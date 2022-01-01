Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mothership 2301 South Logan Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2301 South Logan Avenue

Bay View, WI 53207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Corner bar in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI serving the finest cocktails and a not bad beer selection!

Location

2301 South Logan Avenue, Bay View, WI 53207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Busy Beestro
orange starNo Reviews
2378 S Howell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Cafe Corazon Bay View
orange star4.7 • 307
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Sorella
orange star4.7 • 359
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Hue Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Crafty Cow MKE
orange star4.4 • 849
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
LuLu Café & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2265 S Howell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bay View

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bay View
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston