Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room 930 Oak st

review star

No reviews yet

930 Oak st

P, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft Beer

Ecliptic Starburst IPA

Ecliptic Starburst IPA

$2.00+

ABV: 7.8% A Starburst galaxy produces an exceptionally high amount of stars. Brewed with Amarillo, Azacca, Centennial, and Mosaic + Simcoe hops for fresh flavors of citrus, fruit, and pine. Pale malts make for a super clean finish and put the focus on the hop flavors and aromas.

Phaser Hazy IPA

Phaser Hazy IPA

$2.50+

ABV: 6.5% 45 IBU Juicy and unfiltered, this beer stuns with a lively array of fruity hop notes. Phaser features Citra, Azacca + Mosaic hops

Pyxis Pilsner

Pyxis Pilsner

$2.50+

ABV: 5.5% 35 IBU Pale in color and balanced in flavor, a variety of Noble hops complement this bright lager. Finishing crisp and refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German beer.

Ligo West Coast IPA

Ligo West Coast IPA

$2.00+

ABV 6.5% IBU 50 LIGO is our take on a West Coast IPA with a firm, yet modern hop character. Citrus, berry and tropical notes are complemented by dankness and pine.

Capella Porter

Capella Porter

$2.00+

ABV: 5.2% 35 IBU This beer has dark, sweet malt aromas. Medium bodied with flavors of cocoa, caramel, and roasted coffee gives this porter balance. Nugget, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops brighten and give this porter liveliness.

Carina Peach Sour Ale

Carina Peach Sour Ale

$2.00+

ABV: 5% 10 IBU This beer takes its name from the constellation Carina, the keel of the ship argo in the southern sky. Loaded with fresh peach flavor, this sour ale is perfect for any time of year. The use of pale malts makes for a crisp character, while lactobacillus gives Carina a tart and refreshing finish.

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale

$2.00+

ABV: 5% 10 IBU Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.

Phobos Single Hop Red Ale

Phobos Single Hop Red Ale

$2.00+

ABV: 5.6% 30 IBU Hopped entirely with citrusy, tropical Azacca hops. Phobos is named after the martian moon that circles the red planet. Eight types of malts were used to give this beer a deep caramel flavor and a rich red color that would make old man mars proud.

Cloudcore Hazy Pale

Cloudcore Hazy Pale

$2.00+

ABV: 5.5% 40 IBU This easy-drinking hazy pale ale features Talus, Nectaron, Triumph, and Eclipse hops. Citrusy, tropical, and juicy!

Espacio Mexican-style Lager

Espacio Mexican-style Lager

$2.00+

ABV: 5.6% 30 IBU Hopped entirely with citrusy, tropical Azacca hops. Phobos is named after the martian moon that circles the red planet. Eight types of malts were used to give this beer a deep caramel flavor and a rich red color that would make old man mars proud.

Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest

$3.00+

Phantasm Galaxy IPA

$3.00+
Alpha Gamma Grapefruit Hazy IPA

Alpha Gamma Grapefruit Hazy IPA

$2.00+

ABV: 5.6% 30 IBU Hopped entirely with citrusy, tropical Azacca hops. Phobos is named after the martian moon that circles the red planet. Eight types of malts were used to give this beer a deep caramel flavor and a rich red color that would make old man mars proud.

9th Orbit New Zealand-style Pilsner

$3.00+

Ecliptic + Holy Mountain Juicy Pale Ale

$3.00+

Orange Giant Barleywine Ale

$3.00+

Draft Non-Beer

Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma

$4.00+

Portland Kinda Dry Cider

$4.00+

Flights

Lunar Flight

$11.00

Custom Flight

$3.00+

Food

Pickles

$1.00

Beer Nuts

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Green Olives and Feta

$9.00

Three Cheese

$12.00

Motherboard

$20.00

Pimento Cheese ball

$9.00

Crackers

$3.00

16oz Cans

Capella Porter

$4.00+

Carina Peach Sour

$4.00+

Tucana Tangerine Sour

$4.00+

Ligo West Coast IPA

$4.00+

Ecliptic + Holy Mountain Extra Juicy Pale Ale

$5.00+

Moon Room Series: Oktoberfest

$5.00+

6 Packs

Starburst IPA

$11.00

Phaser Hazy IPA

$12.00

Pyxis Pilsner

$11.00

Cloud Core Hazy Pale Ale

$11.00

Ice Giant Cold IPA

$11.00

Cases

Mixed Case Special

$40.00

Solid Case Special

$40.00

Hats

Orange Rainbow Patch Beanie

Orange Rainbow Patch Beanie

$20.00

Rainbow Snapback Hat

$15.00

Apparel

Moon Room Logo T-shirt women's

Moon Room Logo T-shirt women's

$20.00
Moon Room Logo T-shirt men's

Moon Room Logo T-shirt men's

$20.00

Misc..

Starburst pin

Starburst pin

$5.00
Rainbow Ecliptic Coozie

Rainbow Ecliptic Coozie

$3.00

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Glassware

64oz glass growler

64oz glass growler

$6.00

$15-$18 to fill

Drink tank (free first fill)

$69.00

32oz Glass Growler

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to create joy in the universe. #poursomespaceinyourface

Location

930 Oak st, P, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room image
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room image
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
orange starNo Reviews
1411 Northwest Flanders Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Bantam Tavern
orange star4.6 • 211
922 NW 21st Ave Portland, WA 97209
View restaurantnext
Hopworks Urban Brewery - Powell
orange star4.5 • 1,235
2944 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Migration Brewing - Williams - 3947 N Williams
orange starNo Reviews
3947 N Williams Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
StormBreaker Brewing - Mississippi
orange star4.7 • 301
832 N Beech St. Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Great Notion Brewing - NW
orange star4.7 • 187
2444 NW 28th Ave Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in P

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near P
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston