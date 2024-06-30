- Home
- /
- Alpharetta
- /
- The Morning Owl 5170 McGinnis Ferry Rd
The Morning Owl 5170 McGinnis Ferry Rd
5170 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Espresso
- Espresso
2 Shots of Espresso$3.00
- Cubano
Traditional 2 shot Cubano made with Mexican brown sugar.$3.50
- Cortado
The "Short Latte" made with your choice of milk.$3.75
- Americano
2 Shots of espresso with water.$3.95
- Cappuccino
2 Shots of espresso made with half milk half foam. Hot drink only.$4.95
- Latte
2 Shots of espresso made with milk and light foam.$4.95
- Mocha
2 Shots of espresso made with milk, light foam and your choice of milk, dark, or white mocha.$5.65
Batch Brew
- Drip Coffee
Medium roast coffee with a smooth medium body. Its notes are of chocolate, nuts, and vanilla.$3.95
- Cafe au lait
Half medium roast coffee and half steamed milk.$4.50
- Cold Brew
A 24hr cold brewed medium roast coffee with a smooth medium body. Its notes are of chocolate, nuts, and vanilla.$4.95
- Cold Brew Lemonade
24hr steeped cold brew coffee cut with house made lemonade.$5.95
Tea
Specialty Latte
- Shakarado
Iced espresso shaken with syrup and topped with milk and whip.$4.95
- Turtle Latte
Toffee & Caramel Syrup latte with mocha drizzle and whip.$6.00
- Lavender Fields Latte
Lavender & Peppermint latte topped with Matcha powder and Whip.$6.00
- Lumberjack Latte
Maple & Hazelnut latte with cinnamon powder and whip.$6.00
- 24K Gold Latte
Turmeric & Vanilla syrup latte topped with whip.$6.00
- Rosie Lips
Rose & White Mocha Syrup with whip.$6.00
- Louisiana Jazz Latte
Mocha & Cayenne powder latte with mocha drizzle and whip$6.00
- BYO Latte
Choose up to 2 syrups and 1 drizzle$6.00
Specialty Cold Brew
Cold Brew Tea
Specialty Milk Tea
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea
House classic milk tea with brown sugar.$5.75
- Thai Monster Milk Tea
Our House Thai Milk tea mixed with Cookies and Cream$5.75
- Seoul Nights Milk Tea
Green Milk Tea with Brown Sugar.$5.75
- Dream Milk Tea
Coconut and Taro milk tea$5.75
- Sunflower Milk Tea
Strawberry and Mango milk tea$5.75
- Tropic Volcano Milk Tea
Mango and Coconut Milk Tea$5.75
- Sakura Leaves Milk Tea
Rose and Honeydew Milk Tea$5.75
- BYO Milk Tea
Choose up to 2 milk teas$5.75
Milk Tea
Food
Korean Hot Dog
- Original K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$4.99
- Hot Cheeto Original K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$5.25
- Potato Original K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$5.75
- Hot Cheeto and Potato K-Dog$6.00
- Original Half Mozzarella K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$4.99
- Hot Cheeto Half Mozzarella K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$5.25
- Potato Half Mozzarella K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$5.75
- Hot Cheeto and Potato Half Mozzarella K-Dog$6.00
- Original Mozzarella K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$4.99
- Potato Mozzarella K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$5.75
- Hot Cheeto Mozzarella K-Dog
Discover the unique and mouthwatering delight of our Korean Corndog. This playful twist on a classic snack features a juicy sausage (or a gooey cheese stick) skewered on a stick, enveloped in a slightly sweet and chewy batter. The corndog is then generously rolled in crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating an extra crunchy exterior that’s impossible to resist.$5.25
- Hot Cheeto and Potato Mozzarella K-Dog$6.00
Korokke & Chicken
- Ham and Cheese Korokke
Experience the delightful crunch of our Croquettes. Each croquette is meticulously coated in a crisp, golden breadcrumb crust, providing the perfect contrast to the hearty filling inside. Fried to perfection, they offer a satisfying crunch with every bite.$3.50
- Andouille Sausage & Corn Korokke
Experience the delightful crunch of our Croquettes. Each croquette is meticulously coated in a crisp, golden breadcrumb crust, providing the perfect contrast to the hearty filling inside. Fried to perfection, they offer a satisfying crunch with every bite.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pizza Korokke
Experience the delightful crunch of our Croquettes. Each croquette is meticulously coated in a crisp, golden breadcrumb crust, providing the perfect contrast to the hearty filling inside. Fried to perfection, they offer a satisfying crunch with every bite.$3.50
- Veggie Curry Korokke
Experience the delightful crunch of our Croquettes. Each croquette is meticulously coated in a crisp, golden breadcrumb crust, providing the perfect contrast to the hearty filling inside. Fried to perfection, they offer a satisfying crunch with every bite.$3.50
- Original Chicken Sandwich
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our Fried Chicken Sandwich. This delicious creation starts with a succulent chicken breast that's been double-breaded for an extra-crispy, golden brown crust. The chicken is juicy on the inside, with a satisfying crunch on the outside. Nestled between a soft, toasted brioche bun, this sandwich is topped with a tangy pickles and dressed with your choose of sauce. Perfectly paired with a side of fries and a cold drink, it’s a meal that’s sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.$4.99
- 4pc Salt & Pepper Chicken Tenders
Our Chicken Tenders are ideal for a quick snack, a hearty appetizer, or even as the main attraction of your meal. They’re a versatile favorite that’s sure to please both kids and adults alike, making them a must-try for any chicken lover. Get them plain or with your choice of sauce.$5.99
Toasted Bread
Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
A small cafe serving up delicious coffee, tea, boba, pastry, and snacks!
5170 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005