The Mud Club - Beacon 305 Main Street

No reviews yet

305 Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

Popular Items

Drip Brew Coffee

Drinks Grab & Go

Natalies Orange Juice 16oz

$7.00

Still Water 12oz

$6.00

Sparkling Water 12oz

$6.00

Natalies Pineapple Orange Juice 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Natalies Carrot Ginger

$6.00Out of stock

Organic Espresso & Milk

Drip Brew Coffee

$3.00+

The Mud Clubs Organic Beans. Strong Coffee.

Americano

$4.00

a shot of espresso topped with hot water.

Cortado

$4.75

espresso with a small amount of steamed milk.

Latte

$6.00

a cup of coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino.

Mocha

$6.00

a chocolate-flavoured variant of a caffè latte.

Chocolate Chaud

$5.50

hot chocolate, whipped with our house made vegan chocolate syrup.

Espresso

$3.75

strong black coffee made by forcing steam through ground coffee beans, mud club style :)

Macchiato

$4.50

espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.75

cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is prepared with steamed milk foam.

Flat White

$5.50

A flat white is a coffee drink consisting of espresso with microfoam.

Cold Brew

$5.50

Steamer

$1.50

Hot & Cold Tea

Iced Black

$5.00Out of stock

Made in house. Organic peppermint

Cider

$7.00

Organic, only the finest

Chai

$6.00

Organic, only the finest

Hot Chamomile

$4.00

Organic, only the finest

Hot Jasmine

$4.00Out of stock

Organic, only the finest

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bringing our famous, wood-fired Montreal style bagels to the people, as well as our handmade, fresh as can be pastries, organic coffees, and more !

305 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508

Directions

