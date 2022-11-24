- Home
The Morris
7,608 Reviews
$$$
2501 Mariposa St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Weekly Specials
Holiday Wine Pack #1
WINE PACK #1 $160 2016 Pere Mata 'Riserva Familia' Cava Spain Our favorite Cava in part because this is such a serious cava, it spends 6 years aging in bottle before release! Super fresh apples, chalk, walnuts, and brioche. MV Philippe Grisard Mondeuse Blanche Savoie Brother to the greatest vigneron in the Savoie, Michel Grisard, Philippe is following in his footsteps with this nearly extinct grape. We imported these ourselves and you won't find them anywhere else! 2020 Mee Godard 'Grand Cras' Beaujolais What is Thanksgiving without Beaujolais on the table? This is one of our favorites because it's made in a Burgundian style with more earth and texture than the light fruity Gamay's we typically find. 2020 Chatagnier 'La Sybarite' Syrah Saint Joseph Aurelian Chatagnier trained with some of the great producers in the Rhone like Jamet and Vaillard. His wines are always lifted with blackberries, pepper, and fresh violets.
Holiday Wine Pack #2
WINE PACK #2 $265 MV Agrapart Terroir Blanc de Blancs Champagne We love Agrapart! They make wines that are zippy, mineral, chalky, and refreshing -- a perfect way to start a meal. 2018 Pelican Chardonnay Jura Marquis d'Angerville, one of the great producers in Burgundy, started this domain in the Jura after experiencing the regions epic potential in a blind tasting. This is made in a truly Burgundian style -- crisp, clean, bold and bright. 2020 Famille Dutraive Gamay 'Les Deduits' Fleurie Beaujolais Jean-Louis Dutraive is a legendary producer in Beaujolais who makes wines of consequence. Crunchy red fruits, spice, and churned earth framed by freshness. 2018 Trediberri Nebbiolo 'La Morra' Barolo Trediberri is a young eccentric winemaker in La Morra who is trying to make wines that don't need 20 years of age to drink. Classic Barolo but more elegant strawberries, roses, and cured meats.
Wednesday Morris Burger
***Available on Wednesdays Only*** 8oz, 45 day dry aged Five Dot Ranch Burger Served on a potato rosemary bun, with french fries. (Served medium-rare unless otherwise specified) We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders. Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items. There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers. 1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest 2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch. Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Starters
The Full Monty
Chef Gavin's entire selection of curred, smoked, and fermented meats! May include all of the following: Duck Liver Mousse . Tete de cochon . Spicy Headcheese . Duck Rillette . Rabbit Terrine . Paté de Campagne . Jägerwurst . Pepperoni . Chorizo . Soppressata (depending on availability). Served with pickled vegetables, stone ground mustard and grilled Tartine bread. Offerings may vary but will always satisfy your party.
Chef's Choice 5pc Charcuterie
May include all of the following: Duck Liver Mousse . Tete de cochon . Spicy Headcheese . Duck Rillette . Rabbit Terrine . Paté de Campagne . Jägerwurst . Pepperoni . Chorizo . Soppressata (depending on availability). Served with pickled vegetables, stone ground mustard and grilled Tartine bread. Offerings may vary but will always satisfy your party.
Little Gems Salad
Little Gem lettuce tossed in an emulsified hazelnut vinaigrette and topped with shaved Parmigiano reggiano, crushed hazelnuts, and bacon lardons.
Charred Broccoli . Grilled Squid
Blistered broccoli tossed with grilled squid in a chili lime vinaigrette. *Can be made without squid and without fish sauce to make it vegetarian*
Fries . Garlic Aioli
We are excited to be partnering with dispatch goods on all of our togo and delivery orders. Dispatch goods is attempting to reduce the amount of single use containers our industry is consuming by providing reusable containers for all of our menu items. There are two easy ways to return your dispatch goods containers. 1. Return them to the Morris and we take care of the rest 2. Text the number on the containers and arrange home pick up with dispatch. Easy as pie and better for the planet.
Entrees
Half Smoked Duck
Half Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables 1/2 Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms It is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
Whole Smoked Duck
Whole Smoked Duck . Root Vegetables Whole Peking duck from Sonoma County Poultry farms that is served on a bed of seasonal roasted vegetables and smashed banana fingerling potatoes. Served with an espresso and honey duck jus.
New York Strip
Grilled New York steak with Delicata squash and green peppercorn jus
Dessert
Morris Provisions
The Morris Wine Tote
4 Bottle Jute Burlap wine bag with webbed handles. This bag accommodates four bottles and has a compartment separator inside to protect the bottles. These bags are durable, eco-friendly, sustainable and reusable. Compartment separator is collapsible and can be used to carry other items besides wines. (Size: 8"W x 14"H x 8"Gusset)
Super Spicy Kimchi 16oz Jar
"Even I thought it was spicy" -Chef Gavin
The Morris Knife
The No.10 is often used as a steak knife that easily folds and stashes into your kitchen drawer, and can be found in many camping kits. Lightweight for its size, it has a wonderful blend of strength and portability. This size features the Virobloc® safety ring and is inscribed with The Morris logo.
Chartreuse Book
• The first book about Chartreuse published by Chartreuse Diffusion. • A complete investigation of over 400 years of production bound in a beautiful book format. • An essential read for the Chartreuse lover and novice alike. • Hardcover, 348 pages. Packed with stunning photography.
The Morris Ball Cap (adjustable)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2501 Mariposa St, San Francisco, CA 94110