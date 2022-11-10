Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Monster Club

982 Reviews

$$

1217 Howard

Omaha, NE 68102

Popular Items

BRISKET SANDWICH
PORK SANDWICH
SWEET FRIES

Appetizers

Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips loaded with our signature brisket chili, queso, minced jalapeño rings, guacamole and yogurt crema and chives.

Sweet Potato App

$6.00

Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar with a touch of cayenne. Served with orange-maple dipping sauce. Skip the powdered sugar to make it vegan.

Cheesy Fries

$9.00

Double order of fries smothered in melted cheese topped with chives.

Sausage & Curds

$14.00

Our smoked sausage served with Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, pickles, pepperoncini and house dipping sauce.

Chili-Mac

$8.50

Mac and cheese topped with our smoked brisket chili.

Onion Rings

$12.00

Crispy golden onion rings served with our house dipping sauce.

FRY BASKET

$6.00

Sandwiches

PORK SANDWICH

$9.00

Slow smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, with BBQ sauce on the side.

BRISKET SANDWICH

$11.00

Slow smoked brisket on a brioche bun, with BBQ sauce on the side.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00Out of stock

Premium locally sourced PLUM CREEK FARMS chicken thighs pulled to order. Served on a bun with a side of BBQ sauce.

FISH SANDWICH

$8.00

Corona® beer battered cod filet, topped with cheese, on a brioche bun smeared with our house-made sweet jalapeno tartar sauce, with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Burgers

CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

Two fresh never frozen patties, American cheese, served on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.

HAMBURGER

$10.00

MASH BURGER

$10.00

Served with bourbon bacon-onion mash, house-made dill pickle relish & American cheese on a brioche bun.

MONSTER BURGER

$16.00

Two fresh, never frozen patties, topped with cheese, candied jalapenos, bourbon-bacon mash and sliced beef brisket, between an onion Kaiser roll graced with our house and new spectral sauce.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$9.00

Black bean patty w/ plant-based mozzarella, guacamole, fresh cilantro & chipotle aioli on a toasted multigrain sandwich thin.

Meals

CHICKEN PLATE

$14.00Out of stock

Premium locally sourced PLUM CREEK FARMS chicken thighs lightly sauced in the competition manner, with your choice of side.

BRISKET PLATE

$18.00

Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.

COMBO PLATE

$14.00

Slow smoked pulled pork and sliced brisket served with your choice side.

FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

Two deep fried 4-ounce fillets of Corona® beer battered cod served with French fries and lime wedges, with your choice of malt vinegar or house-made sweet jalapeno tartar sauce.

Sides

FRIES

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

SWEET FRIES

$3.00

CORN RELISH

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

BAKED BEANS

$3.00Out of stock

Kids

KIDS MAC

$6.00

KIDS NUGGET

$6.00

MUMMY DOG

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KIDS BURGER

$5.50

ADD ONS

HOUSE SAUCE

$0.75

HOB GOBLIN

$0.75

BOURBON Q

$0.75

ORANGE MAPLE

$0.75

POLTERGEIST

$0.75

TARTAR

$0.75

ONION BACON JAM

$1.00

CANDIED JALAPENOS

$1.00

MINCED JALAPENOS

$0.25

QUESO

$1.00

CREMA

$0.25

VEGAN HOUSE

$0.75

GUAC

$2.00

RANCH

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

MAYO

Soft Drinks

Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Ginger beer

$3.00

Soda water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock

Sf Red Bull

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.50

Real Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Twin Bing Milkshake. (cherry and chocolate with peanuts)

$9.00

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$9.00

Coffin Coffee Milkshake

$9.00

Ghost of O'Connor's Mint Milkshake

$9.00

Orange Cream

$9.00

Kids Drinks

MINI COKE

$1.25

MINI-SPRITE

$1.25

APPLEY JUICE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 2:00 am
The Monster Club, a family-friendly BBQ pub & grub, is an homage to horror in popular culture. We are located in downtown Omaha’s primary entertainment district, the Old Market.

1217 Howard, Omaha, NE 68102

