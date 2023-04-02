Main picView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

The Modern Life Deli & Drinks 46 Sanford Rd

487 Reviews

$$

46 Sanford Rd

Pittsboro, NC 27312

FOOD

Small Plates

Cheese ONLY Quesadilla

$9.00

Tortilla with cheese only, side sour cream, side salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Spinach, Corn, Black Beans served w/ Sour Cream & Slasa

Chicken Wings

$11.00

6 Baked wings tossed in a sauce of your choice, w/ ranch or blue cheese

Hummus & Flatbread

$8.50

House made hummus served w/ garlic herb flatbread and veggies

Soft Pretzels

$8.00

Two soft hot pretzels served w/ yellow mustard

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

That's Nacho Pig

$12.00

Tortilla Chips, Buffalo Style Pulled Pork, Queso, Scallions, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn & Sour Cream

Tortilla Chips & Dip

$8.50

House made Salsa & Queso Dip

Salads

Alison

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar

$5.00+

Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon Crumbles, Croutons with Housemade Caesar Dressing.

Chef

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Egg, Red Onions and choice of dressing.

Garden

$5.00+

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Cheddar Cheese

Greek

$5.00+

Romaine, Feta, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, with Housemade Greek Dressing

Mandarin & Pear

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Pears, Red Onions, Candied Almonds, Goat Cheese, Chow Mein Noodles, House Sriracha Dressing

Southwest

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Sweet Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Tortilla Strips, House Jalapeno Ranch

Spinach & Stawberry

$10.50

Fresh Strawberries, Spinach, Candied Almonds, Goat Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Steak And Bleu Cheese

$13.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions Straws, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Topped w/ Thinly Sliced Steak, Drizzled w/ Basalmic Reduction, House Bleu Cheese Dressing

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$9.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/ Mayo Served on Toasted White Bread.

Banh Mi

$12.50

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Onions, Goat Cheese, and Mayo on a Club Roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles all Drizzeled with Ranch and Wrapped to Perfection.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, and Bacon Crumbles. All Drizzled in Our House Casaer Dressing and Wrapped to Perfection.

Chicken Ciabatta

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Our House Made Chicken Salad, on top of Lettuce and Sevrved on White Bread.

Cuban

$12.50

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Fresh Cut Swiss Cheese, Diced Pickles and Yellow Mustard on a Club Roll.

Grilled Piminto Cheese

$10.50

Bacon, Tomato, and Avacado Between Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, and Grilled on Panini.

Island Hopper

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Ham, Spicy Pineapple Relish, and Swiss Cheese Grilled on Panini and served on White Bread.

Rachel - Turkey

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye Bread.

Reuben

$12.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye Bread.

Roast Beef

$12.00

Roasted Portabella

$10.00

A Portabella Cap Marinated In Italian Dressing, Provolone, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Rosemary Pesto, Red Onion and Tomato on a Ciabatta Bun.

That's A Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Mushrooms, Drizzeled with Our House Balsamic Reduction and Wrapped to Perfection.

The Italian

$13.50

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Salami, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Provolone, Lettuce, and Mayo. All Drizzled with an Italian Oil & Vinegar Mix.

The MOD Burger

$13.00

Chopped Beef, Jalapeno Piminto Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Mayo on a Fluffy Potato Bun.

The Philly Cheesteak

$13.50

Sliced Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Mayo On Club Roll

Turkey Club

$13.00

Tripled Stacked Toasted White Bread layered with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham, and Turkey w/ Mayo

Turkey Pesto

$10.00

Smoked Turkey, Provolone, House Made Rosemary Pesto, and Mayo Served on White Bread and Grilled on Panini.

Pick Two

Pick Two

$9.00

1/2 Sandwich: Chicken Salad, BLT, Turkey/Ham, Roast Beef, or Grilled Cheese Served With Small Salad: Caesar, Greek, or Garden

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Melted Cheddar and American Cheese Between White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips

Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Smoked Ham and Cheddar Cheese on White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips

PB&J

$6.50

Peanut Butter and Jelly on White Bread, Served w/ a side of chips

Turkey & Cheese

$6.50

Smoked Turkey and Cheddar Cheese on White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips

Beverages

Fountainhead Sodas

Cola, Cola Zero, Rootbeer, Lemonade, Lemon Lime, Gingerale

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea or Coffee

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Organic Milk

$3.00

White or Chocolate

Refuel

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Perrier

Sweet Tea

$2.50

SWEET/UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.99

Topped w/ Chocolate Drizzle, Strawberry Compote, or Plain

Ulitmate Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Triple Chocolate Cake

Limoncello Cake

$6.99

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce Base, Garlic, Mozzarella, Shredded BBQ Chicken, and Caramelized Onions topped with Cilantro.

