American

Moot House

1,417 Reviews

$$

2626 S. College Ave.

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Order Again

Popular Items

Moot House Burger
Cobb Salad
Fish & Chips

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

Flash fried Brussels sprouts, cotija cheese, applewood bacon, jalapenos, chipotle vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Buffalo dusted crispy chicken, bleu cheese dressing, celery & carrots

Calamari

Calamari

$13.95

Crispy crust, jalapenos, sweet Thai chili sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Beer battered, tomato jam, parsley aioli

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.95

Horseradish and Dijon, candied bacon, green onion, Cholula

Pretzel Rolls

Pretzel Rolls

$7.95

Homemade, honey mustard dip

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.95

Cheddar, chicken, avocado cream, tomato relish

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

Baked with herb and garlic cheese, crab, red wine jus

Salads and Soups

Green Chili - Bowl

$6.95

Vegetarian Green Chili

Green Chili - Cup

Green Chili - Cup

$4.95

Vegetarian Green Chili

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, creamy garlic dressing, sundried tomato, pretzel croutons, parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Tomato, radish, cucumber, pretzel crouton

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Big Salads

Beet Salad

$11.95

Caesar

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, garlic permesan dressing, sundreid tomato, pretzel croutons, parmesan

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, egg, tomato

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.95

Red onions, radish, cucumber, tomato, edamame

Pub Salad

Pub Salad

$10.95

Bleu cheese, radish, cucumber, jalapeno 'bottle caps', onion straws, red wine vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.95

Breaded in-house boneless thighs with herbs and spices, country gravy.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Beer battered cod, coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$21.95

Crunchy shrimp, citron black pepper cocktail sauce

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.95

Basted with citrus soy glaze

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$19.95

Irish stout pan gravy, onion straws

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$30.95

House cut ,Certified Angus steak, garlic butter, onion straws

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$20.95

Whole grain mustard cream sauce

Pub Steak

Pub Steak

$23.95

Center cut sirloin, char-grilled, Tin Cup whiskey cream

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Mashed potatoes Colcannon

$5.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.95

Sandwiches

Herb grilled chicken breast, chipotle BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado cream sauce on griddled sourdough bread.
Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.95

All natural Bison, cheddar, brioche bun, served with Fries

Country Fried Chicken Sandwich

Country Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Breaded in-house, BBQ aioli, pickles, slaw, brioche bun served with fries

Moot House Burger

Moot House Burger

$15.95

All natural beef, Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with fries

Reuben

$15.95

House crafted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, marble rye.

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Artichoke Dip

Gluten Free Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Served gratin style with veggies and crisps

Gluten Free Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

Baked with herb and garlic cheese, crab,

Gluten Free French onion soup - cup

Gluten Free French onion soup - cup

$5.95

Sherry broth, croutons, melted provolone and Swiss

Gluten Free French onion soup - bowl

Gluten Free French onion soup - bowl

$7.95

Sherry broth, croutons, melted provolone and Swiss

Gluten Free Beet Salad

$11.95
Gluten Free Cobb Salad

Gluten Free Cobb Salad

$15.95

Chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, egg, tomato

Gluten Free Pub Salad

Gluten Free Pub Salad

$10.95

Bleu cheese, radish, cucumber, jalapeno 'bottle caps', onion straws, red wine vinaigrette

Gluten Free Wedge Salad

Gluten Free Wedge Salad

$10.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Gluten Free Bison Burger

$19.95

All natural Bison, cheddar cheese

Gluten Free Moot Burger

$17.95

Angus beef, Swiss cheese

Gluten Free New York Strip

$30.95

Certified Angus, house cut, garlic butter

Gluten Free Salmon

$24.95

Gluten Free Coleslaw

$5.95

Gluten Free Mashed Potatoes Colcannon

$5.95

Gluten Free Seasonal Vegetables

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kids Battered Chicken Fingers

$6.00

served with one side and a beverage

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Served with one side and a beverage

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

served with one side and a beverage

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

served with one side and a beverage

Desserts

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Homemade fudge brownie, fudge sauce, whipped cream

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.95

Buttery cake, brown sugar toffee sauce, fresh whipped cream

Family Pack Meals

Family Fried Fish Pack

Family Fried Fish Pack

$39.95

10 pieces beer battered Cod, crispy French fries, large side of fresh Coleslaw, house tartar sauce.

Chicken Fried Chicken Family Pack

Chicken Fried Chicken Family Pack

$35.95

8 crispy fried boneless chicken thighs, choice of side, coleslaw and fresh baked pretzel rolls.

Meatloaf Family Pack

Meatloaf Family Pack

$36.95

Four pieces of our house crafted meatloaf, Irish stout pan gravy, crispy onions, coleslaw and choice of a side. Comes with fresh baked pretzel rolls.

Meatloaf and Chicken

Meatloaf and Chicken

$36.95

Two pieces of our house crafted meatloaf, with pan gravy and crispy onions. Two orders of our chicken fried chicken thighs with country gravy. Comes with choice of side, coleslaw and an order of freshly baked pretzel rolls.

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Located in the heart of Fort Collins, The Moot House is all about fresh, local flavors and good times. That’s because we’re passionate about the food we serve. From our beer-inspired menu that features wholesome, sustainable ingredients to mouth-watering meals that are made from scratch – right when you order, we tap into that fresh from the farm taste and pair it with a chef-inspired, artisan flair. So grab your friends, and get ready to experience the best taste of the town. With over 30 beers on tap, we’re sure this is one English pub you’ll want to visit time and again.

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525

