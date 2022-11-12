Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mud Club 43 Mill Hill Road

43 Mill Hill Road

For Pizza Menu, Select time AFTER (fri sat 5pm, Sun 4pm)

Woodstock, NY 12498

Popular Items

Everything
Tinker Tuesday
Plain

Specials

Croissant with Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$14.00

A staff favorite. House baked croissant, stuffed with sauteed spinach, bacon, egg, and sharp VT cheddar.

Green, Eggs & Ham

Green, Eggs & Ham

$15.00

Egg, Sauteed Spinach, Ham, VT Cheddar Cheese

Spicy Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, VT Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spicy Mayo

Blueberry Cheese Danish

$10.00

a flaky, hand wrought pastry filled with a sweet blueberry cream cheese filling, topped with fresh blueberries and powdered flour.

Ham Empanada

$10.00Out of stock

a hand made flaky apple turnover, like grandma used to make, mud club style.

French Toast a la Croissant

French Toast a la Croissant

$12.00

Croissant French Toast Blueberries, Citrus Zest, Cinnamon Powdered with Sugar and cooked in Butter

Stuffed Croissant

$14.00Out of stock

Bulk Bagels

Half Dozen Mixed Wood-Fired Bagels

Half Dozen Mixed Wood-Fired Bagels

$11.00

our hand rolled, boiled, and wood fired bagels.

Dozen Mixed Wood-Fired Bagels

Dozen Mixed Wood-Fired Bagels

$18.00

our hand rolled, boiled, and wood fired bagels.

Wood-Fired Bagels

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

our wood fired bagel, our classic, with cinnamon and raisins mixed in.

Poppy

$2.00

our wood fired bagel, our classic.

Sesame

$2.00

Our wood fired bagel, our classic.

Everything

$2.00

our wood fired bagel, our classic.

Plain

$2.00

our wood fired bagel, our classic.

Mud Club Sandwiches

Tinker Tuesday

Tinker Tuesday

$15.00

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Egg & VT Cheddar, MC Tomato Jam, MC Horseradish Aioli

A Fool On Mill Hill

A Fool On Mill Hill

$15.00

Avocado, Egg & Chevre Cheese, Sprouts, Sprinkled with Apple Cider Vin, Evoo.

Back To The Garden

Back To The Garden

$15.00

Hummus, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Mint

Lox & Shout

Lox & Shout

$18.00

Local Catsmo Smoked Salmon, Capers, Pickled Red Onion, Dill & Radish

Caprese Pesto & Cheese

$15.00

Pinenut Basil Pesto, Marinated Tomato, Mozzarella

Hand-Made Pastries

Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$9.00Out of stock
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$6.00

The Classic. Hand made, in house, daily.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$8.00

hand made, hand-rolled, baked in house. with house-made almond filling and sliced almonds atop.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$8.50

hand made, filled with artisanal chocolate, topped with almond cream and toasted sliced almonds

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

hand made, hand rolled, baked in house, filled with artisanal dark chocolate.

Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$8.00

hand made, flaky pastry stuffed with house made marzipan and topped with baked sugars.

Chocolate Hazelnut Palmier

$6.00

Flaky hand wrought pastry with hazelnut chocolate cream

Nutella Tart

$7.00
Petite Quiche

Petite Quiche

$10.00

The Mud Club's Mini-quiche, made from Croissant dough rolled in-house.

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

hand made, organic blueberries, topped with baked sugar.

Strawberry Jam Tart

$8.00

Empanada Beef

$9.00

Pistachio Hazelnut Croissant

$9.00

Quarter Quart Spreads

Quarter Quart Plain Cream Cheese

$11.50

mud clubs signature spread handmade in house

Quarter Quart - Smoked Whitefish Salad

$17.00

mud clubs signature spread handmade in house

Quarter Quart Scallion Cream Cheese

$13.00

mud clubs signature spread handmade in house

Quarter Quart - Caper & Dill Cream Cheese

$13.00

mud clubs signature spread handmade in house

Quarter Quart - Vegan Cream Cheese

$17.00

Grab & Go's

Bagel Chips

$5.00

Our bagels, rebaked to a crispy, drizzled with Evoo, salt, pepper.

Drinks Grab & Go

Natalies Orange Juice 16oz

$7.00

Natalies Orange-Mango Juice 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Natalies Orange-Pineapple Juice 16oz

$8.00

Still Water 12oz

$4.00

Sparkling Water 12oz

$6.00

Organic Espresso & Milk

Drip Brew Coffee

$3.00+

The Mud Clubs Organic Beans. Strong Coffee.

Americano

$4.00

a shot of espresso topped with hot water.

Cortado

$4.75

espresso with a small amount of steamed milk.

Latte

$6.00

a cup of coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino.

Mocha

$5.75

a chocolate-flavoured variant of a caffè latte.

Chocolate Chaud

$5.50

hot chocolate, whipped with our house made vegan chocolate syrup.

Chai Latte

$6.00

A in-house take on a classic taste.

Espresso

$3.75

strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans, mud club style :)

Macchiato

$4.50

espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.75

cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is prepared with steamed milk foam.

Flat White

$5.50

A flat white is a coffee drink consisting of espresso with microfoam.

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Nitro cold brew coffee is a cold brew coffee charged with nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy head.

14 Ounce Bulk Coffee

$18.00

Our signature Blend Organic Beans

Matcha Latté

$8.00

Japanese small farm, Ceremonial Grade Matcha, whisked with organic dairy choice, enjoy.

Tea

Iced Peppermint

$5.00Out of stock

Made in house. Organic peppermint

Iced Hibiscus

$5.00

Organic, only the finest

Iced Earl Grey

$3.00

Organic, only the finest

Hot Peppermint

$3.00

Organic, only the finest

Sencha

$3.00

Organic, only the finest

Iced Rooibos

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Rooibos Chai

Ready Wear

Mud Club Logo Dads Hat

$20.00

Mud Club Logo Fitted Hat

$30.00

Mud Club Printed Organic Cotton Tote Bag

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wood-Fired Handmade Bagels, Organic Coffees, Specialty Pastries. Everything made from scratch, everyday.

43 Mill Hill Road, For Pizza Menu, Select time AFTER (fri sat 5pm, Sun 4pm), Woodstock, NY 12498

