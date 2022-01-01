The Muddy Root 12082 Collegiate Way

BG picView gallery
The Muddy Root

No reviews yet

12082 Collegiate Way

ORLANDO, FL 32817

Botanical Teas

Kratom comes from a plant species known as Mitragyna speciosa, an evergreen tropical tree native to several Southeast Asian countries and is a member of the Rubiaceae family of plants — which makes it a close relative of the coffee plant. Kratom has been used as an analgesic herbal medicine in countries like Thailand and Malaysia as early as the 19th century. Kratom leaves contain unique alkaloid structures and compounds that can both stimulate you or calm you down, depending on the amount of kratom you consume. Various strains of kratom can have a stronger or weaker potency, or lean more towards either stimulating or tranquilizing, depending on which strain you choose. There are many benefits such as mitigating pain, improved mood, and calmer attitude. Additional benefits can include better digestion, constipation relief, and even improved sexual drive. Simply put, kratom is a holistic medicine that serves as the organic alternative to many commercial supplements and medication.
Green Maeng Da Tea

Green Maeng Da Tea

$8.00+

Green Vein is a mild energy booster that can brighten one up. People report that it helps them to enhance alertness and focus, to get in the "flow". In general, they can be useful in treatment of pain and other discomforts, precisely because the green veins do not lead to drowsiness, which is often caused by other analgesic supplements. Due to the balanced functioning green vein is often used against social fears. Therefore, the green veins are popular during recreational activities such as a night out in town. Green vein can make you more talkative, friendly and cheerful.

Green Maeng Da Extra Strength Tea

$9.00+

Happy and Euphoric

Green Dragon Extra Strength Tea

$9.00+

Uplifting and re-energizing

Red Maeng Da Tea

Red Maeng Da Tea

$8.00+

Red vein strains are known to be potential relaxants that bring about potential physical and mental well-being. Many of these strains also result in possible enhanced mood and optimism. Moreover, the most distinguished quality of red veins will be its potential effects on easing discomfort and promoting quality restful sleep. These are considered to generally be evening strains for their potential sedative and calming effects.

Red Maeng Da Extra Strength Tea

$9.00+

known to provide both focus and stimulation followed by a profound sense of relaxation and comfort

Red Dragon Extra Strength Tea

$9.00+

Red Dragon kratom is a fantastic choice for people who are interested in finding pain and anxiety relief. At lower doses, it can also provide an energetic boost of focus.

White Maeng Da Tea

White Maeng Da Tea

$8.00+

White vein's primary and most popular property is its potential energy-boosting capabilities. Many people prefer to take their doses of white vein alongside coffee, as they both might help increase alertness and energy in the body. If you’re about to take an examination or need to begin work on a serious project, you might be able to turn to white vein for help. White vein give users the focus needed for serious and tiring projects and can be a life-saver when in a pinch or when barely making a deadline.

White Dragon Extra Strength Tea

$9.00+

Yellow Maeng Da Extra Strength Tea

$9.00+

Yellow vein effects are more similar to a green strain, a high potency and high impact strain that produces feelings of energy and euphoria and helps relieve feelings of anxiety or malaise. It is surprisingly long-lasting and provides a long period of relief from pain, heightened concentration, and a better overall mood

Combination Teas X

$9.00+

Mix any 2 veins

Combination Teas

$8.00+

Kratom Seltzer

$8.00+

Kava Teas

Heavy "Body" Kava

Heavy "Body" Kava

$5.00+

Kava, also called “kava-kava,” is an herbal substance that comes from the root of Piper methysticum. The calming effects of kava are due to a combination of the main active ingredients in the plant, (known as kavalactones) which have sedating, analgesic and anesthetic properties. These properties are found to help in easing anxiety and nervous tension, stress, restlessness, ADHD symptoms, withdraw from benzodiazepine drugs, epilepsy, psychosis, depression, migraines, chronic fatigue syndrome, common cold and other respritory infections, and in improving sleeping problems. Kava can boost and dopamine levels in the brain, giving Kava drinkers a mild euphoric feeling making it a great alternative to alcohol. Kava has a reverse tolerance, meaning the more often you consume Kava, the less you will need to feel the effects. Expect a mouth tingling, numbing sensation while first drinking kava. Traditionally Shells are raised while saying “Bula!” —meaning, “life”­—the Fijian "cheers"

Heady "Mind" Kava

$5.00+

Heady kavas are good for day-time drinking as they keep your mind not just relaxed but also quite clear and alert. Heady kavas have more effects on your mind than on your body. They promote a gentle sense of well-being, contentment and happy unconcern. They are great for stressful situations and creative work. Such kavas are also good for social gatherings and parties as they encourage conversations and camaraderie.

