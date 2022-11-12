A map showing the location of The Moran Square DinerView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Moran Square Diner

No reviews yet

6 Myrtle Ave

Fitchburg, MA 01420

Breakfast

Pancakes

$10.00

buttermilk pancakes, cultured butter, hollis hills maple syrup

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

two organic poached eggs, your choice of english muffin, biscuit, or potato pancakes, hollandaise, homefries, salad

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

buttermilk waffle, crispy fried chicken, regular or habanero maple syrup

Breakfast Sandwhich

$9.00

sunny side organic egg, cheddar, bacon or sausage, aioli

The Moran Square

$11.00

two organic eggs, two sides, salad

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

Challah French Toast

$10.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Pancake Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Omelette

$8.00

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

Breakfast Salad

$13.00

Mug

$15.00

Sauteed Vegetable

$8.00

Apple Cider Pancakes

$12.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00

Caramel Apple French Toast

$13.00

Breakfast Sides

Organic Egg

$2.00

Waffle

$6.00

Side Pancake

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Vegan Sausage

$6.00

White Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Hash

$9.00

bagel

$3.00

1/2 side Hash

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Shaved Steak

$6.00

Vegan Chicken

$6.00

Side French Toast

$3.00

Yogurt Bowl

$8.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Hashbrown

$4.00

Compote

$2.00

Chicken

$6.00

Muffin

$2.00

Pumpkin Bagel

$5.00

Sips

Citrus Matcha

$6.00Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Thai Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Bottomless Coffee

$4.00

Loose Leaf MEM Tea

$4.00

JUICE

$3.00

Chococlate Milk

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Saratoga

$6.00

Lunch

Moran Square Burger

$15.00

grass fed beef patty, tomato, onion, special sauce, brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

chicken thigh, slaw, pickles, spicy kewpie mayo, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

sourdough, vermont cheddar, grass fed clarified butter

Steak & Cheese

$13.00

Carrot Soup

$5.00

BLT

$9.00

Chickpea Fritter Sando

$10.00

Mac And Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Parm W/pasta

$15.00

Roast Beef

$15.00

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Lunch Sides

Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 Myrtle Ave, Fitchburg, MA 01420

Directions