Buffalo Willy

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Buffalo Shredded Chicked, and Bleu Cheese Crumbles all Drizzled with Ranch.

Build your Own

$16.00

Cheese

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar.

Margherita

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, and topped with Basil.

Pepperoni

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

Pineapple Bacon

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Spicy Pineapple Relish.

R.U. Caprese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Rosemary Pesto, and Parmesan topped with Basil.

Roasted Artichoke

$16.00

Garlic & Olive OIl Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, and Parmesan.

Roasted Mushroom

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with Basil.

Roasted Pepper

$15.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Mushrooms, and Onions.

Sicilian Deli

$18.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Smoked Ham.

The Emerson

$16.00

Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Spinach, Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Rosemary Pesto, and Parmesan topped with Cilantro.

The Greek Freek

$15.00

Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Spinach, Feta, Red Onions, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini.

The Hulk

$15.00

Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Red Onions, Broccoli, and Mushrooms.

The Melted Roast

$18.00

Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Roast Beef, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions & Mushrooms, Topped w/ Provolone.

EXTRAS

Artichoke Dip

$3.50

Broccoli Salad

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Queso

$3.50

SHRIMP

$6.00

Side Salad

$2.50

STEAK

$5.00

Egg

$1.00

PINT of dressing

$10.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Steak Dinner

Steak

$40.00

Soup

Cup of soup

$2.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

ALCOHOL

Beer

$4 Draft

$4.00

$5.50 Draft

$5.50

$6 Draft

$6.00

$7 Draft

$7.00

1/2 Pint

$3.50

21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

26 Acres Unicorn Milk

$6.00

AMB Blonde

$6.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$5.50

Appalachian Mountain Honey Suckle

$6.00

Bear Creek Honey Pale Ale

$6.00

Bell's Double Creme Stout

$7.00

Bell's Hop Slam

$8.00

Bell's Seasonal

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$5.50

Blake's Rotating

$6.00

Blake's Strawberry Lemonade Cider

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian Wheat

$5.50

BMC Brewing Rotating

$6.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Carolina Brewery Copperline

$6.00

Carolina Brewery Sky Blue Kolsch

$6.00

Chatham Cider Works Apple Cider

$7.00

Craft Standard Margarita

$12.00

Foothill's Peoples Porter

$5.50

Foothill's Seasonal

$8.00

Foothill's Sexual Chocolate

$8.00

Foothill's Torch Pilsner

$5.50

Founder's All Day IPA

$5.00

Founders KBS

$8.00

Guinness Nitro Stout

$6.00

Haw River Rotating

$7.00

Haw River Seasonal

$8.00

Hi-Wire Pink Lemonade Sour

$6.00

Hugger Mugger Rotating

$6.50

Kona Big Wave

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$5.50

Narragansett Lager

$4.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

NoDa Hop Drop & Roll

$6.00

NoDa Roting

$6.00

Original Sin Black Berry Cider

$7.00

Original Sin Pineapple Haze

$7.00

Pittsboro Brewing

$7.00

Prairie Artisan Rainbow Sherbet Sour

$7.00

Raleigh Brewing Hell Yes Ma'am

$7.00

Red Oak Amber

$6.00

Red Oak Rotating

$7.00

Red Oak Seasonal

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$6.00

Southern Pines Brewing

$7.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Thirsty Skull Pittsboro Pilsner

$7.00

Thirsty Skull Pressure Drop

$7.00

Thirsty Skull Rotating

$7.00

Two Pitchers Blood Orange Raddler

$5.50

Wicked Weed Appalachia

$7.00

Wicked Weed Freak Of Nature

$7.00

Wicked Weed Perni-Haze

$7.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$7.00

Beer Cans

Bud Light Small/Bottle

$3.00

Bud Lite Tall Boy

$5.50

Budweiser Tall Boy

$5.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors Light Small

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Heinikin (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Mango Cart

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite Small

$3.00

Miller Lite Tall Boy

$5.50

Natural Light Small

$3.00

Natural Light Tall Boy

$5.50

PBR Small

$3.00

PBR Tall Boy

$5.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Twisted Tea Tall Boy

$5.50

Ultra Bottle

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Liquor

Gin - New Amsterdam

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Rum - Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Tequila Blanco - Lunazul

