Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room 930 Oak st

Carina Peach Sour Ale

ABV: 5% 10 IBU This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.