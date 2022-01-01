The Muddy Root 12082 Collegiate Way

- Home
12082 Collegiate Way
ORLANDO, FL 32817
Botanical Teas
Green Maeng Da Tea
Green Vein is a mild energy booster that can brighten one up. People report that it helps them to enhance alertness and focus, to get in the "flow". In general, they can be useful in treatment of pain and other discomforts, precisely because the green veins do not lead to drowsiness, which is often caused by other analgesic supplements. Due to the balanced functioning green vein is often used against social fears. Therefore, the green veins are popular during recreational activities such as a night out in town. Green vein can make you more talkative, friendly and cheerful.
Green Maeng Da Extra Strength Tea
Happy and Euphoric
Green Dragon Extra Strength Tea
Uplifting and re-energizing
Red Maeng Da Tea
Red vein strains are known to be potential relaxants that bring about potential physical and mental well-being. Many of these strains also result in possible enhanced mood and optimism. Moreover, the most distinguished quality of red veins will be its potential effects on easing discomfort and promoting quality restful sleep. These are considered to generally be evening strains for their potential sedative and calming effects.
Red Maeng Da Extra Strength Tea
known to provide both focus and stimulation followed by a profound sense of relaxation and comfort
Red Dragon Extra Strength Tea
Red Dragon kratom is a fantastic choice for people who are interested in finding pain and anxiety relief. At lower doses, it can also provide an energetic boost of focus.
White Maeng Da Tea
White vein's primary and most popular property is its potential energy-boosting capabilities. Many people prefer to take their doses of white vein alongside coffee, as they both might help increase alertness and energy in the body. If you’re about to take an examination or need to begin work on a serious project, you might be able to turn to white vein for help. White vein give users the focus needed for serious and tiring projects and can be a life-saver when in a pinch or when barely making a deadline.
White Dragon Extra Strength Tea
Yellow Maeng Da Extra Strength Tea
Yellow vein effects are more similar to a green strain, a high potency and high impact strain that produces feelings of energy and euphoria and helps relieve feelings of anxiety or malaise. It is surprisingly long-lasting and provides a long period of relief from pain, heightened concentration, and a better overall mood
Combination Teas X
Mix any 2 veins
Combination Teas
Kratom Seltzer
Kava Teas
Heavy "Body" Kava
Kava, also called “kava-kava,” is an herbal substance that comes from the root of Piper methysticum. The calming effects of kava are due to a combination of the main active ingredients in the plant, (known as kavalactones) which have sedating, analgesic and anesthetic properties. These properties are found to help in easing anxiety and nervous tension, stress, restlessness, ADHD symptoms, withdraw from benzodiazepine drugs, epilepsy, psychosis, depression, migraines, chronic fatigue syndrome, common cold and other respritory infections, and in improving sleeping problems. Kava can boost and dopamine levels in the brain, giving Kava drinkers a mild euphoric feeling making it a great alternative to alcohol. Kava has a reverse tolerance, meaning the more often you consume Kava, the less you will need to feel the effects. Expect a mouth tingling, numbing sensation while first drinking kava. Traditionally Shells are raised while saying “Bula!” —meaning, “life”—the Fijian "cheers"
Heady "Mind" Kava
Heady kavas are good for day-time drinking as they keep your mind not just relaxed but also quite clear and alert. Heady kavas have more effects on your mind than on your body. They promote a gentle sense of well-being, contentment and happy unconcern. They are great for stressful situations and creative work. Such kavas are also good for social gatherings and parties as they encourage conversations and camaraderie.
50/50 Kava
Combination of mind and body kavas
Kava Shots
Extra strength concentrated shot. Flavored shots contain full shot plus add-on flavors
Kava Seltzer
Made by Living Vitality
Instant Kava toss 2g
2g instant kava powder. Chase or mix with water or juice.
All You Can Drink
Friday nights 8pm-2am
Trifecta
Instant Gratification Kava Extract
Double Instant Gratification
Special-Botanical Teas
Hibis-Kiss
Rock and Roll All Night with this tasty drink made with the Botanical tea of your choice, hibiscus, lychee, and mango passionfruit juice.
K.O Punch
Can you stand up to this tropical Storm of Flavors? Made with your choice of botanical tea, coconut, orange-pineapple juice, topped with kava seltzer. Add instant kava to make it a K.O. UPPERCUT.
Lemongrab
It's adventure time! Pure lemon-essence seltzer with your choice of botanical tea, kava seltzer, and your choice of flavors. Anything else would be UNACCEPTABLE!
Living Vitalitea Green Vein infused Kombucha
Local kombucha Living Vitalitea
The Saint
No need to confess your sins to this holy drink. A heavenly blend of your choice of Botanical tea, Elderflower, Lavender, Blueberry, Lemon, and topped with berry botanical infused Kombucha.
Queen of Hearts
The Queen will Have your heads if you don't get her drink with raspberry, white chocolate, and club soda
Kava-Tender Choice
Nitro Kratom Cold Brew
Specialty Kavas
Karamel-Toe
Don't get your panties in a wad! Drink our heavenly blend of nitro cold brew, kava, cream, and caramel.
Poison Ivy
Nature always wins with matcha, lavender, blueberry, and cream.
Strawberry Kavacake
Even though we're itty bitty, we can do big things with kava, strawberry, cream, and cake flavor.
Vanilla Kava Chai Latte
The perfect mix of kava, sugar, spice, and everything nice. It's anything but basic.
Kava Mule
A refreshing drink to help get you through the Florida heat! Made with kava seltzer, mint, blackberry, lime, and ginger shaken with ice.
Muddy Mess
Shell of the week
One-Year Special-Teas
Cold Coffee
Iced Americano
Espresso shots topped with cold water produce a light layer of crema, then served over ice. The result: a wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.
Iced Café Latte
Our dark, rich espresso combined with milk and served over ice.
Iced Café Mocha
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, milk and ice, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic iced coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Iced Matcha Lavendar
Lavendar, Matcha, Agave
Iced Carmel Macchiato
We combine our rich, full-bodied espresso with vanilla-flavored syrup, milk and ice, then top it off with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish.
Iced Honey Latte
Iced Chocolate Turtle Latte
Iced Cinnamon Bun Latte
Iced Blueberry Muffin Latte
Iced Toasted Coconut Latte
Hot Coffee
Caffè Americano
Caffè Latte
Caffè Mocha
Cappuccino
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso with Milk Foam
Espresso Shot
Hot Chocolate
Hot matcha lavender
Lavendar, Matcha, Agave
Honey Latte
Hot Chocolate Turtle Latte
Hot Cinnamon Bun Latte
Hot Blueberry Muffin Latte
Hot Toasted Coconut Latte
Sparkling Leilo Tea
Water
Living Vitality Kombucha Cans
Mitra 9
Chips
Candy
D-8 Chocolate bars
D-8 Cereal Bars
Hot Pocket
Green Capsules
Red Capsules
White Capsules
Tornado Capsules
Stickers
Pumpkin Painting
Call for Open Hours
Come in early for an energized study sesh or after class or work to de-stress. Games, open mic, special events, and more! BULA
12082 Collegiate Way, ORLANDO, FL 32817