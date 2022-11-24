Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Morris

7,608 Reviews

$$$

2501 Mariposa St

San Francisco, CA 94110

Wednesday Morris Burger
The Full Monty
Whole Smoked Duck

Holiday Wine Pack #1

Holiday Wine Pack #1

$160.00

WINE PACK #1 $160 2016 Pere Mata 'Riserva Familia' Cava Spain Our favorite Cava in part because this is such a serious cava, it spends 6 years aging in bottle before release! Super fresh apples, chalk, walnuts, and brioche. MV Philippe Grisard Mondeuse Blanche Savoie Brother to the greatest vigneron in the Savoie, Michel Grisard, Philippe is following in his footsteps with this nearly extinct grape. We imported these ourselves and you won't find them anywhere else! 2020 Mee Godard 'Grand Cras' Beaujolais What is Thanksgiving without Beaujolais on the table? This is one of our favorites because it's made in a Burgundian style with more earth and texture than the light fruity Gamay's we typically find. 2020 Chatagnier 'La Sybarite' Syrah Saint Joseph Aurelian Chatagnier trained with some of the great producers in the Rhone like Jamet and Vaillard. His wines are always lifted with blackberries, pepper, and fresh violets.

Holiday Wine Pack #2

Holiday Wine Pack #2

$265.00

WINE PACK #2 $265 MV Agrapart Terroir Blanc de Blancs Champagne We love Agrapart! They make wines that are zippy, mineral, chalky, and refreshing -- a perfect way to start a meal. 2018 Pelican Chardonnay Jura Marquis d'Angerville, one of the great producers in Burgundy, started this domain in the Jura after experiencing the regions epic potential in a blind tasting. This is made in a truly Burgundian style -- crisp, clean, bold and bright. 2020 Famille Dutraive Gamay 'Les Deduits' Fleurie Beaujolais Jean-Louis Dutraive is a legendary producer in Beaujolais who makes wines of consequence. Crunchy red fruits, spice, and churned earth framed by freshness. 2018 Trediberri Nebbiolo 'La Morra' Barolo Trediberri is a young eccentric winemaker in La Morra who is trying to make wines that don't need 20 years of age to drink. Classic Barolo but more elegant strawberries, roses, and cured meats.

Wednesday Morris Burger

Wednesday Morris Burger

$24.00

***Available on Wednesdays Only*** 8oz, 45 day dry aged Five Dot Ranch Burger Served on a potato rosemary bun, with french fries. (Served medium-rare unless otherwise specified)

The Full Monty

The Full Monty

$76.00

Chef Gavin's entire selection of curred, smoked, and fermented meats! May include all of the following: Duck Liver Mousse . Tete de cochon . Spicy Headcheese . Duck Rillette . Rabbit Terrine . Paté de Campagne . Jägerwurst . Pepperoni . Chorizo . Soppressata (depending on availability). Served with pickled vegetables, stone ground mustard and grilled Tartine bread. Offerings may vary but will always satisfy your party.

Chef's Choice 5pc Charcuterie

Chef's Choice 5pc Charcuterie

$40.00

May include all of the following: Duck Liver Mousse . Tete de cochon . Spicy Headcheese . Duck Rillette . Rabbit Terrine . Paté de Campagne . Jägerwurst . Pepperoni . Chorizo . Soppressata (depending on availability). Served with pickled vegetables, stone ground mustard and grilled Tartine bread. Offerings may vary but will always satisfy your party.

Little Gems Salad

Little Gems Salad

$16.00

Little Gem lettuce tossed in an emulsified hazelnut vinaigrette and topped with shaved Parmigiano reggiano, crushed hazelnuts, and bacon lardons.

Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid

Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid

$18.00

Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette. *Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*

Fries . Garlic Aioli

Fries . Garlic Aioli

$8.00

We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders. Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items. There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers. 1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest 2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch. Easy as pie and better for the planet.

Half Smoked Duck

Half Smoked Duck

$76.00

Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables 1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.

Whole Smoked Duck

Whole Smoked Duck

$152.00

Whole Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables Whole Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms that is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$62.00

Grilled New York steak with Delicata squash and green peppercorn jus

We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders. Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items. There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers. 1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest 2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch. Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Buckwheat Doughnuts

Buckwheat Doughnuts

$12.00

Four buckwheat brioche doughnuts are deep fried. Tossed in a cinnamon and chili powder sugar and served with a whiskey and maple creme anglaise.

Chocolate Puddin'

Chocolate Puddin'

$11.00

Chocolate pudding served with a chocolate ginger cookie. *Not available for Dispatch Reusable Containers*

The Morris Wine Tote

The Morris Wine Tote

$18.00

4 Bottle Jute Burlap wine bag with webbed handles. This bag accommodates four bottles and has a compartment separator inside to protect the bottles. These bags are durable, eco-friendly, sustainable and reusable. Compartment separator is collapsible and can be used to carry other items besides wines. (Size: 8"W x 14"H x 8"Gusset)

Super Spicy Kimchi 16oz Jar

Super Spicy Kimchi 16oz Jar

$12.00

"Even I thought it was spicy" -Chef Gavin

The Morris Knife

The Morris Knife

$40.00

The No.10 is often used as a steak knife that easily folds and stashes into your kitchen drawer, and can be found in many camping kits. Lightweight for its size, it has a wonderful blend of strength and portability. This size features the Virobloc® safety ring and is inscribed with The Morris logo.

Chartreuse Book

Chartreuse Book

$50.00

• The first book about Chartreuse published by Chartreuse Diffusion. • A complete investigation of over 400 years of production bound in a beautiful book format. • An essential read for the Chartreuse lover and novice alike. • Hardcover, 348 pages. Packed with stunning photography.

The Morris Ball Cap (adjustable)

The Morris Ball Cap (adjustable)

$25.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco, CA 94110

