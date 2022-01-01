Brewpubs & Breweries
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room 930 Oak st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We strive to create joy in the universe. #poursomespaceinyourface
Location
930 Oak st, P, OR 97214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
No Reviews
1411 Northwest Flanders Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant
Migration Brewing - Williams - 3947 N Williams
No Reviews
3947 N Williams Portland, OR 97227
View restaurant