The Moose Cafe

Popular Items

Turkey Club
Twig Eater
Gobble Gobble

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$3.70

Bacon, egg, and cheese

$5.60

Ham, egg, and cheese

$5.60

Sausage, egg, and cheese

$5.60

Beyond Meat Egg and Cheese

$6.60

Bacon and Cheese

$3.70

Ham and Cheese

$3.70

Sausage and Cheese

$3.70

Bakery

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Everything Bagel

$1.75

Onion Bagel

$1.75

Asiago Bagel

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.50

Portuguese Muffin/Bolo

$1.90

Croissant

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$2.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$2.50

Blueberry Scone

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$2.50

Cinnamon Twist

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$2.90

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Moose Bar

$2.90

Peanut Butter Ball

$0.85

Moose Droppings

$0.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

M&M Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Peanutbutter Cookie

$2.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie

$2.25

Sugar Cookie

$2.25

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.25

U.F.O. Cookie

$2.50

Whoopie Pie

$2.75

Fudge Brownie

$2.25

Whole Daily Bread

$6.75

Pumpkin Mousse Cake Slice

$4.00

Pumpkin Coffee Ring Cake Whole

$14.99

Classic Sandwiches

BLAT

$7.99

The classic BLT with avocado

BLT

$6.99

The classic sandwich with bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Cape Cod Chicken Salad

$8.99

Willow tree chicken salad, dried cranberries, and walnuts

Curry Chicken Salad

$9.99

Willow tree chicken salad with curry, dried cranberries, walnuts, and avocado

Gobble Gobble

$8.99

Hand cut turkey, cranberry sauce, and housemade stuffing

Grilled Chicken

$8.35

Hand Cut Ham & Cheese

$8.05

Hand Cut Turkey

$7.85

Housemade Egg Salad

$6.95

Housemade Tuna Salad

$7.85

Turkey Club

$9.59

Handcut turkey, lettuce, tomato, and bacon

Willow Tree Chicken Salad

$8.50

Grilled Sandwiches

Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.55

The classic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread

Federal Hill

$9.59

Grilled chicken, garlic cheese spread, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese served on grilled sourdough

Leaning Tower of Turkey

$9.59

Hand cut turkey, pesto spread, roasted red peppers, and provoone cheese on grilled sourdough

Nutella Banana

$7.99

Sliced Banana, nutella, provolone cheese, on grilled sourdough

Presto Pesto Chicken

$9.59

Grilled chicken, pesto spread, and provolone cheese grilled on sourdough

Presto Pesto Turkey

$9.59

Hand cut turkey, pesto spread, and provolone cheese grilled on sourdough bread

Sweet BBQ Chicken

$9.59

Grilled chicken, housemade pickled red onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, on grilled sourdough

Tuna Melt

$8.35

Housemade tuna salad, your choice of cheese, on your choice of bread

Turkey veggie

$9.59

Hand cut turkey, spinach, red roasted peppers, garlic cheese spread, and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.59

Bacon, tomato, both american and provolone cheese, garlic cheese spread, grilled on sourdough

Very Veggie

$9.59

Roasted Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic cheese spread, and provolone cheese on grilled soourdough

Wrap Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$9.29

Grilled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato, in a wheat wrap

Cali Turkey

$9.29

Hand cut turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomato, in a wheat wrap

Chicken Caesar

$9.29

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, tomato, in a wheat wrap

Chipotle Turkey

$9.29

Hand cut turkey, chipotle dressing, lettuce, and tomato, in a wheat wrap

Honey Turkey

$9.29

Hand cut turkey, provolone cheese, honey mustard dressing, lettuce, and tomato, in a wheat wrap

Ranch Bacon Chicken

$9.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuceand tomato

Salads, Bowls, & Soups

Cup Daily Soup Special

$3.85

Bowl Daily Soup Special

$4.95

Pint Daily Soup Special

$6.80

Quart Daily Soup Special

$12.55

Side Garden Salad

$3.85

Romaine lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese

Large Garden Salad

$6.55

Romaine lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$3.85

Romaine lettuce, tomato, parmasean cheese, and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$6.55

Romaine lettuce, tomato, parmasean cheese, and croutons

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicjen, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, housemade picked red onions,BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and tomato

Quinoa Power Bowl

$11.50

Quinoa, grilled chicken, garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, spinach, red roasted peppers,avocado, housemade pickled red onions