$7.00

Tequila Reposado - 1800

$7.00

Vodka - Luksusova

$7.00

Whiskey - Henry McKenna

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

114 Old Grand-Dad

$8.00

1792 Single Barrel

$10.00

1792 Sweet Wheat

$10.00

A Midwinter's Dram

$30.00

Angel's & Envy

$12.00

Ava Gardener's Select Limited Release

$20.00

Banker's 7 Year

$20.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$10.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$18.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$10.00

Bib & Tucker 6 Year

$10.00

Blackened x Willett

$15.00

Blade & Bow

$10.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Blood Oath

$20.00

Booker's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$20.00

Buffalo Trace White Dog Mash #1

$8.00

Buffalo Trace White Dog Wheated Mash

$8.00

Bulleit 10 Year

$10.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$8.00

Caribou Crossing Single Barrel

$15.00

Chivalry

$20.00

Cleveland Underground Black Cherry Wood

$10.00

Colonel E. H. Taylor Single Barrel

$50.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$25.00

Courage & Conviction

$12.00

Crazy Chuck's Purple Jesus Moonshine

$10.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Crown XO

$15.00

Daniel Boone

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$15.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$10.00

Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18 Year

$25.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Elmer T. Lee

$30.00

Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch

$8.00

Ezra Brooks

$8.00

Fair Game Amber Rum

$12.00

Fair Game Brandy

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$15.00

Frying Pan Shoals

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

George Dickel

$10.00

Glenmorangie 14

$15.00

H. Deringer

$20.00

Haven Hill Heritage Collection 17 Year

$50.00

Henry McKenna 10 Year

$15.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$12.00

Hirsch Horizon

$8.00

I. W. Harper 15 Year

$12.00

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$10.00

Jim Beam Black

$9.00

John A.P. Conoley Salted Carmel

$8.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$25.00

Kentucky Owl St. Patty's

$25.00

Knob Creek 9 Year

$10.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$12.00

L1p Service

$10.00

Larceny

$8.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$15.00

Lonerider Deadwood Cask

$10.00

Lonerider Sherry Cask

$10.00

Lonerider Snakebite

$10.00

Lonerider Tequila Cask

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Maker's Mark 101

$10.00

Maker's Mark 46

$12.00

Mister Sam Tribute

$50.00

Mitcher's Limited Release Barrel Strength

$50.00

Mitcher's Small Batch

$15.00

Nut Cracker

$10.00

Old Elk

$12.00

Old Elk Rye

$20.00

Old Fitzgerald 14 Year

$40.00

Old Fitzgerald 17 Year

$50.00

Old Fitzgerald 8 Year

$20.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Old Forester Statesman

$10.00

Old Nick Carolina

$8.00

Old Scout Single Barrel Select

$10.00

Old Soul

$10.00

Old'e Raleigh Whiskey Society

$25.00

Ole Smoky Butter Pecan Moonshine

$8.00

Pendleton 20 Year

$40.00

Pikesville Straight Rye

$12.00

Pinhook

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Redwood Empire Cask Strength

$10.00

Russell's Reserve 10 Year

$10.00

Russell's Reserve 13 Year

$20.00

Sazerac Rye

$20.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Skrewball PB

$8.00

Southern Comfort Original

$8.00

Tempelton Rye

$12.00

The Burning Chair

$10.00

Thomas S Moore Chardonnay Cask

$12.00

Thomas S Moore Port Cask

$12.00

Uncle Nearest

$12.00

Very Old Barton

$8.00

Weller Antique 107

$15.00

Weller Full Proof

$50.00

Wheat Penny

$10.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

$10.00

Wild Turkey One

$40.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$15.00

Williams Christ Pear Brandy

$12.00

Woodenville Straight Bourbon Whisky

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Yamato Mizuna Oak Cask

$20.00

Yamato Samurai Edition

$20.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$30.00

1000 Piers

$9.00

Alembic Zing 72

$12.00

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Blackberry & Raspberry (RED)

$10.00

Bombay East (Blue Label)

$9.00

Bombshell

$9.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Conniption

$10.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Gunpowder

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Indoggo

$9.00

New Amsterdam - HOUSE

$6.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Sutlers

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray No. 10

$10.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$10.00

Uncle Val's

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Domaine De Canton

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Midori

$5.00

Pama Pomegranate

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Rumchata Limon

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Black Raspberry

$7.00

Creme De Menth

$5.00

Creme De Cocoa

$5.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$8.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Fair Game Amber

