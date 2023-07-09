BG picView gallery

Monarch & Lion 302 E Illinois St

review star

No reviews yet

302 E Illinois St

Chicago, IL 60611

Dinner Menu

Starters

Artichoke Bhaji

$14.00Out of stock

Beef Croquettes

$16.00

Extra Beef Croquette

$4.00

Cheese Naan

$12.00

Corn Nachos

$18.00

Monarch Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Queen Olives

$8.00

Scottish Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Smoked Almonds

$8.00

Venison Scotch Egg

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Avocado & Asparagus

$18.00

Burrata

$16.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Kale Caesar's Salad

$18.00

The Lion's Soup

$8.00

English Pies

Steak & Ale Pie

$24.00

Chicken & Leek Pie

$22.00

Lamb Shepherds Pie

$24.00

Brit Indian

Chicken Tikka Masala

$28.00

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh

$38.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$28.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$1.00

Mains

Bangers & Mash

$22.00

Chicken Burger

$22.00

Fillet Mignon

$45.00

Fish and Chips

$28.00

Full English Breakfast

$22.00

Monarch & Lion Burger

$24.00

Veggie Burger

$20.00

Truffle Tagliatelle

$22.00

Bits & Bobs

1000 Layer Potatoes

$10.00

Charred Broccoli

$8.00

Chips

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Heirloom Tomatoes

$8.00

Olive Oil Silky Mash

$10.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Lavender Trifle

$10.00

Date Sticky Toffee

$14.00

Chocolate Banana Skillet

$14.00

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00

BDAY / ANNIVERSARY DESSERT

Drinks

House Libations

English Tea Time

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Honey Mustard Old-Fashioned

$16.00

Naughty Bird

$14.00

Pimms Cup

$14.00

Pornstar Martini

$16.00

Gin Corner

Kensington Gardens

$16.00

Lady Marmalade

$16.00Out of stock

Monarch G&T

$15.00

Royal Negroni

$16.00

Tomato, To-mah-to

$16.00Out of stock

Turmeric G&T

$15.00Out of stock

Spirits

CH Distillery Vodka

$12.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Titos

$13.00

Amrut Old Indies Rum

$12.00

Old Monk

$13.00

Brugal Especial Extra Dry

$12.00

Brugal Anejo

$12.00

Pineapple Plantation

$12.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Illegal Mezcal

$13.00

Tanteo Chipotle

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$19.00

Paul John Brilliance

$18.00

Paul John Nirvana

$12.00

Amrut Single Malt

$14.00

Amrut Peated

$18.00

Amrut Aatma

$36.00

Rampur Double Cask

$22.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Few Cold Cut

$14.00

4 Roses

$14.00

Blanton's

$26.00

Eagle Rare 10 Yr

$24.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Misunderstood Ginger

$13.00

Few Rye

$15.00

Templeton

$14.00

Whistle Pig 6 Yr

$22.00

JAMESON

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$15.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$60.00

