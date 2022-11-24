The Morris

Holiday Wine Pack #1

$160.00

WINE PACK #1 $160 2016 Pere Mata 'Riserva Familia' Cava Spain Our favorite Cava in part because this is such a serious cava, it spends 6 years aging in bottle before release! Super fresh apples, chalk, walnuts, and brioche. MV Philippe Grisard Mondeuse Blanche Savoie Brother to the greatest vigneron in the Savoie, Michel Grisard, Philippe is following in his footsteps with this nearly extinct grape. We imported these ourselves and you won't find them anywhere else! 2020 Mee Godard 'Grand Cras' Beaujolais What is Thanksgiving without Beaujolais on the table? This is one of our favorites because it's made in a Burgundian style with more earth and texture than the light fruity Gamay's we typically find. 2020 Chatagnier 'La Sybarite' Syrah Saint Joseph Aurelian Chatagnier trained with some of the great producers in the Rhone like Jamet and Vaillard. His wines are always lifted with blackberries, pepper, and fresh violets.