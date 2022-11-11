The Moose Cafe

- Home
1160 Stafford Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bakery
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Onion Bagel
Asiago Bagel
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
English Muffin
Portuguese Muffin/Bolo
Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Corn Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin
White Chocolate Raspberry Scone
Blueberry Scone
Chocolate Chip Scone
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Cinnamon Twist
Cinnamon Roll
Cheese Danish
Apple Turnover
Moose Bar
Peanut Butter Ball
Moose Droppings
Chocolate Chip Cookie
M&M Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Peanutbutter Cookie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie
Sugar Cookie
Double Chocolate Cookie
U.F.O. Cookie
Whoopie Pie
Fudge Brownie
Whole Daily Bread
Pumpkin Mousse Cake Slice
Pumpkin Coffee Ring Cake Whole
Classic Sandwiches
BLAT
The classic BLT with avocado
BLT
The classic sandwich with bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Cape Cod Chicken Salad
Willow tree chicken salad, dried cranberries, and walnuts
Curry Chicken Salad
Willow tree chicken salad with curry, dried cranberries, walnuts, and avocado
Gobble Gobble
Hand cut turkey, cranberry sauce, and housemade stuffing
Grilled Chicken
Hand Cut Ham & Cheese
Hand Cut Turkey
Housemade Egg Salad
Housemade Tuna Salad
Turkey Club
Handcut turkey, lettuce, tomato, and bacon
Willow Tree Chicken Salad
Grilled Sandwiches
Classic Grilled Cheese
The classic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread
Federal Hill
Grilled chicken, garlic cheese spread, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese served on grilled sourdough
Leaning Tower of Turkey
Hand cut turkey, pesto spread, roasted red peppers, and provoone cheese on grilled sourdough
Nutella Banana
Sliced Banana, nutella, provolone cheese, on grilled sourdough
Presto Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken, pesto spread, and provolone cheese grilled on sourdough
Presto Pesto Turkey
Hand cut turkey, pesto spread, and provolone cheese grilled on sourdough bread
Sweet BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, housemade pickled red onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, on grilled sourdough
Tuna Melt
Housemade tuna salad, your choice of cheese, on your choice of bread
Turkey veggie
Hand cut turkey, spinach, red roasted peppers, garlic cheese spread, and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Bacon, tomato, both american and provolone cheese, garlic cheese spread, grilled on sourdough
Very Veggie
Roasted Red peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic cheese spread, and provolone cheese on grilled soourdough
Wrap Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato, in a wheat wrap
Cali Turkey
Hand cut turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomato, in a wheat wrap
Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, tomato, in a wheat wrap
Chipotle Turkey
Hand cut turkey, chipotle dressing, lettuce, and tomato, in a wheat wrap
Honey Turkey
Hand cut turkey, provolone cheese, honey mustard dressing, lettuce, and tomato, in a wheat wrap
Ranch Bacon Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuceand tomato
Salads, Bowls, & Soups
Cup Daily Soup Special
Bowl Daily Soup Special
Pint Daily Soup Special
Quart Daily Soup Special
Side Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese
Large Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, onion, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, parmasean cheese, and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, parmasean cheese, and croutons
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicjen, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, housemade picked red onions,BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and tomato
Quinoa Power Bowl
Quinoa, grilled chicken, garbanzo beans, hard boiled egg, spinach, red roasted peppers,avocado, housemade pickled red onions
Chef Salad
Hot Beverages
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk made with dark chocolate, and vanilla
Cappuccino
Prime espresso with steamed milk and foamed milk
Latte
Prime espressoand staemed milk with a dollop of foamed milk on top
Chai
Lightly sweetened black teas, spices, and steamed milk
Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk marked with prime espresso, vanilla, and caramel
Mocha
Prime espresso, dark chocolate, and steamed milk
White Mocha
Prime espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk
Caramel Apple Cider
Steamed apple cider, cinnamon, and caramel
Mooseaccino
Prime espresso, dark chocolate, caramel, and steamed milk
Ying Yang Moose
Prime espresso, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and steamed milk
Espresso Shot
Box of Moose
Coffee to go for a group up to 10 people
Mocha Moose
Eggnog Latte
Iced Beverages
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Iced Latte
Prime espresso and milk poured over ice
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Prime espresso, caramel, vanilla, with milk poured over ice
Iced Mocha
Prime espresso, dark chocolate, and milk poured over ice
Iced White Mocha
Prime espresso, white chocolate, amd milk poured over ice
Iced Caramel Apple Cider
Apple cider, cinnamon, and caramel over ice