Chef Salad

$11.50

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Steamed milk made with dark chocolate, and vanilla

Cappuccino

$2.90+

Prime espresso with steamed milk and foamed milk

Latte

$2.90+

Prime espressoand staemed milk with a dollop of foamed milk on top

Chai

$2.90+

Lightly sweetened black teas, spices, and steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$3.50+

Steamed milk marked with prime espresso, vanilla, and caramel

Mocha

$2.90+

Prime espresso, dark chocolate, and steamed milk

White Mocha

$2.90+

Prime espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50+

Steamed apple cider, cinnamon, and caramel

Mooseaccino

$3.50+

Prime espresso, dark chocolate, caramel, and steamed milk

Ying Yang Moose

$3.50+

Prime espresso, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$1.69

Box of Moose

$16.99

Coffee to go for a group up to 10 people

Mocha Moose

$2.90+

Eggnog Latte

$3.50+

Iced Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Latte

$3.90+

Prime espresso and milk poured over ice

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Prime espresso, caramel, vanilla, with milk poured over ice

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Prime espresso, dark chocolate, and milk poured over ice

Iced White Mocha

$4.50+

Prime espresso, white chocolate, amd milk poured over ice

Iced Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50+

Apple cider, cinnamon, and caramel over ice

Iced Mooseaccino

$4.39+

Prime espresso, dark chocolate, caramel, and milk poured over ice

Iced Ying Yang Moose

$4.39+

Prime espresso, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and milk poured over ice

Iced Chai

$3.90+

Milk

$2.00+

Iced Mocha Moose

$3.90+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Eggnog Latte

$4.50+

Frosty & Frozen Beverages

Frappe

$5.30

Premium ice cream, syrup, and milk blended together

Malt

$6.00

Premium ice cream, malt powder, syrup, and milk blended together

Float

$5.30

Premium ice cream, with soda poured over it, topped with whipped cream

Smoothie

$5.30

Our vanilla soft serve yogurt, skim milk, blended with your choice of up to two of fruit options

Frozoffee

$4.00+

Our signature frozen coffee

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

The best frozen hot drink to cool you down

Slush

$2.50+

A refreshing beverage in any ouf our 300+ gourmet flavors

Frozen Lemonade

$2.50+

Frozen Iced Tea

$2.50+

Frozen Half & Half

$2.00+

Frozen Orangeade

$2.50+

Frozen Fruit Punch

$2.50+

Electric Lemonade

$6.50

Blue Raspberry lemonade infused with Red Bull

Frappe of the Month

$6.75

Ice Cream

Soft Serve

$3.20+

Soft Serve Frozen Yogurt

$3.65+

Hard Serve

$4.20+

Sundaes

Classic Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.75+

The Classic... vanilla soft serve ice cream, creamy hot fudge, all topped off with whipped cream and a cherry

Cool Caramel Sundae

$4.75+

Cool...vanilla soft serve ice cream, creamy hot caramel, whipped cream and a cherry

Peanutbutter Delight Sundae

$4.75+

Delightful...vanilla soft serve ice cream, creamy poeanutbutter, whipped cream and a cherry

Scrumptious Strawberry Sundae

$4.75+

Superb... vanilla soft serve ice cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and a cherry

Perfect Pineapple Sundae

$4.75+

Perfection...vanilla sift serve ice cream, fresh pineapples, whipped cream and a cherry

Specialty Sundaes

Brownie Sundae

$7.45

Scrumptious... vanilla soft serve ice cream, a homemade brownie, creamy hot fudge, all topped off with whipped cream and a cherry

Cookielicious Sundae

$7.45

Delicious...soft serve twist ice cream, creamy hot fudge, chocolate chip cookies, all topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Omazing Oreo Sundae

$7.45

Amazing... vanilla soft serve ice cream, oreo cookie pieces, creamy hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

Pleasing Peanut Butter Cup Sundae

$7.45

Pleasant...soft serve twist ice cream, creamy peanutbutter, hot fudge, peanut butter cups, all topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Magic M&M Sundae

$7.45

Magical...vanilla soft serve ice cream, colorful mini M&M's creamy hot fudge whipped cream and a cherry

Terrific Turtle Sundae

$7.45

Tantalizing...vanilla soft serve ice crea, craemy hot fudge, creamy caramel, chopped nuts, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Butterfinger Blast Sundae

