.00

Redentore Pinot Grigio - Whites - Glass

$13.00

Chateaux Haut Branda Sauvignon Blanc - Whites - Glass

$12.00

Morgan Chardonnay Metallico - Whites - Glass

$15.00

Louis Perrier Brut - Bubbles - Glass

$19.00

Louis Roederer 242 - Bubbles - Glass

$20.00

Moet Imperial - Bubbles - Glass

$20.00

Moet Nectar - Bubbles - Glass

$20.00

Legras and Haas Brut - Bubbles - Glass

$18.00

Radio Boka Verdejo - Whites - Glass

$12.00

Chateau Terrebonne - Rose - Glass

$11.00

Borgo Alato - Bubbles - Btl

$38.00

Torre Oria Brut Rosado Cava - Bubbles - Btl

$46.00

Veuve Clicquot - Bubbles - Btl

$99.00

Sea Slops Chardonnay - Whites - Btl

$65.00

Redentore Pinot Grigio - Whites - Btl

$48.00

Chateaux Haut Branda Sauvignon Blanc - Whites - Btl

$46.00

Morgan Chardonnay Metallico - Whites - Btl

$58.00

Chenin Blanc Love Pet Nat - Btl Only

$75.00

Laurent Perrier brut Bubbles - Btl

$110.00

Moet Imperial - Bubbles - Btl

$110.00

Moet Nectar - Bubbles - Btl

$110.00

Louis Roederer Brut premier 242 - Bubbles - Btl

$110.00

Egly Ouriet Brut Grand Cru - Bubbles - Btl

$210.00

Radio Boka Verdejo- Whites- Btl

$46.00

Chateau Terrebonne - Rose - Btl

$42.00

Chateau Beauchene Cotes Du Rhone - Glass

$13.00

Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$15.00

Wild Thing Zinfandel - Glass

$13.00

Chateau La Rame Bordeaux Rouge - Glass

$15.00

TintoNegro Malbec - Glass

$11.00

Fossil Point Pinot Noir - Glass

$14.00

Kopke 10 year Port - 3oz Pour - Port Glass

$14.00

Chateau Beauchene Cotes Du Rhone - Btl

$50.00

Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - Btl

$58.00

Wild Thing 2019 Zinfandel - Btl

$54.00

TintoNegro Malbec - Btl

$42.00

Chateau La Rame Bordeaux Rouge- Btl

$56.00

Fossil Point Pinot Noir - Btl

$54.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Americano

$11.00

AMF

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aviation

$12.50

Bees Knees

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulvardier

$13.00

Bramble

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiqari

$11.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

Death In the Afternoon

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$11.00

Gibson

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$11.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

John Michael

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martinez

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Naked and Famous

$14.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Paper Plane

$13.50

Penicillin

$13.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$16.00

Sazerac

$11.50

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Toronto

$12.00

Vesper

$13.00

Viuex Carre

$13.50

Whiskey Sour

$11.50

White Russian

$11.50

Hot Toddy

$10.00

God Father

$13.00

2 oz JW Black 1 oz Amaretto Stirred Orange expression / Cherry Garnish

NA Drinks

Mocktail

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

OLD FASHIONED - HH

$6.50

Old Fashioned 2 oz Evan Williams Bottled In Bond .5 Demerara Simple 2 dash angostura 2 dash orange bitters Stir>Rock>Orange Expression Glass: Rocks

MANHATTAN - HH

$6.50

Up or on a rock? 2 oz Rittenhouse or Dickle Rye 1 oz Dolin Sweet Vermouth or Cinzano or Martini Rossi 2 dashes Angostura Glass: Coupe/ Rocks Glass Garnish: Luxardo Cherry

MARTINI - HH

-Gin or Vodka? -Dirty, Dry, or Traditional? (Dry = dry vermouth- The Less vermouth the dryer) -Olives or Lemon twist? HH= 2.5 oz Base Spirit (Off Hh= 3 oz Base Spirit) Dusty= splash olive juice Little Dirty= .25 olive Juice Dirty- .5 olive juice Extra dirty = .75 olive juice Filthy= 1.25 olive juice Traditional = No olive juice - .5 dry vermouth Dry = .25 dry vermouth Bone dry/ Straight up = no vermouth. Glass: Chilled Martini Glass

DAIQUIRI - HH

$6.50

2 oz Bacardi Silver 1 oz Lime .75 Simple 2 dash angostura Glass: Nick and Nora > Garnish: Lime Wheel

DARK 'N STORMY - HH

$6.50

Build in Sour Glass .5 oz Lime Top Ice > Ginger beer > Leave half inch of space Top 2 oz Goslings Black Rum

COLLINS - HH

Gin, Vodka, or Bourbon? 1.5 oz hh, 2oz off hh Base Spirit .75 oz Lemon .5 oz Simple Syrup Shake 5 seconds (Hot Rock) Drink into Collins Glass Top Soda Garnish with Lemon Wheel

FRENCH 75 - HH

$7.50

HH: 1.5 oz Well Gin Off HH: 1.5 oz Well Gin .75 Lemon .5 simple 5 second Shake Strain into Flute Top with House Prosecco. Garnish with Lemon Expression

MIMOSA - HH

$7.50

YOU "CALL" IT - HH

BEERS OF THE WEEK - HH

WINES OF THE WEEK - HH

CITY WIDE - HH

NEGRONI - HH

$7.50

Up or on a rock? 1 oz Bombay 1 oz Campari 1 oz Dolin Sweet Vermouth (off hh = Carpano Antica) Glass: Nick and Nora or Rocks Glass

PROSECCO - HH

$7.50

Stayin alive - Lorena party

$13.00

APPETIZERS

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATTER

$21.95

CHEESE PLATE

$14.95

MIXED NUTS

$4.95

OLIVE SELECTION

$6.95

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.95

PIE HOLE

Slice Of Your Choice

$3.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Cheesy Garlic Stix

$7.00

Vegan Stix

$8.00

Employee Slice

$1.00
Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for joining us!

Website

Location

800 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

The Mode Lounge image
The Mode Lounge image

