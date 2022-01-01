American
Moot House
1,417 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Fort Collins, The Moot House is all about fresh, local flavors and good times. That’s because we’re passionate about the food we serve. From our beer-inspired menu that features wholesome, sustainable ingredients to mouth-watering meals that are made from scratch – right when you order, we tap into that fresh from the farm taste and pair it with a chef-inspired, artisan flair. So grab your friends, and get ready to experience the best taste of the town. With over 30 beers on tap, we’re sure this is one English pub you’ll want to visit time and again.
Location
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Post Chicken & Beer - Post Fort Collins
No Reviews
1002 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Brewery - Collindale (New)
No Reviews
1441 E Horsetooth Road Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Collins
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
More near Fort Collins