$7.45

Blazing...vanilla soft serve ice cream, hot fudge, creamy peanutbetter, Butterfinger pieces, whipped cream and a cherry

Extra Terestrial Sundae

$7.45

Out of this world...soft serve vanilla ice cream, creamy peanutbutter, Reeses Pieces candies, whipped cream, and a cherry

Fish & Chip Sundae

$7.45

Fintastic...soft serve vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, swedish fish, chocolate chips, whipped cream, and a cherry

Hawiian Tropic Sundae

$7.45

Say Aloha to...soft serve vanilla ice cream, pineapples, coconut, whipped cream, and a cherry

Ice Cream Cake Sundae

$7.45

Celebrate...soft serve vanilla and chocolate ice cream, chcolate crunchies in the middle, hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry

Bear Trap Sundae

$7.45

Get Caught Up...Soft serve twist ice cream, hot fudge, gummy bears, chocolate sprinkles, whippd cream, and a cherry

Fluff N' Nutter Sundae

$7.45

Nostalgic...soft serve vanilla ice cream, creamy peanutbutter, marshmallow, chopped nuts, whipped cream and a cherry

Excellent English Toffee Sundae

$7.45

Extraordinary...vanilla soft serve ice cream, heath bar english toffee, creamy caramel, whipped cream and a cherry

Moose Tracks Sundae

$7.45

Follow the Trail...twist soft serve ice cream, chocolate dip, creamy hot fudge, peanutbutter cup, whipped cream and a cherry

Red Sox Sundae

$7.45

Hit one out of the park...twist ice ceam, creamy hot fudge, chopped nuts, whipped cream and a cherry

Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.25

A fresh banana with your choice of three flavors of ice cream, hot fudge, strawberries, pineapples, chopped nuts whipped cream, and a cherry

Specialty Ice Cream

Perfect Storm

$6.45

Your choice of up to two of our candy toppings and ice cream all blended together to make your perfect storm

Dog Dish

$3.20

Made especially for your dog, vanilla soft serve in a cup witha bone on top

Housemade Ice Cream Sandwiches

$3.20

6 Pack Ice Cream Sandwiches

$13.00

Ice Cream Pies and Cakes

Ice Cream Pie

$24.00

Housemade ice cream pies -

Ice Cream Cake Small (8-12 ppl)

$28.00

Housemade Ice Cream cake with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, crunchies in the middle, frosted with our vanilla frosting

Ice Cream Cake Regular (15-20 ppl)

$38.00

Housemade Ice Cream cake with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, crunchies in the middle, frosted with our vanilla frosting

Spumoni Cake

$40.00

Stuffed Quahog

Stuffed Quahog

$5.40Out of stock

A Rhode Island classic made with our own sectret family recipe

Potato Chips

Potato Chips Dirty Brand

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.70

San Pellagrino

$2.00

Poland Springs Sparkling

$2.00

ICE Sparkling

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Honest Juice Box

$2.00

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50

Red Bull/Bang

$3.50

Coca Cola

$1.70

Diet Coke

$1.70

Sprite

$1.70

Rootbeer

$1.70

Orange Soda

$1.70

Mountain Dew

$1.70

Pure Leaf

$2.50

Polar Sparkling

$2.00

Moose Merch

Ceramic Mug

$9.99

Stainless Travel Mug

$11.99

Orange Travel Mug

$11.99

White Travel Water Bottle

$11.99

Moose Cafe T-Shirt

$15.00

Smoothies

Green

$7.19

Kale, spinach, mango, banana, pineapples, and honey

Choco Nitronanana

$7.19

Chocolate yogurt, peanutbutter, banana, nitro cold brew, and protein powder

Purple Reign

$7.19

Blueberries, almond milk, chia seeds, almond butter, and protein powder

Painkiller

$7.19

Pineapples, coconut water, orange juice, and nutmeg

Twig Eater

$7.19

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, banana, almonds, almond milk, oats, and maple syrup

Fruit Explosion

$7.19

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, mango, strawberries, almond milk, and apple juice

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$3.50

Topping

Topping

Moosewich

The Classic

$4.99

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.99

Sweet & Salty

$4.99

Chocolate Peanutbutter

$4.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.99

Chocolate Lovers

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food, Coffee & Ice Cream!

Location

1160 Stafford Road, Tiverton, RI 02878

Directions