Iced Mooseaccino
Prime espresso, dark chocolate, caramel, and milk poured over ice
Iced Ying Yang Moose
Prime espresso, dark chocolate, white chocolate, and milk poured over ice
Iced Chai
Milk
Iced Mocha Moose
Nitro Cold Brew
Eggnog Latte
Frosty & Frozen Beverages
Frappe
Premium ice cream, syrup, and milk blended together
Malt
Premium ice cream, malt powder, syrup, and milk blended together
Float
Premium ice cream, with soda poured over it, topped with whipped cream
Smoothie
Our vanilla soft serve yogurt, skim milk, blended with your choice of up to two of fruit options
Frozoffee
Our signature frozen coffee
Frozen Hot Chocolate
The best frozen hot drink to cool you down
Slush
A refreshing beverage in any ouf our 300+ gourmet flavors
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Iced Tea
Frozen Half & Half
Frozen Orangeade
Frozen Fruit Punch
Electric Lemonade
Blue Raspberry lemonade infused with Red Bull
Frappe of the Month
Sundaes
Classic Hot Fudge Sundae
The Classic... vanilla soft serve ice cream, creamy hot fudge, all topped off with whipped cream and a cherry
Cool Caramel Sundae
Cool...vanilla soft serve ice cream, creamy hot caramel, whipped cream and a cherry
Peanutbutter Delight Sundae
Delightful...vanilla soft serve ice cream, creamy poeanutbutter, whipped cream and a cherry
Scrumptious Strawberry Sundae
Superb... vanilla soft serve ice cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and a cherry
Perfect Pineapple Sundae
Perfection...vanilla sift serve ice cream, fresh pineapples, whipped cream and a cherry
Specialty Sundaes
Brownie Sundae
Scrumptious... vanilla soft serve ice cream, a homemade brownie, creamy hot fudge, all topped off with whipped cream and a cherry
Cookielicious Sundae
Delicious...soft serve twist ice cream, creamy hot fudge, chocolate chip cookies, all topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Omazing Oreo Sundae
Amazing... vanilla soft serve ice cream, oreo cookie pieces, creamy hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry
Pleasing Peanut Butter Cup Sundae
Pleasant...soft serve twist ice cream, creamy peanutbutter, hot fudge, peanut butter cups, all topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Magic M&M Sundae
Magical...vanilla soft serve ice cream, colorful mini M&M's creamy hot fudge whipped cream and a cherry
Terrific Turtle Sundae
Tantalizing...vanilla soft serve ice crea, craemy hot fudge, creamy caramel, chopped nuts, topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Butterfinger Blast Sundae
Blazing...vanilla soft serve ice cream, hot fudge, creamy peanutbetter, Butterfinger pieces, whipped cream and a cherry
Extra Terestrial Sundae
Out of this world...soft serve vanilla ice cream, creamy peanutbutter, Reeses Pieces candies, whipped cream, and a cherry
Fish & Chip Sundae
Fintastic...soft serve vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, swedish fish, chocolate chips, whipped cream, and a cherry
Hawiian Tropic Sundae
Say Aloha to...soft serve vanilla ice cream, pineapples, coconut, whipped cream, and a cherry
Ice Cream Cake Sundae
Celebrate...soft serve vanilla and chocolate ice cream, chcolate crunchies in the middle, hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and a cherry
Bear Trap Sundae
Get Caught Up...Soft serve twist ice cream, hot fudge, gummy bears, chocolate sprinkles, whippd cream, and a cherry
Fluff N' Nutter Sundae
Nostalgic...soft serve vanilla ice cream, creamy peanutbutter, marshmallow, chopped nuts, whipped cream and a cherry
Excellent English Toffee Sundae
Extraordinary...vanilla soft serve ice cream, heath bar english toffee, creamy caramel, whipped cream and a cherry
Moose Tracks Sundae
Follow the Trail...twist soft serve ice cream, chocolate dip, creamy hot fudge, peanutbutter cup, whipped cream and a cherry
Red Sox Sundae
Hit one out of the park...twist ice ceam, creamy hot fudge, chopped nuts, whipped cream and a cherry
Banana Split
Specialty Ice Cream
Ice Cream Pies and Cakes
Ice Cream Pie
Housemade ice cream pies -
Ice Cream Cake Small (8-12 ppl)
Housemade Ice Cream cake with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, crunchies in the middle, frosted with our vanilla frosting
Ice Cream Cake Regular (15-20 ppl)
Housemade Ice Cream cake with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, crunchies in the middle, frosted with our vanilla frosting
Spumoni Cake
Stuffed Quahog
Potato Chips
Bottled Drinks
Bottled Water
San Pellagrino
Poland Springs Sparkling
ICE Sparkling
Gatorade
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Honest Juice Box
Arizona Green Tea
Red Bull/Bang
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Rootbeer
Orange Soda
Mountain Dew
Pure Leaf
Polar Sparkling
Moose Merch
Smoothies
Green
Kale, spinach, mango, banana, pineapples, and honey
Choco Nitronanana
Chocolate yogurt, peanutbutter, banana, nitro cold brew, and protein powder
Purple Reign
Blueberries, almond milk, chia seeds, almond butter, and protein powder
Painkiller
Pineapples, coconut water, orange juice, and nutmeg
Twig Eater
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, banana, almonds, almond milk, oats, and maple syrup
Fruit Explosion
Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, mango, strawberries, almond milk, and apple juice
Avocado Toast
Topping
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Food, Coffee & Ice Cream!
1160 Stafford Road, Tiverton, RI 02878