50/50 Kava

$5.00+

Combination of mind and body kavas

Kava Shots

$4.00+

Extra strength concentrated shot. Flavored shots contain full shot plus add-on flavors

Kava Seltzer

$7.50+

Made by Living Vitality

Instant Kava toss 2g

$2.00

2g instant kava powder. Chase or mix with water or juice.

All You Can Drink

$25.00

Friday nights 8pm-2am

Trifecta

$6.50

Instant Gratification Kava Extract

$9.00

Double Instant Gratification

$15.00

Special-Botanical Teas

Hibis-Kiss

Hibis-Kiss

$9.00+

Rock and Roll All Night with this tasty drink made with the Botanical tea of your choice, hibiscus, lychee, and mango passionfruit juice.

K.O Punch

K.O Punch

$10.00+

Can you stand up to this tropical Storm of Flavors? Made with your choice of botanical tea, coconut, orange-pineapple juice, topped with kava seltzer. Add instant kava to make it a K.O. UPPERCUT.

Lemongrab

Lemongrab

$9.00+

It's adventure time! Pure lemon-essence seltzer with your choice of botanical tea, kava seltzer, and your choice of flavors. Anything else would be UNACCEPTABLE!

Living Vitalitea Green Vein infused Kombucha

Living Vitalitea Green Vein infused Kombucha

$9.00+

Local kombucha Living Vitalitea

The Saint

$11.00+

No need to confess your sins to this holy drink. A heavenly blend of your choice of Botanical tea, Elderflower, Lavender, Blueberry, Lemon, and topped with berry botanical infused Kombucha.

Queen of Hearts

$9.00+

The Queen will Have your heads if you don't get her drink with raspberry, white chocolate, and club soda

Kava-Tender Choice

$9.00+

Nitro Kratom Cold Brew

$8.50+

Specialty Kavas

Karamel-Toe

Karamel-Toe

$10.00+

Don't get your panties in a wad! Drink our heavenly blend of nitro cold brew, kava, cream, and caramel.

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy

$10.00+

Nature always wins with matcha, lavender, blueberry, and cream.

Strawberry Kavacake

Strawberry Kavacake

$9.00+

Even though we're itty bitty, we can do big things with kava, strawberry, cream, and cake flavor.

Vanilla Kava Chai Latte

Vanilla Kava Chai Latte

$9.00+

The perfect mix of kava, sugar, spice, and everything nice. It's anything but basic.

Kava Mule

Kava Mule

$8.50+

A refreshing drink to help get you through the Florida heat! Made with kava seltzer, mint, blackberry, lime, and ginger shaken with ice.

Muddy Mess

$14.00

Shell of the week

$9.00

One-Year Special-Teas

CandyLand

$8.00+

OG Punch

$8.00+

Mixed Berry Mojito

$8.50+

Maple Pancake

$8.00+

Almond Joy

$4.50

Cold Coffee

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice. The result: a wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.

Iced Café Latte

Iced Café Latte

$3.75+

Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice.

Iced Café Mocha

Iced Café Mocha

$4.25+

Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, milk and ice, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic iced coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00
Iced Matcha Lavendar

Iced Matcha Lavendar

$4.75

Lavendar, Matcha, Agave

Iced Carmel Macchiato

Iced Carmel Macchiato

$4.25+

We combine our rich, full-bodied espresso with vanilla-flavored syrup, milk and ice, then top it off with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish.