Johnny Walker Gold Reserve

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Glenrothes 12yr

$18.00

Glenmorangie 12yr

$32.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr Double Cask

$28.00

Remy 1738

$17.00

Paul Masson Mango Brandy

$15.00

Spirit of Goa Cashew Feni

$12.00

Bigallet China China

$12.00

Fernet Branca Mentha

$14.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Malort

$10.00

Chareau

$15.00

Chinola

$12.00

Giffard Creme Framboise

$13.00

Giffard Creme Peche Vigne

$13.00

Giffard Creme Violette

$13.00

Lucano Sambuca

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Pimms

$12.00

Select Pilla

$14.00

Spiritless Tequila

$12.00

Spiritless Kentucky Bourbon

$12.00

Maraska Maraschino

$12.00

Tempus Fugit Cocoa

Tempus Fugit Mint

$12.00

Tempus Fugit Banana

$12.00

Giffard Blue Curacao

$12.00

St Germain

$12.00

Boediga

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Beer

DF Bar Goa Pale Ale

$8.00

DF Dutchbag Farmhouse Lager

$9.00

DF Eris Cider

$8.00

DF Guinness

$9.00

DF Monarch ESB

$9.00

DF Spiteful Mild Ale

$9.00

DF Temperance Gatecrasher

$9.00

DF Monarch Pale Ale

$8.00

DF Scarlet Fire irish red

$8.00

DF TASTING POUR

Fuller's London Pride

$8.00

Harp Lager

$9.00

New Castle Brown Ale

$9.00

Bass Pale Ale

$9.00

Worthington White Shield

$9.00

Gale's Prize

$12.00

Theakston Old Peculier

$1.00

Morland Speckled Hen

Harvey's Double Stout

$1.00

Robinson's Old Tom

$1.00

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$1.00

Maplewood Juice Pants

$1.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$1.00

Stella Artois

$1.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

Carlsberg Pilsner

$1.00

Hoegarden White

Chimay White

Fullers London Pride

$9.00

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$9.00

Harp Lager

$8.00

Old Speckled Hen

$8.00

Wine

GL Pagos Godello

$14.00

BTL Pagos Godello

$56.00

GL Nozzole Chard

$12.00

BTL Nozzole Chard

$48.00

GL Zind Gewurtz

$16.00

BTL Zind Gewurtz

$64.00

GL Henri Sancerre

$18.00

BTL Henri Sancerre

$72.00

GL Tornatore Bianco

$17.00

BTL Tornatore Bianco

$68.00

GL Chateau Laffite Bordeaux

$13.00

BTL Chateau Lafitte Bordeaux

$52.00

GL Mesa Vermentino

$14.00

BTL Mesa Vermentino

$56.00

TASTING WINE

GL Chateau La Nerthe

$15.00

BTL Chateau La Nerthe

$56.00

GL Nozzole Chianti

$16.00

BTL Nozzole Chianti

$64.00

GL Jeff Pinot Noir

$13.00

BTL Jeff Pinot Noir

$52.00

GL Xavier Vacqueyras

$16.00

BTL Xavier Vacqueyras

$64.00

GL Finca Los Cantos

$13.00

BTL Finca Los Cantos

$52.00

GL Illuminati Ilico

$14.00

BTL Illuminati Ilico

$56.00

GL Pagos Mencia

$14.00

BTL Pagos Mencia

$56.00

Croft Reserve Ruby

$11.00

Croft 10 Yr Tawny

$12.00

Churchill 10 yr tawny

$13.00

Churchill Vintage Port

$12.00

Fonseca 10 Yr

$15.00

Fonseca 20 Yr

$22.00

GL Roger Cava Brut

$14.00

BTL Roger Cava Brut

$56.00

GL Joseph Royale Brut

$30.00

BTL Joseph Royale Brut

$120.00

GL Bollinger Special Brut

BTL Bollinger Special Brut

GL Bollinger La Grande

BTL Bollinger La Grande

GL Gusbourne Brut

$56.00

BTL Gusbourne Brut

$225.00

GL Gusbourne Blanc De Blancs

$67.00

BTL Gusbourne Blanc De Blancs

$250.00

GL Vie Still Rose

$16.00

BTL Vie Still Rose

$64.00

GL Scarpetta Brut Rose

$12.00

BTL Scarpetta Brut Rose

$48.00

Gusbourne Rose

$240.00

RW Dinner Menu

Restaurant Week Dinner Menu

Restaurant Week Dinner Menu $59

$59.00

Per person

RW Lunch Menu

Restaurant Week Lunch Menu

Restaurant Week Lunch Menu $25

$25.00

Per person

Dinner Menu (3PD)

Starters

Artichoke Bhaji

$14.00Out of stock

Beef Croquettes

$16.00

Cheese Naan

$12.00

Corn Nachos

$18.00

Monarch Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Queen Olives

$8.00

Scottish Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Smoked Almonds

$8.00

Venison Scotch Egg

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Avocado & Asparagus

$18.00

Burrata

$16.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Kale Caesar's Salad

$18.00

The Lion's Soup

$8.00

English Pies

Steak & Ale Pie

$24.00

Chicken & Leek Pie

$22.00

Lamb Shepherds Pie

$24.00

Brit Indian

Chicken Tikka Masala

$28.00

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh

$38.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$28.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$1.00

Mains

Bangers & Mash

$22.00

Berkshire Pork Chop

$1.00

Chicken Burger

$22.00

Fillet Mignon

$45.00

Fish and Chips

$28.00

Full English Breakfast

$22.00

Monarch & Lion Burger

$24.00

Veggie Burger

$20.00

Truffle Tagliatelle

$22.00

Bits & Bobs

1000 Layer Potatoes

$10.00

Charred Broccoli

$8.00

Chips

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Heirloom Tomatoes

$8.00

Olive Oil Silky Mash

$10.00

Dessert

Lavender Trifle

$10.00

Date Sticky Toffee

$14.00

Chocolate Banana Skillet

$14.00

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

302 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

