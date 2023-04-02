- Home
- /
- Pittsboro
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- The Modern Life Deli & Drinks - 46 Sanford Rd
The Modern Life Deli & Drinks 46 Sanford Rd
487 Reviews
$$
46 Sanford Rd
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Small Plates
Cheese ONLY Quesadilla
Tortilla with cheese only, side sour cream, side salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, Mozzarella, Spinach, Corn, Black Beans served w/ Sour Cream & Slasa
Chicken Wings
6 Baked wings tossed in a sauce of your choice, w/ ranch or blue cheese
Hummus & Flatbread
House made hummus served w/ garlic herb flatbread and veggies
Soft Pretzels
Two soft hot pretzels served w/ yellow mustard
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
That's Nacho Pig
Tortilla Chips, Buffalo Style Pulled Pork, Queso, Scallions, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn & Sour Cream
Tortilla Chips & Dip
House made Salsa & Queso Dip
Salads
Alison
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, House Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon Crumbles, Croutons with Housemade Caesar Dressing.
Chef
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Egg, Red Onions and choice of dressing.
Garden
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Cheddar Cheese
Greek
Romaine, Feta, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, with Housemade Greek Dressing
Mandarin & Pear
Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Pears, Red Onions, Candied Almonds, Goat Cheese, Chow Mein Noodles, House Sriracha Dressing
Southwest
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Sweet Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Tortilla Strips, House Jalapeno Ranch
Spinach & Stawberry
Fresh Strawberries, Spinach, Candied Almonds, Goat Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
Steak And Bleu Cheese
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions Straws, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Topped w/ Thinly Sliced Steak, Drizzled w/ Basalmic Reduction, House Bleu Cheese Dressing
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/ Mayo Served on Toasted White Bread.
Banh Mi
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Onions, Goat Cheese, and Mayo on a Club Roll.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles all Drizzeled with Ranch and Wrapped to Perfection.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, and Bacon Crumbles. All Drizzled in Our House Casaer Dressing and Wrapped to Perfection.
Chicken Ciabatta
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our House Made Chicken Salad, on top of Lettuce and Sevrved on White Bread.
Cuban
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Fresh Cut Swiss Cheese, Diced Pickles and Yellow Mustard on a Club Roll.
Grilled Piminto Cheese
Bacon, Tomato, and Avacado Between Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, and Grilled on Panini.
Island Hopper
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Ham, Spicy Pineapple Relish, and Swiss Cheese Grilled on Panini and served on White Bread.
Rachel - Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Reuben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Roast Beef
Roasted Portabella
A Portabella Cap Marinated In Italian Dressing, Provolone, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Rosemary Pesto, Red Onion and Tomato on a Ciabatta Bun.
That's A Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Mushrooms, Drizzeled with Our House Balsamic Reduction and Wrapped to Perfection.
The Italian
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Salami, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Provolone, Lettuce, and Mayo. All Drizzled with an Italian Oil & Vinegar Mix.
The MOD Burger
Chopped Beef, Jalapeno Piminto Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Mayo on a Fluffy Potato Bun.
The Philly Cheesteak
Sliced Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Mayo On Club Roll
Turkey Club
Tripled Stacked Toasted White Bread layered with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham, and Turkey w/ Mayo
Turkey Pesto
Smoked Turkey, Provolone, House Made Rosemary Pesto, and Mayo Served on White Bread and Grilled on Panini.
Pick Two
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar and American Cheese Between White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips
Ham & Cheese
Smoked Ham and Cheddar Cheese on White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips
PB&J
Peanut Butter and Jelly on White Bread, Served w/ a side of chips
Turkey & Cheese
Smoked Turkey and Cheddar Cheese on White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips
Beverages
Desserts
Pizza
BBQ Chicken
Sweet BBQ Sauce Base, Garlic, Mozzarella, Shredded BBQ Chicken, and Caramelized Onions topped with Cilantro.
Buffalo Willy
Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Buffalo Shredded Chicked, and Bleu Cheese Crumbles all Drizzled with Ranch.
Build your Own
Cheese
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar.
Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, and topped with Basil.
Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
Pineapple Bacon
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Spicy Pineapple Relish.
R.U. Caprese
Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Rosemary Pesto, and Parmesan topped with Basil.
Roasted Artichoke
Garlic & Olive OIl Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, and Parmesan.
Roasted Mushroom
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with Basil.
Roasted Pepper
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Mushrooms, and Onions.
Sicilian Deli
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Smoked Ham.
The Emerson
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Spinach, Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Rosemary Pesto, and Parmesan topped with Cilantro.
The Greek Freek
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Spinach, Feta, Red Onions, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini.
The Hulk
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Red Onions, Broccoli, and Mushrooms.
The Melted Roast
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Roast Beef, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions & Mushrooms, Topped w/ Provolone.