Iced Honey Latte

$4.00+

Iced Chocolate Turtle Latte

$4.25+

Iced Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.25+

Iced Blueberry Muffin Latte

$4.25+

Iced Toasted Coconut Latte

$4.25+

Hot Coffee

Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.25+
Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$3.75+
Caffè Mocha

Caffè Mocha

$4.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+
Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00+

Espresso with Milk Foam

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot matcha lavender

$4.75

Lavendar, Matcha, Agave

Honey Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate Turtle Latte

$4.25+

Hot Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.25+

Hot Blueberry Muffin Latte

$4.25+

Hot Toasted Coconut Latte

$4.25+

Herbal Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Iced Chai Tea

$4.25

Matcha latte

$4.50

Sparkling Leilo Tea

Sparkling Lemon Ginger Tea

$7.50

Sparkling Tango Berry Tea

$7.50

Sparkling Blackberry Orange Tea

$7.50

Sparkling Raspberry Hibiscus Tea

$7.50

Sparkling Lite Coconut Pineapple Mango Tea

$7.50Out of stock

Sparkling Blueberry Chamomile Luna

$7.50

Sodas

Sprite Lemon Lime

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.00

Orange Soda

$1.00

Lemon Seltzer

$3.00

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$2.50

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lime Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock

Mango Magic Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock

Berry Sparkling

$2.75Out of stock

Living Vitality Kombucha Cans

Butterfly Mint

$3.99

Ginger Berry

$3.99

Hibiscus Mojito

$3.99

Lemon's Mane

$3.99

Spiced Roots

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Lavender Lemonade

$3.99

Berry Bliss Can

$10.00

Mango Madness w/ Green Vein Botanical tea

$10.00

Infused with Green Vein Botanical tea

Hemp Kombucha

$10.00Out of stock

Mitra 9

Raspberry Lime

$7.50Out of stock

Berry Bomb

$7.50

Tangerine

$7.50Out of stock

DragonFruit

$7.50

Watermelon

$7.50Out of stock

Tropical Twist

$7.50Out of stock

Black Cherry

$7.50

Chips

Voodoo

$2.00

Dirty

$2.00+

Flaming Cheetos

$1.50Out of stock

Flaming Doritos

$1.50

Flaming Lime Cheetos

$1.50

Flaming Funyuns

$1.50

Flaming Chesters

$1.50

Candy

Snickers

$1.50

Almond snickers

$1.50Out of stock

Reeses

$1.50

3 Musketeers

$1.50

Milkyway

$1.50Out of stock

Hershey Bar

$1.50

Almond Hershey

$1.50Out of stock

M&Ms

$1.50Out of stock

Peanut M&M

$1.50Out of stock

PB M&Ms

$1.50Out of stock

Caramel M&Ms

$1.50Out of stock

Mini M&MS

$1.50Out of stock

Airhead

$1.50

Starburst

$1.50

Snacks

Welchs Fruit Snack

$1.50

Gum

$1.50Out of stock

Popcorn

$1.50

D-8 Chocolate bars

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$30.00Out of stock
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$30.00Out of stock

D-8 Cereal Bars

FML Pebbles

$20.00

Trap'n Cruch

$20.00

Chocolate Trips

$20.00

Cinnamon Toasted Crunch

$20.00

Hot Pocket

Ham and Cheese

$2.50

Pepperoni

$2.50

GoPaks

Watermelon

$5.25

Acai

$5.25

Tropical Sunrise

$5.25

Dragon Fruit

$5.25

Passion Fruit

$5.25

Delta 8 Packs

Pink Lemonade D8

$4.00

Tangerine Lime

$4.00

Liquid Gold

150mg Rapid Release Kratom Shot

$15.00

Choice Extract

Green Apple 15ml

$12.00

Green Capsules

500 Green Count

$72.00Out of stock

Red Capsules

500 Red Count

$72.00Out of stock

White Capsules

500 White Count

$72.00

Tornado Capsules

500 Tornado Count

$72.00

Stickers

Muddy Logo Sticker

Muddy Logo Sticker

$1.00

Pumpkin Painting

Pumpkin Painting

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in early for an energized study sesh or after class or work to de-stress. Games, open mic, special events, and more! BULA

Location

12082 Collegiate Way, ORLANDO, FL 32817

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