$10.00

Kill Devil Pecan

$10.00

Kraken Black Spiced

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myer's Original Dark

$8.00

Novo Fogo

$10.00

Brugal Anejo

$9.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenmoramgie Extremely Rare 18 Year

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$8.00

Lagavulin Islay Single Malt 16 Year

$20.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

Macallan 12 Year

$15.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$20.00

1800 Reposado - HOUSE

$7.00

Avion Reserva 44

$30.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casta Pasion Reposado

$50.00

Centenario Anejo

$10.00

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Corazon Single Barrel Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo 1821

$30.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$20.00

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Primavera

$30.00

Don Julio Private Cask

$18.00

Dr. Stoners

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Essential 1800 Artists Silver

$12.00

Gran Corralejo

$30.00

Herradura

$10.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Lunazul - HOUSE

$7.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

Milargo Select Silver

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Reposado

$20.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Santo Blanco

$15.00

Santo Reposado

$15.00

Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo

$50.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Watermelon

$9.00

Bedlam

$10.00

Belvedere Smogory Forest

$10.00

Blue Shark

$9.00

Broken Shed

$9.00

Dixie

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

ET 51 - Skeleton

$12.00

Flying Pepper

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemon Grass

$9.00

Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$9.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$9.00

Luksusowa HOUSE

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Vitzellen

$10.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$9.00

D'usse

$15.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Wine

Conquista "Oak Cask" Malbec

$8.00+

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00+

Gran Conti Montepulciano

$8.00+

Le Grand Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Souverain Merlot

$8.00+

Woodbridge Bourbon Barrel Red

$9.00+

Copper and Thief Red Blend

$11.00+

Astoria Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Kiona Riesling

$8.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

Placido Pinto Grigio

$8.00+

Rosehaven Rose

$8.00+

Storypoint Chardonnay *Unaoked*

$9.00+

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

William Hill Chardonnay *Oaked*

$7.00+

Wycliff Brut

$7.00+

Childress Riesling

$8.00+

Cocktails

7 & 7

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

American

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Lagoon

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Blue Motorcyle

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Dreamsicle

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

I Don't Know SUPRISE!

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

L.I.T.

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Melon Patch

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pain Killer

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pink Flamingo

$12.00

Redbull Vodka

$10.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Strawberry Lip Gloss

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Shots

B52

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Closed on Sundays

$8.00

Duck Fart

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hand Grenade

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Mini Beer

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Silk Panty

$8.00

Stop Light

$16.00

Sweetart Shot

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Blue Bandana

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Bacardi Mojito

$11.00

Bourbon of the Month Old Fashioned

$12.00

Carolina Mule

$11.00

Rising Sun Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

The "Extra" Bloody Mary / Maria / Harry

$14.00

Woodford Manhattan

$12.00

Ms. Claudia's Cosmo

$11.00

Larceny Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Meyer's Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Bombay Negroni

$11.00

Tanqueray French 75

$12.00

Patron Envy

$15.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Seasonal Special

$12.00

Specials

Tuesday $2 Pints

$2.00

Wednesday $5 Wine

$5.00

Thursday $6 House Liquor & Mixer

$6.00

Friday $5 Bourbon

$5.00

Friday/Saturday $5 Shot Special

$5.00

Saturday $7 Margs

$7.00

Saturday / Sunday $7 Bloodys

$7.00

$5 Mixed Drink Special

$5.00

$6 Mixed Drink Special

$6.00

$7 Mixed Drink Special

$7.00

$8 Mixed Drink Special

$8.00

$3 Beer Special

$3.00

$4 Beer Special

$4.00

$10 Drink Special

$10.00

$9 Drink Special

$9.00

$3 Mimosa

$3.00

Saturday Margs

$7 Saturday Special!

$7.00

Cool & Spicy

$12.00

Mango

$10.00

Mermaid

$10.00

Strawberry

$12.00

Traditional

$8.00

Watermelon

$12.00

Sunday Mimosas

$6 Sunday Special!

$7.00

Cranberry

$10.00

Grapefruit

$10.00

Mango Peach

$10.00

Pineapple

$9.00

Pomegranate

$10.00

Sweet & Sour

$9.00

Traditional

$8.00

COVER CHARGE

COVER CHARGE $3

$3.00

COVER CHARGE $5

$5.00

COVER CHARGE $10

$10.00

COVER CHARGE $20

$20.00

Music Request $1

$1.00

Music Request $5

$5.00

GIFT CARD

GIFT CARDS

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00
<