The Muddy Root 12082 Collegiate Way

Botanical Teas

Kratom comes from a plant species known as Mitragyna speciosa, an evergreen tropical tree native to several Southeast Asian countries and is a member of the Rubiaceae family of plants — which makes it a close relative of the coffee plant. Kratom has been used as an analgesic herbal medicine in countries like Thailand and Malaysia as early as the 19th century. Kratom leaves contain unique alkaloid structures and compounds that can both stimulate you or calm you down, depending on the amount of kratom you consume. Various strains of kratom can have a stronger or weaker potency, or lean more towards either stimulating or tranquilizing, depending on which strain you choose. There are many benefits such as mitigating pain, improved mood, and calmer attitude. Additional benefits can include better digestion, constipation relief, and even improved sexual drive. Simply put, kratom is a holistic medicine that serves as the organic alternative to many commercial supplements and medication.