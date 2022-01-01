Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Fort Collins, The Moot House is all about fresh, local flavors and good times. That’s because we’re passionate about the food we serve. From our beer-inspired menu that features wholesome, sustainable ingredients to mouth-watering meals that are made from scratch – right when you order, we tap into that fresh from the farm taste and pair it with a chef-inspired, artisan flair. So grab your friends, and get ready to experience the best taste of the town. With over 30 beers on tap, we’re sure this is one English pub you’ll want to visit time and again.

